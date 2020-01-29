John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Barstool Sports Selling Stake to Penn National Gaming

JohnWallStreet

Editor Note: ‘Early Entrants’ is a series of sports business ‘rumblings’ before the news breaks.

Gaming industry insiders tells JohnWallStreet that Barstool Sports will announce a long-anticipated sale to a “big gaming operator” today. Penn National Gaming is believed to be taking a 36% stake in the controversial sports blog (Chernin Group will retain 36%, employees including founder Dave Portnoy would keep the remaining 28%). One source said that while the valuation did not clear the $500 million mark, it “is close.” Recode reported earlier this month that a deal was in the works.

Story developing…

Editor Note II: Joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Early Entrants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Long-Term Labor Peace Critical First Step in WNBA’s Growth Plan

With a new CBA in place, WNBA leadership can now turn its focus to “resizing arenas, bringing in additional sponsorship partners and [finding] new ways to get on trend with media distribution, gambling and esports.”

JohnWallStreet

Lack of Rebrand Indication that Diamond Sports’ RSNs are in Trouble?

Industry observer Ben Miller reasoned, “if Diamond Sports was still going through the carriage disputes, but had rebranded the properties and was expanding their content offerings one would assume the company had a plan and was going to weather the storm. It begs to wonder why Sinclair has been so reluctant to spend the money to go through this rebrand?”

JohnWallStreet

NASCAR, Chip Ganassi Racing Duped In Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme, Affiliation Unlikely to Leave Stain on Sport

When the the criminal fraud scheme - the largest in the history of California’s Eastern District - went bust in December 2018, it forced Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) to shutter its Xfinity series team for the ’19 season.

JohnWallStreet

Large/Stable Audience, Low Production Costs and Back Catalog of Shows Have Spotify Interested in The Ringer

NYPR CMO Lisa Baird wasn't surprised that Spotify is eyeing The Ringer. “The Bill Simmons podcast is consistently rated among Apple’s most popular sports podcasts, [Simmons] has a large and stable audience, talk shows are cheap to produce [relative to true-crime or investigative reporting] and the company has a back catalog of shows [that can be monetized].”

JohnWallStreet

Mass Layoffs at StubHub

Stubhub has notified at least 100 employees that they are being let go.

JohnWallStreet

Performance Racing Series Serves as Testing Incubator and Traveling Auto Show For Manufacturers

The belief is that difficult race conditions create an environment that enables more testing to be done in a twenty-four hour period than R&D engineers could accomplish in “hundreds of thousands of miles of highway road testing.”

JohnWallStreet

Sky Not Falling on Diamond Sports’ RSN Business

The content on the cable sports networks continues to drive consumption levels that exceed everything else on television (with the exception of the NFL, which lacks the tonnage the RSNs have), so the channels still hold “incredible currency” for programmers with distributors.

JohnWallStreet

BIG3 Rebrands Game to Eliminate Confusion with 3x3 'Olympic Style' Basketball

The league believes promoting the differentiation is critical to its long-term success. “There’s a reason FIBA style 3x3 hasn’t become a sport in 70 years - it’s boring.”

JohnWallStreet

Landmark Deal Gives Merchandising/Licensing Distributor +/- 95% of the U.S. College Marketplace

The scale gained via their partnership with Jardine Associates (the largest collegiate merchandising and licensing distributor in the United States) makes Winning Streak - a company that markets, manufacturers and distributes high end premium embroidered flock wool banners and pennants - the top retailer in the category and one of the elite distributors in the $4.6 billion collegiate licensing retail space.

JohnWallStreet

On-Field Success, Scarcity and Novelty Determine if PSL Purchase is a Sound Investment

While fans in Atlanta and New York have come to believe that paying for the right to buy a season ticket is “a scam”, the people of Las Vegas have been receptive to the stadium funding mechanism; the Raiders have raised $478.3 million in PSL sales to date, nearly twice their initial $250 million projection.

JohnWallStreet