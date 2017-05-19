These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Screaming Eagles will look to build on a win over the Crush when they face the Rattlers at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Saturday.

Salt Lake's 38-37 victory over Colorado on May 12 came in the first-ever contest in which fans called the plays for both teams. The Screaming Eagles (3-8) converted a two-point conversion with no time on the clock to slip past the Crush.

The fans called a two-point conversion for the win. THE FANS GOT A TWO-POINT CONVERSION FOR THE WIN. @SLScreamEagles https://t.co/R3VUPFhqNW pic.twitter.com/BUdFR0OlrU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 13, 2017

The Rattlers (7-4) also enter the weekend on a high, having won their last three games. Arizona currently sits in first place in the Intense Conference.

The Screaming Eagles and Rattlers last met April 14 as Salt Lake fell at home 73-60. Rattlers running back Darrell Monroe ran for 80 yards and scored five touchdowns in the contest. Salt Lake quarterback Verlon Reed tossed four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough in the high-scoring battle.

Reed also had a big outing in the narrow win over Colorado last weekend, throwing for three touchdowns and contributing 175 total yards.

Saturday's game will represent Salt Lake's first-ever visit to Arizona. The Screaming Eagles are currently in fourth in the Intense Conference standings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. You can help call all the offensive plays in real time again via the FANchise Interactive Football app (download here on Android or iOS) or via Twitch.

Information from the Arizona Rattlers was used in this story.