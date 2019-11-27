John Wall
Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Global Football Makes More Sense Than NFL for DAZN

JohnWallStreet

Editor Note: ‘Early Entrants’ is a series of sports business ‘rumblings’ before the news breaks.

The NFL’s decision not to opt-out of its $1.5 billion/year Sunday Ticket deal with AT&T means that DAZN is likely be without NFL games (in the U.S.) until at least 2022 (when the current pact expires), but JohnWallStreet has heard from multiple sources that the upstart OTT streaming service is not expected to get the valuable content then, either. Comcast - which could run the product on either NBC Sports Gold or their Peacock product - and Discovery Communications (see: existing relationship with league) are thought to be the favorites to take down the Sunday Ticket package during the next round of rights negotiations.

Recent reports indicating that DAZN was in search of “at least $500 million” to support expansion and the purchase of new broadcast rights led many to assume that the company would make an offer for Sunday Ticket that would have been difficult for the NFL to resist, but industry insiders say there is another asset, in another league, that makes more sense. “The un-televised mid-week EPL games (which are not currently sold to protect lower level clubs) are widely more popular around the world on a programming basis and will generate significantly more subs than Sunday Ticket would. 

Editor Note II: Join our community (below) to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Early Entrants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DAZN Nearly Halfway Home to Magic Number for IPO

JohnWallStreet
0

The OTT streaming service has reported that it surpassed 8 million global subscribers. 20 million would allow the company to IPO.

Viagogo to Buy StubHub for $4.05 Billion, Will Look to Leverage Brand on a Global Basis

JohnWallStreet
0

The Swiss ticket seller was said to have paid 25x EBITDA for the eBay subsidiary.

Minute Media Acquires The Players’ Tribune, Values the Brand and its Intangibles

JohnWallStreet
0

TPT gives MM with “a [U.S.] sports brand [it] can tell stories with, build video production around and create licensing and originals through.”

Stadium to Become a Part of the Sinclair Conglomerate

JohnWallStreet
0

Sinclair plans to use Stadium content to fill non-live programming windows across their lot of RSNs.

MiLB Fans, Owners and Community Leaders Blaming ‘CEO’ Manfred for Contraction Talk

JohnWallStreet
0

Insiders say MLB Commissioner focused on growing profits and “didn’t recognize - or doesn’t care - that minor league baseball is about more than just analyzing players."

The Athletic Raising Capital at a $500 Million Valuation, But Questions About the Company Remain

JohnWallStreet
2 0

The company has the revenues, but the challenge will be to convince investors that it should be valued like a subscription-based technology business and not the aggregate of newspaper writers that it is.

NFLPA, MLBPA Align with RedBird Capital to Form 'OneTeam Partners', Focused on Maximizing the Value of NIL

JohnWallStreet
0

OneTeam Partners will take control over all group licensing rights related to video games and trading cards for the two players associations.

New York Times Considering Spinning Off Sports into Standalone Digital Subscription Business

JohnWallStreet
0

The logic is that sports-centric offering would provide a boost to the company’s growing digital subscription business and perhaps help the Times to retain its top writers.

Addition of 17th Game Could Grow Value of On Location Experience’s By +/- $75 Million

JohnWallStreet
0

The addition of neutral site games to the NFL calendar would grow ticketing inventory, the number of travel packages OLE has to sell and corporate EBITDA.

Nike Tires of Counterfeiting on Amazon, ‘Achilles Heel’ Poses Threat to the Marketplace Business

JohnWallStreet
0

Nike plans to pulls its products off of Amazon and sell them directly to the consumer via their own channels.