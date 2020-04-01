John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

DAZN in Trouble? OTT Provider Tells League Partners It’s Not Paying Rights Fees During Hiatus

JohnWallStreet

John Ourand (SBJ) reported on Tuesday morning that DAZN has begun informing sports leagues and federations that it will not be making rights fees payments as contracted for games that have been postponed/cancelled or “content that has not been delivered" during the sports hiatus. The OTT service also told its league partners that payments owed for future games/seasons will be deferred until a time-frame for resuming play can be set. In a letter to employees CEO Simon Denyer explained that declining revenues resulting from the sports shutdown is forcing the company to “drastically reduce many elements of [its] cost base” (including the furlough of an unspecified number of employees). The news comes less than one month after DAZN announced plans to expand into 200+ countries and territories.

Howie Long-Short: At least one of DAZN’s league partners believes the sports-centric streaming service has “taken a position that they probably do not have the right to legally defend.” Someone well informed of a major U.S. sports league’s legal position said his/her league's attorneys maintain the company is responsible for making payments as scheduled. He/she made it a point to note that “none of the league’s other broadcast partners, who have similar agreements, have taken the same hardline approach [insisting they are entitled to forego payments].”

Historically speaking, domestic media partners have honored their contractual obligations with the U.S. pro sports leagues and continued to make payments as scheduled during work stoppages (think: strikes, lock-outs). One high-profile sports media consultant explained that "typically it's been a three-link value chain (distributor, channel and content provider), where risk is diversified and everyone is incentivized to work together because there is always a next season. In this case however, DAZN, as a stand-alone digital streaming platform, is both the producer of the content as well and the distributor so they’ve assumed more risk. It’s also likely that they have specific remedies in their contracts with content owners for lost event inventory, meaning that any attempt to claim a Force Majeure will probably be difficult.”

Another reason broadcast networks tend to honor their contracts is because “the effort needed to break a contract and the resulting blowback [from doing so] often does more material damage to the company than honoring or adjusting the existing agreement(s) would.” Chris Lencheski, a private equity executive and the former CEO of the commercial rights and analytics arm of Comcast-Spectacor, added that in his experience “the leagues and their owners have long memories and these difficult situations often reveals the values.” In other words, if DAZN moves forward with its plan to stiff the same rights holders it relies on for programming, the company is planning its own funeral. Our media consultant source agreed. “If you’re a Tier-one league, how could you partner with DAZN after they’ve already shown a willingness to break deals?”

There’s no reason to believe any other broadcast companies will follow DAZN’s lead. Lencheski said that “most, if not all, of the North American networks are working under the presumption that at some point, [the sports industry] will come out of [this temporary pause]. While each is preparing for the possibility of a new normal, they’re doing it in tandem with their league partners to ensure that all parties make it through this situation together.” DAZN’s decision to go another route indicates the privately held company may be having leverage and liquidity issues. The league insider we spoke to said the streaming service never approached his/her league about reworking its agreement.

Taking a position that the company won’t pay for games not played may obviously change DAZN’s trajectory with the leagues, it’s also highly likely to accelerate churn and add unneeded difficulties to the company's future customer acquisition efforts.

DAZN doesn’t hold any exclusive live rights to the big four leagues in the U.S., so the exposure is bound to be minimal for domestic team owners (their deal with MLB is worth +/- $100 million/year). But that won’t be the case overseas, where the company is spending north of $1 billion/year on live rights. 

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily sports business email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Extended Sports Hiatus Force a Team Sale?

One of our investment banking sources said that he “wouldn’t be shocked if at some point the owner of a team that has been losing money - and now face trouble with his/her primary business - decides that it no longer makes sense to continue funding the losses.”

JohnWallStreet

Chinese Pro Sports Hiatus Extended

The Chinese Basketball Association, which had planned to begin play again on April 15th, now hopes to recommence in May after a four-month hiatus.

JohnWallStreet

Sports-Related Investments, M&A Activity Expected To Be Limited With Economy in Flux, Leagues on Hiatus

Conversations with one prominent early-stage venture capitalist and another well-respected sports industry advisor indicated as long as the economy remains in flux and the sports world is on hiatus, sports-related investments and M&A activity will be limited.

JohnWallStreet

Virtual NASCAR Race Sets Esports Viewership Record

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, which aired on FS1, drew 903,000 viewers (previous high: Mortal Combat drew 770,000 viewers on The CW in ’16).

JohnWallStreet

Postponement of Tokyo Olympics Expected to Take Financial Toll on Sponsors, Advertisers, Broadcasters and Organizers

"The networks and the IOC are likely insured against lost costs [and can reasonably expect to collect on them], but it’s much more difficult - and expensive - to insure against lost profits.” Even if they have protection against a pandemic, proving losses occurred will be a challenge with the Games taking place at a later date.

JohnWallStreet

'Cost of Attendance' Expected to Decline Post COVID-19

Chris Hartweg (publisher, Team Marketing Report) said the conversations he’s had with executives across various leagues indicate that teams “will be aggressive with [pricing] to make it compelling for people to come back to the stadium or arena.” They may have no choice.

JohnWallStreet

by

Professoratplay

Quantifying Tom Brady's Impact on the Bucs' Business

Grossman’s $10 million estimate would certainly seem to be conservative. It’s feasible that the Bucs could generate an additional $10 million in ticket sales alone.

JohnWallStreet

Why the NFLPA Voted to Approve the New CBA

Former NFLPA president Eric Winston said he “thought about what the world could look like [a year from now]” and wasn’t convinced the union would be in a better position to negotiate with ownership than they were this time around.

JohnWallStreet

Coronavirus Wiping Out Value Across Gaming Sector

Since January 30th (date WHO first declared a public health emergency), publicly traded casino and gaming stocks - save one - are down between 22% (Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.) and 88% (Eldorado Resorts). For comparison purposes, the S&P is down +/- 26% over that same time period.

JohnWallStreet

Party Atmosphere Drives $18 Million Pro Darts Tour

The average fan at the World Series of Darts consumes 10.2 pints of beer/night. For perspective, that’s a higher rate of consumption on per/person basis than reported at the Munich Beer Festival.

JohnWallStreet