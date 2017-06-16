The Salt Lake Screaming Eagles will host the Spokane Empire on Friday in their regular season finale.

Fan-run Salt Lake (3-8) is coming off a 37-34 loss to Green Bay on Saturday. Since winning three of four in May, the Screaming Eagles have yet to win either of their games this month.

Spokane (8-7) enters Friday’s game in a similar situation, winless in June and losers in five of its last six games after starting the season 7-2. The Empire have won all three games against the Screaming Eagles this season, but their last match, a 31-29 Spokane win, was the closest of the three games.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. You can help call the offensive plays for the Screaming Eagles in real time using the FANchise Interactive Football app (download here on Android or iOS) or via Twitch.

Join the conversation -- and help call plays! -- here: