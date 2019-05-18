How to Watch the 144th Preakness Stakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch the 144th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on Saturday, May 18.

By Michael Shapiro
May 18, 2019

The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes will be held at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. on Saturday. The race is slated to begin at 6:48 p.m. ET.

Saturday's race won't have any Triple Crown stakes as Kentucky Derby winner Country Horse is skipping the competition. 12 horses will compete for the Preakness crown in Country Horse's absence, with Improbable set as the favorite at 2-1. War of Will has 3-1 odds to win the race. 

How to Watch

Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports. You can also stream the race live on fuboTV.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message