Cable Distributors Unlikely to Receive Short-Term Relief for Lack of Games in April

JohnWallStreet

Lightshed Partners’ Rich Greenfield reported on Tuesday (April 28th) that “multiple MVPDs [including DISH Network] informed ESPN” that they believe affiliate fees do not have to be paid for the month of April “because sports content is not being delivered as specified in their affiliation agreements” (it’s unclear if said distributors are taking the same stance with the RSNs). The development supports Greenfield’s position that it's the sports programmers "at fault" and therefore they should be the ones left holding the bag (not the cable subscriber). Unsurprisingly, ESPN disagrees. The TMT analyst said overtures made to the WWL were “completely rebuffed” setting up a potential standoff that could prompt distributors to take legal action. It should be mentioned that on Wednesday (April 29th), NY AG Letitia James “called on seven major cable and satellite television providers (including DISH) to reduce or eliminate fees attributable to live sports programming” until the games return.

Howie Long-Short: Distributors are charging subscribers between $40/mo. and $50/mo. for sports-centric channels, so it’s understandable why they would be concerned about the lack of programming being delivered while the leagues are on hiatus (particularly those in NY now under pressure from the AG). But that doesn’t mean they’re about to blow up long-term relationships with sports programmers. One high-profile media consultant explained that “it's highly unlikely the distributors threatening ESPN - DISH excluded - are going to stop making payments and drop the network. Pro sports leagues are going to be back playing games sooner than later and the cash will once again be flowing. Many distributors have also done deals recently with ESPN and saw good value in [carrying the network]. That value returns with the game inventory (see: viewing figures for the NFL Draft and The Last Dance - both on ESPN). Destroying value creation seems like a radical response to not getting a non-contractual rebate on one month’s fees.” For what it’s worth, if every distributor withheld their April ‘20 payment it would cost ESPN +/- $650 million (of course, the Disney subsidiary would then look to invoke the remedies afforded under their contracts with the leagues).

There’s nothing wrong with a distributor posturing in an attempt to negotiate concessions from a programmer (as many of the MVPDs Greenfield referenced likely are) - particularly if the sports hiatus drags on and a significant number of games are missed, “but it’s unlikely that DISH or anyone else is going to see any sort of short-term relief from ESPN.” That’s because carriage agreements are typically tied to game inventory guarantees and it remains a possibility that programmers could still fulfill those obligations (i.e. no games have been canceled yet). The other problem distributors are likely to face is that “the contracts spell out economic remedies for lost games (think: prorated fees, extend deal).” Failing to deliver content isn’t reason to revamp the agreement in its entirety.

Distributors looking to avoid compensating programmers for the month of April can take the position that paying for games not played is bankrupting their business, but it’s going to be awfully hard to convince a court of law (remember, legal injunction is likely to be required as ESPN has no plans to waive fees) that they’ve been subjected to a force majeure without a loss a subscribers and there’s no evidence to support the notion that cord cutting has accelerated over the last six weeks. In fact, Nielsen reports that the decline in cable subs between March and May 2020 was smaller than the drop distributors experienced over the same period last year and both ESPN and FS1 added subs in April. Of course, it is somewhat ironic that DISH is the distributor making the most noise about a rebate considering they’re not offering subscribers any sort of discount after dropping the FOX RSNs.

Sports Business

Budget Crises Could Push 'Gutsy ADs' to Replace High Profile Coaches with Up-and-Comers

The former AD we spoke to said that “gutsy athletic directors” might be willing to can their highly paid - and underperforming - coaches in favor of a non-P5 head coach, high-profile assistant or up-and-comer that would accept a “more incentive-laden deal with a low buyout," but because ADs are judged on two things - hiring coaches and fundraising - he suspects that most will still opt for the splashy (and costly) hire.

JohnWallStreet

DraftKings' $6B+ Market Cap Based on Promise of U.S. Sports Betting Market, Size of DFS Database

Kelleher suggests the market’s outsized interest in DraftKings is being driven by “the belief the U.S. sports betting market will be worth a significant amount of money within a five year period (perhaps as much as $20 billion) and that [DKNG] will control a large portion of the overall market share.”

JohnWallStreet

Transition Into Growth Business Behind MSG Sports, MSG Entertainment Spinoffs

Taking on the risky sphere project and transforming MSGE into more of a growth business meant appealing to a different investor base. Brandon Ross (TMT analyst, LightShed Partners) explained that with an investment in the spheres likely to alienate much of the old MSG investor base, it made sense to “set up the company so that those interested in the teams can invest in [MSGS] and those with the stomach for a higher risk investment opportunity - with a potentially higher reward - could [invest in MSGE].”

JohnWallStreet

NHL Expansion Not a Viable Solution to Offset Lost Revenues

There’s an argument to be made that franchise relocation - which could also command a sizable fee - makes more sense than expansion. “There are teams that both need a new building and struggle with attendance. The NHL would be better off long-term if it eliminated those weak links - particularly if they moved downtrodden teams into larger television markets.”

JohnWallStreet

Coronavirus to Claim 42 MiLB Clubs

The surprising about-face comes just six months after MLB first proposed the idea of reducing the number of affiliated MiLB clubs to 120 (farm team owners vehemently opposed the plan at the time) and less than three months since Congress introduced a task force with the stated mission of saving minor league baseball in those markets.

JohnWallStreet

Short-Term Losses Aside, MLS Poised To Come Out of Sports Hiatus a ‘Winner'

MLS has wealthy team owners. If transfer fees become lower, then it will be easier for them to bring in top level talent that is still in their prime and high profile signings can be a driving force for attendance and television ratings.

JohnWallStreet

NBA Rookies Should Expect Footwear and Apparel Endorsement Money To Be Hard To Come By

Despite the industry's current struggles, there are endorsement deals to be had for players within the 2020 NBA draft class. Powell said brands will likely be willing to lock up players for “small money.” It's also possible that prospective endorsers could look to get creative with compensation (think: equity) to avoid paying out cash in the short-term.

JohnWallStreet

NBA's 'Professional Pathway Program' Now a Viable Alternative to Global Pro Leagues

CNBC's Jabari Young reported the potential top overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft will earn more than $700,000 (includes $250K base + incentives for completing community events and life skills programs) during the one-year apprenticeship; he’ll also receive a full scholarship to Arizona State University.

JohnWallStreet

Could the Owners Leverage the ’22 Media Rights Negotiations To Launch an NFL-Backed Spring League?

One high-profile media rights consultant suggested with the league’s broadcast rights coming up for renewal again in ’22 and the TV networks still so reliant on NFL programming, that the owners could once again (see: NFL Europe) use the leverage they have in negotiations to “force distribution partners to invest in developing, producing and distributing a new brand.”

JohnWallStreet

Implementation of New Tech Could Help Pro Sports Teams Diversify Revenue Streams, Create Incremental Value

It’s certainly not realistic to believe that all of the revenue lost to the sports shutdown can be recouped, but Walker believes “new OTT subscriptions streams” - which will offer fans a more social experience (think: watch party) - and integrated commerce technology is how much of the newfound revenue will be realized.

JohnWallStreet