The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes will be held at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. on Saturday. The race is slated to begin at 6:48 p.m. ET.

Saturday's race won't have any Triple Crown stakes as Kentucky Derby winner Country Horse is skipping the competition. 12 horses will compete for the Preakness crown in Country Horse's absence, with Improbable set as the favorite at 2-1. War of Will has 3-1 odds to win the race.

How to Watch

Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports. You can also stream the race live on fuboTV.