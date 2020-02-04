John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Barstool’s $450 Million Valuation Considered “A Bargain”

JohnWallStreet

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 29th that Penn National Gaming (PENN) would be buying a 36% stake in Barstool Sports at a $450 million valuation ($135 million in cash + $28 million in convertible preferred stock). After three years, the regional gaming provider can increase its interest in the digital media entity to 50% (with an incremental investment of $62 million); the pact includes a path to majority or full control. The deal makes the casino operator the ‘exclusive gaming partner’ of Barstool Sports (for a period up to 40 years) and gives the company the “sole right to utilize the Barstool Sports brand for all of [its] online and retail sports betting and iCasino products.” Shares of PENN are up +14% (to $29.91 at Monday’s close) since news of the agreement was announced.

Howie Long-Short: Considering The Chernin Group invested in Barstool Sports at a $100 million valuation in 2018, it’s staggering to consider PENN is buying in at $450 million. But one well-respected digital media executive said that 4.5x revenue (+/- $100 million) “seems right. Companies [in the space] tend to trade between 2.5-5x revenue.”

Gaming industry consultant Sara Slane suggested that even with a $450 million valuation, PENN is “getting a good deal. If you think about how much money DraftKings and FanDuel spent to build their brands (see: $206M on ads in ’15 alone) and compare that to what PENN just bought (think: access to +/- 66 million unique monthly users, +/- 50% of which are sports bettors) [the price is] a bargain.” Slane estimates that the two DFS companies have collectively spent more than $1 billion to date on player acquisition.

In theory a deal with Barstool Sports - a brand with a rabid following - makes sense for a gaming operator looking to build its player base. It’s presumed that the investment will allow the company to gain an audience quickly (critical in the current ‘land-grab’ environment) and to differentiate itself in a crowded space, but if the U.K. market is any indication the Stoolies are unlikely to remain loyal to just a single gaming application. The average online gambler in the U.K. maintains 4 different sportsbook accounts (so that they can shop lines for the best pricing). There’s no reason to believe that the U.S. sports bettor will behave differently. 

That said, Barstool Sports' young, male audience is particularly attractive to PENN, who’s core clientele is currently “the [mid-50s] woman who plays slot machines”, because it’s the demographic the company wants to drive into its brick and mortar properties. Slane said, “the cross promotional element of the deal is getting lost in [the talk surrounding Barstool’s valuation.] The thrust of the PENN business is their [expansive] retail operation. They have such a large footprint (41 properties across 19 states), but they’ve lacked brand awareness. Now they can market those properties under the recognizable Barstool brand [to the Stoolies].”

It’s important to delineate between the market access agreements that PENN previously struck with DraftKings, PointsBet, theScore and The Stars Group and their recent equity investment in Barstool. The main difference is that in the former PENN issued secondary skins in exchange for a cut of gaming revenues. In the latter PENN will retain 100% of incoming revenues on their first skin. Barstool is not entitled to any revenues associated with wagers placed.

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WWE Dumps Co-Presidents, Share Price Tanks

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) unexpectedly announced that co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios would be leaving the company and vacating their seats on the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. The unexpected corporate shakeup sent WWE shares tumbling -21.5% on Friday, to their lowest point since May 2018.

JohnWallStreet

On Location Experiences, Airbnb Impacting Super Bowl Ticketing & Hotel Businesses

OLE controls +/- 10,000 Super Bowl tickets and with so much inventory, the company holds pricing power over the secondary market. The omnipresent nature of Airbnb in South Florida has decimated a market once controlled by a limited number of hoteliers and ultimately the league itself.

JohnWallStreet

Barstool Sports Selling Stake to Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming is believed to be taking a 36% stake in the controversial sports blog at a valuation "close" to $500 million.

JohnWallStreet

Long-Term Labor Peace Critical First Step in WNBA’s Growth Plan

With a new CBA in place, WNBA leadership can now turn its focus to “resizing arenas, bringing in additional sponsorship partners and [finding] new ways to get on trend with media distribution, gambling and esports.”

JohnWallStreet

NASCAR, Chip Ganassi Racing Duped In Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme, Affiliation Unlikely to Leave Stain on Sport

When the the criminal fraud scheme - the largest in the history of California’s Eastern District - went bust in December 2018, it forced Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) to shutter its Xfinity series team for the ’19 season.

JohnWallStreet

by

nascarpainter

Lack of Rebrand Indication that Diamond Sports’ RSNs are in Trouble?

Industry observer Ben Miller reasoned, “if Diamond Sports was still going through the carriage disputes, but had rebranded the properties and was expanding their content offerings one would assume the company had a plan and was going to weather the storm. It begs to wonder why Sinclair has been so reluctant to spend the money to go through this rebrand?”

JohnWallStreet

Large/Stable Audience, Low Production Costs and Back Catalog of Shows Have Spotify Interested in The Ringer

NYPR CMO Lisa Baird wasn't surprised that Spotify is eyeing The Ringer. “The Bill Simmons podcast is consistently rated among Apple’s most popular sports podcasts, [Simmons] has a large and stable audience, talk shows are cheap to produce [relative to true-crime or investigative reporting] and the company has a back catalog of shows [that can be monetized].”

JohnWallStreet

Mass Layoffs at StubHub

Stubhub has notified at least 100 employees that they are being let go.

JohnWallStreet

Performance Racing Series Serves as Testing Incubator and Traveling Auto Show For Manufacturers

The belief is that difficult race conditions create an environment that enables more testing to be done in a twenty-four hour period than R&D engineers could accomplish in “hundreds of thousands of miles of highway road testing.”

JohnWallStreet

Sky Not Falling on Diamond Sports’ RSN Business

The content on the cable sports networks continues to drive consumption levels that exceed everything else on television (with the exception of the NFL, which lacks the tonnage the RSNs have), so the channels still hold “incredible currency” for programmers with distributors.

JohnWallStreet