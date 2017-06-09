The Green Bay Blizzard will host the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles on Saturday.

Fan-run Salt Lake (4-10) enters the weekend looking to bounce back from a 58-36 loss to the Iowa Barnstormers on June 2. The Screaming Eagles had entered the month off a strong May in which they won three out of four games.

Salt Lake has just two games remaining on the slate, with a home game against the Spokane Empire around the corner on June 16.

Green Bay (2-13) enters this weekend on an 11-game losing streak. The Blizzard have had particular struggles at home, where they are winless. The Screaming Eagles will look to keep it that way Saturday.

Both teams enter the weekend out of the playoff hunt. The game will be Green Bay's season finale. It's the first time the two squads have met this year.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. You can help call all the offensive plays for the Screaming Eagles in real time again via the FANchise Interactive Football app (download here on Android or iOS) or via Twitch.

Join the conversation -- and help call plays! -- here: