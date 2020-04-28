DraftKings' $6B+ Market Cap Based on Promise of U.S. Sports Betting Market, Size of DFS Database

John Wall Street
DraftKings announced last Thursday (April 23rd) that shareholders had approved the company’s ‘business combination’ with SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEAC). DEAC agreed to pay $2.7 billion in “cash and stock” for DraftKings ($2.055 billion) and SBTech ($645 million) in a transaction designed to take the DFS turned sports betting company public (DEAC was already listed, so DraftKings was able to avoid filing for an IPO in a difficult environment). Shares of the vertically integrated (see: backend technology, trading platform) ‘pure-play’ sports betting and online gaming operator began trading on the NASDAQ exchange, under the symbol DKNG, last Friday morning (April 24).

Howie Long-Short: Going public during the sports hiatus may not be ideal for a sports betting operator (DraftKings' only real source of revenue right now is their New Jersey online casino business), but Gavin Kelleher explained that “most people understand the shutdown is only temporary and that the games will return sooner than later.“ The Goodbody Gaming & Leisure Analyst said with revenues likely to "come back on stream before the end of the second quarter,” there was no reason for DraftKings to hold up the reverse merger. It appears as if the company made the right decision. DKNG shares are up +11% (to $19.52 at Monday's close) since being listed.

Sure, skyrocketing unemployment numbers are bound to depress DraftKings' revenues once the pro sports leagues resume action - at least relative to pre-COVID projections - but Kelleher still anticipates the company experiencing “very strong growth” through 2021. The Ireland-based analyst reminds that sports betting remains a nascent industry in the U.S. and thus “all of the revenue generated is incremental.” He also suggested that because “fans won’t be going to games (for at least a period of time), there is bound to be more live sports on television." Historically (see: in established sports betting markets), live sports on television has proven to be a key driver of activity for online operators.

With a valuation north of $6 billion on less than $400 million of revenue - and with no profits (the company reported +/- $140 million in ’19 losses) - DraftKings is currently trading more like a technology co. than a gaming outfit (15x FY19 proforma revenues). Kelleher suggests the market’s outsized interest in DraftKings is being driven by “the belief the U.S. sports betting market will be worth a significant amount of money within a five year period (perhaps as much as $20 billion) and that [DKNG] will control a large portion of the overall market share.” The fact that DraftKings is the only publicly traded vertically integrated 'pure-play' U.S. sports betting operator and that there is a lot of money eager to back companies in the space certainly hasn't hurt.

Confidence in DraftKings' ability to acquire consumers is based on the company's well-established brand and large DFS user base (4+ million active across 43 states). Having an established audience to market to gives DKNG the opportunity (product and technology also matter, so it's not assured) to acquire sports bettors at a significantly lower cost than their peers (FanDuel excluded). Thus far, the ability to operate more efficiently than the competition has proven advantageous for both DraftKings and FanDuel. Kelleher points out that “the DFS operators hold a tremendous amount of market share in nearly all U.S. markets with online sports betting.”

Considering "FanDuel is the number one online sports betting operator in the U.S.” (based on performance, assets and experience) and that Flutter Entertainment (the parent co., trades under symbol FLTR:LN) - which also owns Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet and TVG (and is FCF positive) - will only trade at 12-13x EBITDA post-merger with The Stars Group ($16.3B market cap), it's fair to wonder if DraftKings is overvalued. Kelleher doesn’t think so. He said he would “come at it from the perspective of Flutter being undervalued. Not only does FLTR give investors exposure to the best horse in the U.S. sports betting race, it’s geographically diversified which reduces concentration risk.” 

Transition Into Growth Business Behind MSG Sports, MSG Entertainment Spinoffs

Taking on the risky sphere project and transforming MSGE into more of a growth business meant appealing to a different investor base. Brandon Ross (TMT analyst, LightShed Partners) explained that with an investment in the spheres likely to alienate much of the old MSG investor base, it made sense to “set up the company so that those interested in the teams can invest in [MSGS] and those with the stomach for a higher risk investment opportunity - with a potentially higher reward - could [invest in MSGE].”

JohnWallStreet

NHL Expansion Not a Viable Solution to Offset Lost Revenues

There’s an argument to be made that franchise relocation - which could also command a sizable fee - makes more sense than expansion. “There are teams that both need a new building and struggle with attendance. The NHL would be better off long-term if it eliminated those weak links - particularly if they moved downtrodden teams into larger television markets.”

JohnWallStreet

Coronavirus to Claim 42 MiLB Clubs

The surprising about-face comes just six months after MLB first proposed the idea of reducing the number of affiliated MiLB clubs to 120 (farm team owners vehemently opposed the plan at the time) and less than three months since Congress introduced a task force with the stated mission of saving minor league baseball in those markets.

JohnWallStreet

Short-Term Losses Aside, MLS Poised To Come Out of Sports Hiatus a ‘Winner'

MLS has wealthy team owners. If transfer fees become lower, then it will be easier for them to bring in top level talent that is still in their prime and high profile signings can be a driving force for attendance and television ratings.

JohnWallStreet

NBA Rookies Should Expect Footwear and Apparel Endorsement Money To Be Hard To Come By

Despite the industry's current struggles, there are endorsement deals to be had for players within the 2020 NBA draft class. Powell said brands will likely be willing to lock up players for “small money.” It's also possible that prospective endorsers could look to get creative with compensation (think: equity) to avoid paying out cash in the short-term.

JohnWallStreet

NBA's 'Professional Pathway Program' Now a Viable Alternative to Global Pro Leagues

CNBC's Jabari Young reported the potential top overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft will earn more than $700,000 (includes $250K base + incentives for completing community events and life skills programs) during the one-year apprenticeship; he’ll also receive a full scholarship to Arizona State University.

JohnWallStreet

Could the Owners Leverage the ’22 Media Rights Negotiations To Launch an NFL-Backed Spring League?

One high-profile media rights consultant suggested with the league’s broadcast rights coming up for renewal again in ’22 and the TV networks still so reliant on NFL programming, that the owners could once again (see: NFL Europe) use the leverage they have in negotiations to “force distribution partners to invest in developing, producing and distributing a new brand.”

JohnWallStreet

Implementation of New Tech Could Help Pro Sports Teams Diversify Revenue Streams, Create Incremental Value

It’s certainly not realistic to believe that all of the revenue lost to the sports shutdown can be recouped, but Walker believes “new OTT subscriptions streams” - which will offer fans a more social experience (think: watch party) - and integrated commerce technology is how much of the newfound revenue will be realized.

JohnWallStreet

Cord Cutting Serves As Catalyst To End 6+ Year Stalemate Over Dodgers RSN

There’s likely been some write-downs on the channel side that would allow Spectrum to lower their asking price - at least initially (TWC was looking for $4.90/sub, which would have made the channel amongst the most expensive on pay television), but Crakes said it’s the changing media landscape over the last half decade (see: cord cutting) that led to the two sides finally coming together.

JohnWallStreet

Reliance on Media Revenues Behind McMahon’s Decision to Shutter XFL, Run Live WWE Programming During Pandemic

Both decisions are driven by McMahon's concerns that media rights budgets have been - or will be - slashed.

JohnWallStreet