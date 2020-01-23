John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Mass Layoffs at StubHub

JohnWallStreet

Editor Note: ‘Early Entrants’ is a series of sports business ‘rumblings’ before the news breaks.

A pair of well-connected ticketing industry insiders tell JohnWallStreet that Stubhub has notified at least 100 employees that they are being let go. Speculation exists that Viagogo is behind the layoff orders. Back in November, eBay, Inc. agreed to sell the secondary ticketing marketplace to its London based competitor for $4.05 billion. 

One source suggested "Eric Baker and co. have likely realized they're paying +/- $1 billion too much (they paid 25x EBITDA) and now need to slash salaries to make the debits and credits more palatable." While the deal is expected to close, it may not happen as "swiftly" as one might expect an all-cash pact to; we've heard that Viagogo has been shopping minority stakes. The Walton family is among those who have been approached. 

Editor Note II: Joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Early Entrants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Performance Racing Series Serves as Testing Incubator and Traveling Auto Show For Manufacturers

The belief is that difficult race conditions create an environment that enables more testing to be done in a twenty-four hour period than R&D engineers could accomplish in “hundreds of thousands of miles of highway road testing.”

JohnWallStreet

Sky Not Falling on Diamond Sports’ RSN Business

The content on the cable sports networks continues to drive consumption levels that exceed everything else on television (with the exception of the NFL, which lacks the tonnage the RSNs have), so the channels still hold “incredible currency” for programmers with distributors.

JohnWallStreet

BIG3 Rebrands Game to Eliminate Confusion with 3x3 'Olympic Style' Basketball

The league believes promoting the differentiation is critical to its long-term success. “There’s a reason FIBA style 3x3 hasn’t become a sport in 70 years - it’s boring.”

JohnWallStreet

Landmark Deal Gives Merchandising/Licensing Distributor +/- 95% of the U.S. College Marketplace

The scale gained via their partnership with Jardine Associates (the largest collegiate merchandising and licensing distributor in the United States) makes Winning Streak - a company that markets, manufacturers and distributes high end premium embroidered flock wool banners and pennants - the top retailer in the category and one of the elite distributors in the $4.6 billion collegiate licensing retail space.

JohnWallStreet

On-Field Success, Scarcity and Novelty Determine if PSL Purchase is a Sound Investment

While fans in Atlanta and New York have come to believe that paying for the right to buy a season ticket is “a scam”, the people of Las Vegas have been receptive to the stadium funding mechanism; the Raiders have raised $478.3 million in PSL sales to date, nearly twice their initial $250 million projection.

JohnWallStreet

Is Real-Estate Investment Sports’ Next Major Revenue Stream?

Former NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL executive Andy Dolich sees a future where ownership groups are building “condominiums, shopping centers and lifestyle centers - separate from their team’s venue (as the A’s are considering) - to pad bottom line profits.”

JohnWallStreet

Non-Profit Paradox Explains Dramatic Rise in College Coaches Salaries

The dramatic increase in salaries over the last 10-15 years is a byproduct of the real problem facing college athletics; an economic model that systematically encourages acceleration in athletic department spending.

JohnWallStreet

by

RecruitFocus

DraftKings Reports Mounting Losses, SBTech Takeover Makes Co. 1st ‘Vertically Integrated’ U.S. Gaming Operator

The DFS turned gaming operator’s “need for cash” was confirmed earlier this week when the company filed a detailed financial disclosure with the SEC that reflected $114 million in net losses over the first nine months of 2019.

JohnWallStreet

Endeavor Buys On Location Experiences, Exit Multiple Misreported

While there is no doubt RedBird and Bruin came out ahead on the deal, the 10x return suggested within the SBJ article is laughable (we’ve heard from insiders that the number is closer to 3x). SBJ failed to account for the company's PrimeSport or Anthony Travel acquisitions among other expenses.

JohnWallStreet

Pro Sports Has Priced Out The Middle Class Fan

The rising cost of fan attendance has put teams - and by proxy pro sports leagues - in a precarious position; while they're maximizing revenues, they're doing so at the expense of seeding new fans.

JohnWallStreet