Salt Lake Screaming Eagles: Live stream vs. Arizona Rattlers

The Arizona Rattlers (3-3) travel to Utah to take on the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles at the Maverik Center this Friday. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. ET. The Rattlers enter the matchup just a game back from the top spot in the conference, while the Screaming Eagles will look to make up some ground in the playoff hunt. You can help call all the offensive plays in real time again via the Screaming Eagles app. (Download here on Android or iOS)

