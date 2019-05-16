2019 Preakness Stakes Odds: Improbable Is Morning Line Favorite

The 2019 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday. See the latest odds here.

By Scooby Axson
May 16, 2019

A field of 13 horses will be running in the second leg of the Triple Crown that takes place on Saturday with the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

The two horses that crossed the finish line at the Kentucky Derby will not be competing in the race.

Country House, the Derby winner is a scratch because of a virus and Maximum Security, who actually came in first before being disqualified for impeding other horses, also will not be at the Preakness.

Last year, Justify took home the Preakness from the No. 7 spot and went on to win the Triple Crown.

Improbable, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, the same combination that Justify had last year, is the morning line favorite at the Preakness.

A full list of the updated morning line odds are below:

No. 1: War of Will (4-1)

No. 2: Bourbon War (12-1)

No. 3: Warrior's Charge (12-1)

No. 4: Improbable (5-2)

No. 5: Owendale (10-1))

No. 6: Market King (30-1)

No. 7: Alwaysmining(8-1))

No. 8: Signalman (30-1)

No. 9: Bodexpress (20-1)

No. 10: Everfast (50-1))

No. 11: Laughing Fox (20-1)

No. 12: Anothertwistafate (6-1))

No. 13: Win Win Win (15-1))

