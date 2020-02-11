John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Media Consolidation Sparks Action Sports Roll-Up

JohnWallStreet

It was announced back in mid-January that prominent sports investment firms The Raine Group (TRG) and Causeway Media Partners (with backing from MidCap Financial) had partnered to create Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. The action sports roll-up brings Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) and Superjacket Productions (SP) under a singular roof and immediately makes Thrill One ‘the world’s largest independent action sports operator and media company’. The newly formed entity will host over 30 live events, distribute over 100 hours of live content and produce over 175 episodes of television programming in 2020.

Howie Long-Short: Historically speaking, action sports properties have been disparate in nature (remember, many were founded by the athletes themselves), which has made it difficult for brands to effectively reach the attractive fan demo. The Raine Group VP Scott Lexton said his fund believes by professionalizing and scaling-up [an action sports] business that produces a large number of events and has a lot of content, that brands would have a natural partner to align with in the space.” It doesn’t sound as if Thrill One is done rolling up assets, either. CEO Joe Carr indicated that the company would continue to look at “potential M&A opportunities and complimentary I.P.”

The Raine Group has been “long on action sports - really, sports I.P. that can be owned on a mobile basis for an extended period of time” - for several years now; the global merchant bank first bought into Travis Pastrana's Nitro Circus back in 2013. Lexton suggested that the firm's desire to become the “category leader” ultimately lead to partnerships with SLS and SP. “Nitro Circus built up a pretty large infrastructure, in terms of headcount and capabilities [over the last 7 years], but the more I.P., events and content that can be easily and seamlessly bulked on to that inventory and those operating costs, the more profitable [the business can be].” Given today’s media landscape, where consolidation is rampant, TRG also felt the timing was right to roll-up like properties. Lexton explained that “it’s becoming harder and harder for smaller properties to survive. Scaled, combined properties and genre winners are the ones thriving.”

TRG is bullish on action sports because “they’re easily understood [by viewers], they’re global [in their appeal], they’re naturally engaging and awe inspiring.” Lexton said the investment firm “looks at the younger demographics, their use of social media and declining interest in traditional sports, and likes how action sports content and action sports athletes [compare on a relative basis. Those competing] are inherently authentic and generally associated with cultural coolness and that is what thrives on social media platforms.” The numbers support TRG’s thesis. Action sports are the 4th largest sports genre on Facebook and Instagram.

Action sports I.P. holders have “four core” revenue streams: media, sponsorship, live events and lifestyle and apparel. While SLS will support Thrill One’s sponsorship, live events and lifestyle and apparel efforts, the acquisition of SP will support its media ambitions. “The creation of compelling content - for both the core audience and the broader public - is critical to emerging sports properties. [SP] is best in class [in terms of] producing non-scripted television and [the belief is] their capabilities, expertise and network of talent and contributors will help [the company] sell more shows.” Lexton said the expectation is that there will be opportunities to push content to both traditional media buyers as well as the new players in the space (think: Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and Amazon).

Fan Marino: The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will include action sports, so the additional exposure should be beneficial “in expanding [Thrill One’s] reach and commercial potential”, but Lexton says they won’t be building the business around an event that happens every four years. “One of the things [TRG] likes about action sports is that they are not completely dependent on legacy tentpole events. They can be built and become popular on non-traditional media channels (see: social) and that allows the company to deliver content, year-round, relatively cheaply.”

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

XFL Attendance Strong Out of the Gate

The ‘get-in’ price to attend the D.C. Defenders inaugural contest reached $130 on the secondary market, sales of Houston Roughnecks tickets were so strong that the club decided to open up two additional sections in the second deck of TDECU Stadium to accommodate walkups and both New York and Dallas reported official attendance figures north of 17,000.

JohnWallStreet

ESPN Subs Declining at Fastest Rate in History, But Company Remains ‘Well Positioned’

“[Pro sports] leagues still need to make distribution decisions that ensure their sport remains culturally relevant” and despite the steadily declining audience numbers, linear television will continue to offer rights holders the greatest reach “for the foreseeable future.”

JohnWallStreet

Lack of Bulls in Sports Digital Media Landscape Enabling Minute Media to Collect Assets at a Discount

The fandom-focused sports & lifestyle publisher is the 3rd digital sports asset acquired by the venture backed media and technology focused holding company within the last 15 months (see: The Big Lead, The Players’ Tribune).

JohnWallStreet

Despite Overwhelming Evidence that Mobile Sports Betting is the Future, States Continue to Pass Legislation Without Option

Surprisingly, at least to those who are aware that +/- 80% of all sports betting takes place on mobile devices, only +/- 50% of those states will offer online or mobile wagering.

JohnWallStreet

Barstool’s $450 Million Valuation Considered “A Bargain”

Gaming industry consultant Sara Slane suggested that even with a $450 million valuation, PENN is “getting a good deal. If you think about how much money DraftKings and FanDuel spent to build their brands and compare that [number] to what PENN just bought [the price is] a bargain.”

JohnWallStreet

WWE Dumps Co-Presidents, Share Price Tanks

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) unexpectedly announced that co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios would be leaving the company and vacating their seats on the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. The unexpected corporate shakeup sent WWE shares tumbling -21.5% on Friday, to their lowest point since May 2018.

JohnWallStreet

On Location Experiences, Airbnb Impacting Super Bowl Ticketing & Hotel Businesses

OLE controls +/- 10,000 Super Bowl tickets and with so much inventory, the company holds pricing power over the secondary market. The omnipresent nature of Airbnb in South Florida has decimated a market once controlled by a limited number of hoteliers and ultimately the league itself.

JohnWallStreet

Barstool Sports Selling Stake to Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming is believed to be taking a 36% stake in the controversial sports blog at a valuation "close" to $500 million.

JohnWallStreet

Long-Term Labor Peace Critical First Step in WNBA’s Growth Plan

With a new CBA in place, WNBA leadership can now turn its focus to “resizing arenas, bringing in additional sponsorship partners and [finding] new ways to get on trend with media distribution, gambling and esports.”

JohnWallStreet

NASCAR, Chip Ganassi Racing Duped In Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme, Affiliation Unlikely to Leave Stain on Sport

When the the criminal fraud scheme - the largest in the history of California’s Eastern District - went bust in December 2018, it forced Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) to shutter its Xfinity series team for the ’19 season.

JohnWallStreet

by

nascarpainter