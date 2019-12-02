John Wall
Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Major League Baseball in Orlando is a Pipe Dream

JohnWallStreet

Editor Note: ‘Early Entrants’ is a series of sports business ‘rumblings’ before the news breaks.

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams (and his associates) held a press conference on November 20th to announce their intent to bring Major League Baseball to central Florida, but the idea appears to be little more than a pipe dream. One MLB club owner told JohnWallStreet “Orlando is a nice city and it could be a [market] where a team could succeed, but the group promoting [the idea] doesn’t have the capability to own and operate a franchise.” Much like the collective looking to bring baseball to Nashville, “[Williams and his colleagues] are mostly managers and promoters. It’s unlikely that they have adequate funding. They’re looking for someone to come in and back them.”

Of course, unless the Tampa Bay Rays were to relocate, Williams’ group would never be permitted to bring a team to Orlando, anyway. MLB rules permit clubs to veto relocation if the move encroaches on their home market and Tampa Bay would certainly oppose another franchise taking up residence less than 100 miles up I-4. Williams’ & Co. seem to be banking on baseball not being long for Tampa. They’ve yet to reach out to Rays managing general partner Stuart Sternberg to discuss their plans.

As for the Rays, our source was not optimistic that the franchise would “find a stadium deal that works in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area” and thus believes “relocation makes sense.” While a move may be logical, it sounds as if eventually splitting the season between Tampa and Montreal remains “[Sternberg's] current thinking.” If relocation does occur, expect it to be out of state; the Rays ownership group has looked at Orlando and doesn’t believe the city can support a second pro franchise. 

Editor Note II: Join our community (below) to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Early Entrants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Clubs Not Concerned Local DTC Streaming Will Cannibalize RSN Viewership

JohnWallStreet
0

Few teams will be directly impacted because they have long-term broadcast deals, with baked in rights increases, in place.

DAZN Nearly Halfway Home to Magic Number for IPO

JohnWallStreet
0

The OTT streaming service has reported that it surpassed 8 million global subscribers. 20 million would allow the company to IPO.

Global Football Makes More Sense Than NFL for DAZN

JohnWallStreet
0

Industry insiders say un-televised mid-week EPL games would generate significantly more subs for the OTT streaming service than Sunday Ticket would.

Viagogo to Buy StubHub for $4.05 Billion, Will Look to Leverage Brand on a Global Basis

JohnWallStreet
0

The Swiss ticket seller was said to have paid 25x EBITDA for the eBay subsidiary.

Minute Media Acquires The Players’ Tribune, Values the Brand and its Intangibles

JohnWallStreet
0

TPT gives MM with “a [U.S.] sports brand [it] can tell stories with, build video production around and create licensing and originals through.”

Stadium to Become a Part of the Sinclair Conglomerate

JohnWallStreet
1 0

Sinclair plans to use Stadium content to fill non-live programming windows across their lot of RSNs.

MiLB Fans, Owners and Community Leaders Blaming ‘CEO’ Manfred for Contraction Talk

JohnWallStreet
0

Insiders say MLB Commissioner focused on growing profits and “didn’t recognize - or doesn’t care - that minor league baseball is about more than just analyzing players."

The Athletic Raising Capital at a $500 Million Valuation, But Questions About the Company Remain

JohnWallStreet
2 0

The company has the revenues, but the challenge will be to convince investors that it should be valued like a subscription-based technology business and not the aggregate of newspaper writers that it is.

NFLPA, MLBPA Align with RedBird Capital to Form 'OneTeam Partners', Focused on Maximizing the Value of NIL

JohnWallStreet
0

OneTeam Partners will take control over all group licensing rights related to video games and trading cards for the two players associations.

New York Times Considering Spinning Off Sports into Standalone Digital Subscription Business

JohnWallStreet
0

The logic is that sports-centric offering would provide a boost to the company’s growing digital subscription business and perhaps help the Times to retain its top writers.