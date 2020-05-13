John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Boxing’s Biggest Fights Unlikely To Happen Without Fans In Attendance

JohnWallStreet

The UFC returned to action last Saturday night (May 9th) after a nearly two-month layoff. The promotion is scheduled to put on two more cards at an empty Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida over the next four days (May 13th & May 16th). It’s logical that MMA would be among the first sports to return from the COVID-induced hiatus. The number of participants needed to stage a fight card are relatively small (important with the number of tests available still limited) and gate receipts - which don't exist right now - represent just a fraction of broadcast revenues for all but the biggest events. In theory, the sport of boxing should benefit from the same advantages (promotions like Top Rank and PBC have lucrative broadcast deals in place with ESPN and FOX Sports/Showtime). But while it’s easy to envision fights returning within a studio setting sooner than later, it’s much harder to imagine they’ll be the mega fights that the casual sports fan tunes in for (think: Wilder-Fury III); or even the "old 300K buys fights" that appeal to the hardcore boxing fan (think: Crawford-Porter). The costs of putting on bouts of that quality likely exceeds what could be made in staging them under the current circumstances (think: recession, social distancing guidelines in effect).

Howie Long-Short: The ability for promoters to book marquee showdowns in the near future is likely to come down to the combatants’ willingness to fight for less money. Long-time HBO Sports President Ross Greenburg said one should assume “there won’t be gate revenue (which could be worth as much as $20 million for a mega fight) and in a down economy fans may be hesitant to shell out $70 or $80 for a single night of entertainment" (presumably the fighter guarantees are too high for a broadcast or cable network to offset costs with advertising and retransmission fees). Remember, social distancing guidelines will prevent many fans from gathering and splitting the costs as they’ve done in the past. Of course, the presumed lack of discretionary spending money available and shelter-in-places orders in effect seemed to have little impact on the UFC last weekend. UFC 249 - a card without a mainstream star on it - drew 700K buys at $64.99.

It’s important to remember that boxing and MMA operate under very different business models. While the UFC's combatants may be making as little as +/- 20% of the revenues generated from an event, boxers can take home 70% or more of the proceeds. Greenburg believes with so much money at stake that the most marketable boxing stars “will wait until the pandemic clears - and tickets can be sold - before they take a major fight" (particularly if venues are going to be offering enticing terms to land the biggest events). That doesn’t mean the sport’s biggest names are going to be shelved until a Coronavirus vaccine emerges. Like everyone else, “they have bills to pay” (never-mind the short career windows). Expect PPV level fighters to book ‘safe fights, “for a lot less money”, until it’s safe to fill venues again. 

The fact that so many people bought UFC 249 shouldn't be a surprise. Overwhelming desire for live sports aside, fight sports have historically been recession proof. The early 1980s (a period that followed the economic struggles of the late '70s) was arguably the sport’s last glorious era. Greenburg reminded “fans would pack arenas around the country to watch the likes of Leonard, Duran, Hagler, Hearns and Holmes; and guys were earning eight-figures for the biggest fights.” While the late ‘00s lacked much of the same star power (Mayweather and Pacquiao would be the exceptions), “there were still some major events held during those years.” Pacquiao-De La Hoya (1.25 million, Dec. 2008) Mayweather-Marquez (1 million, Sept. 2009), Pacquiao-Cotto (1.25 million, Nov. 2009) and Mayweather-Mosley (1.4 million, May 2010) all did north of 1 million buys in the midst of the Great Recession.

Greenburg attributes the sport’s ability to successfully navigate those two difficult periods to its willingness to adopt emerging distribution technologies before they “became fashionable” (think: closed circuit television, PPV). It’s possible that companies like Amazon or Apple could pay up to host mega fights on their respective streaming services (which would enable the sport to thrive in COVID's wake as it has during previous recessions), but it reasons to believe a cross-over star will have to emerge before they do. “The reason boxing has always been able to initiate a change in technology that created more revenue was because it was a popular mainstream sport. Unless boxing has a major rejuvenation or a fighter as electric as Mohammed Ali or Mike Tyson comes along, [it probably wouldn’t be worth their investment].”

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily sports business email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CFL Seeking Government Bailout, League In Jeopardy Of Folding

Back in late April, it was reported the league applied for an initial installment of $30 million - and as much $150 million in the event the entire season were to be canceled - to offset lost ticketing and sponsorship revenues.

JohnWallStreet

Facebook Introduces Standalone Gaming App, Looking to “Capture Deeper Engagement”

Facebook’s “core business is all about capturing deeper engagement” (think: more data collection) and stepping up their efforts in the gaming arena should help the company fight erosion within the Gen-Z demographic (among their biggest concerns).

JohnWallStreet

Media Rights Revenue, Balanced Ticketing Revenues Across League Enable NFL to Roll-Out Uniform Refund Policy

The NFL’s decision to tackle (pun intended) ticketing refunds at the league level (a 'no-brainer') runs counter to the approach adopted by other big four sports leagues. The NBA, NHL and MLB have all granted their teams permission to put forth their own COVID-related refund policies.

JohnWallStreet

Quarantined Group Stage, Single Elimination Tournament to Replace PLL’s Tour Based Schedule

The Coronavirus outbreak (and the social distancing measures enacted to fight against its spread) dictated the PLL’s pivot from a tour and academy based model towards a fully quarantined and fanless one.

JohnWallStreet

Coalition Seeking $8.5 Billion to Ensure Youth Sports Infrastructure Survives COVID-Related Cancellations

The group hopes to ensure that young people - particularly those in underprivileged areas - will continue to have opportunities to participate in organized sports initiatives once the pandemic subsides.

JohnWallStreet

Network of Pro Sports Leagues Looking To Avoid Pitfalls That Have Felled Those Who Have Tried Before

As the former President of NYCFC, Patricof understands the difficulties associated with developing a fan base in an established sports town. “It simply doesn’t make any sense for a new league to spend a lot of money on marketing teams at a local level in multiple cities, when there are 7,8,9 pro teams already competing for the fan’s time and discretionary income in many markets." He also knows "it lacks sense to be playing in large, costly venues” (see: NYCFC + Yankee Stadium).

JohnWallStreet

Run on Withdrawals, Account Closures the Biggest Threat to Sports Betting Businesses

The “large scale [sports betting] account redemptions” that took place in the wake of Black Thursday (see: Rhode Island reported a +19.7% spike over their weekly average for the week ending March 14) have sparked comparisons to the Icelandic bank run of 2008.

JohnWallStreet

Cable Distributors Unlikely to Receive Short-Term Relief for Lack of Games in April

Cable distributors are unlikely to see short-term relief for the lack of games played in April because carriage agreements are typically tied to game inventory guarantees and it remains a possibility that programmers could still fulfill those obligations (i.e. no games have been canceled yet). The other problem distributors are likely to face is that “the contracts spell out economic remedies for lost games" (think: prorated fees, extend deal).

JohnWallStreet

Budget Crises Could Push 'Gutsy ADs' to Replace High Profile Coaches with Up-and-Comers

The former AD we spoke to said that “gutsy athletic directors” might be willing to can their highly paid - and underperforming - coaches in favor of a non-P5 head coach, high-profile assistant or up-and-comer that would accept a “more incentive-laden deal with a low buyout," but because ADs are judged on two things - hiring coaches and fundraising - he suspects that most will still opt for the splashy (and costly) hire.

JohnWallStreet

DraftKings' $6B+ Market Cap Based on Promise of U.S. Sports Betting Market, Size of DFS Database

Kelleher suggests the market’s outsized interest in DraftKings is being driven by “the belief the U.S. sports betting market will be worth a significant amount of money within a five year period (perhaps as much as $20 billion) and that [DKNG] will control a large portion of the overall market share.”

JohnWallStreet