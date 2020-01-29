Barstool Sports Selling Stake to Penn National Gaming

Editor Note: ‘Early Entrants’ is a series of sports business ‘rumblings’ before the news breaks.

Gaming industry insiders tells JohnWallStreet that Barstool Sports will announce a long-anticipated sale to a “big gaming operator” today. Penn National Gaming is believed to be taking a 36% stake in the controversial sports blog (Chernin Group will retain 36%, employees including founder Dave Portnoy would keep the remaining 28%). One source said that while the valuation did not clear the $500 million mark, it “is close.” Recode reported earlier this month that a deal was in the works.

