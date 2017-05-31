Fresh off their best month of the season, the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles will host the Iowa Barnstormers on Friday and look to play spoilers in a tight United Conference race.

Salt Lake (4-9) enters the contest off its most lopsided win of the season, a 64-27 drubbing of the Cedar Rapids Titans in which the Screaming Eagles scored 40 unanswered second-half points. With the victory, fan-run Salt Lake capped off the May with a 3-1 record, a welcome sign after the team entered the month on a seven-game losing streak. The Screaming Eagles defense wreaked havoc against the Titans, picking off quarterback Brion Carnes four times.

Though Salt Lake seems to be playing its best football of the season, taking down the Barnstormers (11-2) will be a tall order. Iowa sits in a tie for first place in the United Conference and has not lost since March, rolling up nine straight wins. The Screaming Eagles can find optimism entering the game in one statistic: both of the Barnstormers' two losses have come on the road. If Salt Lake can pull off a surprise victory, they will at least momentarily break up the deadlock at the top of the United Conference. The Sioux Falls Storm lost sole possession of first in the division when they lost to the Wichita State Nighthawks last weekend.

The Screaming Eagles are out of the Intense Conference playoff race as they sit four games out of second place with three games to play, but Friday's game offers a chance to throw a wrench into a wild United Conference playoff race—one in which the 10-3 Nighthawks sit a game behind the two leaders in a three-way battle for two postseason seeds. The Screaming Eagles and Barnstormers have not previously met this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. You can help call all the offensive plays for the Screaming Eagles in real time again via the FANchise Interactive Football app (download here on Android or iOS) or via Twitch.

Join the conversation -- and help call plays! -- here: