John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

ESPN Subs Declining at Fastest Rate in History, But Company Remains ‘Well Positioned’

JohnWallStreet

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) reported fiscal Q1 2020 earnings on Tuesday February 4th. During the call, Chairman & CEO Robert Iger disclosed that the company’s sports-centric DTC streaming service, ESPN+ (in addition to Disney+ and Hulu), had “exceeded [subscriber] expectations.” ESPN+ now counts 7.6 million paying customers, up from 3.5 million in November and 6.6 million in December. The news wasn’t nearly rosy for the ESPN cable network. Iger stated that the WWL's subscriber base shrunk by -4.5% during the most recent quarter, the fastest rate in company history.

Howie Long-Short: ESPN+ is growing rapidly (no surprise, considering the number of DIS owned platforms that can serve as promotional outlets), but the revenues being generated on the digital side of the the ESPN business are not nearly enough to offset the losses being suffered on the cable side (14 million subs over the last 7 years). Remember, the value of an ESPN and ESPN+ subscriber is different. While every person subscribed to a cable bundle is paying the company +/- $9/mo., ESPN+ subs only count for $4.44/mo (the service is sold ala carte at $4.99 or for $12.99 with Disney+ and Hulu). Linear television also has a second mature revenue stream in advertising and with the network drawing “lower average viewership”, that aspect of the business is down too.

With programming and production costs on the rise and subscriber totals headed in the opposite direction some believe that ESPN is in trouble, but Columbia University professor Tom Richardson insists that the WWL remains well positioned for at least the next dozen years. “[Pro sports] leagues still need to make distribution decisions that ensure their sport remains culturally relevant” and despite the steadily declining audience numbers, linear television will continue to offer rights holders the greatest reach “for the foreseeable future.” It must be noted that despite an acceleration in cord cutting and the “continued decline of the traditional cable business”, Disney’s cable networks (including ESPN) grew revenues by +20% in Q120.

Richardson is equally confident that the value of broadcast rights will continue to rise. “WWE and UFC both got big increases [from FOX, USA and ESPN] and those networks had access to the same data [reflecting declines] in linear television subscribers [that we’re talking about]. Television networks will continue to pay up for rights because despite the foundational challenges that the industry is facing, live sports content remain king." The pro sports leagues could potentially decide during the next round of rights negotiations to forego cable broadcasters in favor of potentially less lucrative deals from ‘over-the-air’ television networks (which are losing subs at a lower rate), but rights holders aren’t going to be looking to take a haircut; not when live sports programming still commands an audience larger than just about anything else on TV.

Fan Marino: It’s fair to wonder how many of the 7.6 million ESPN+ subscribers are actually watching sports content. More than 50% of the subs added since November have picked up the streaming service as part of a bundle (with Disney+ and Hulu) and as Richardson said “for just $6 more it’s almost too good of a deal to turn down.”

Even if every one of the 7.6 million subscribers were active on the platform, Richardson doesn’t believe the audience is large enough for a major sports property to consider it as an exclusive rights holder; no matter how large the potential check may be (think: reach over revenue). “Television still has an audience close to 120 million and platforms like YouTube, Amazon and Facebook have the potential to reach hundreds of millions more." Richardson also reminds that the Gen-Z fan isn't the target demo for SVOD products."With concerns about declining interest in traditional sports among Gen-Zs, [rights holders] must consider longer-term fan development. Reaching and influencing younger fan prospects requires a more strategic approach across a variety of digital platforms and environments.”

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lack of Bulls in Sports Digital Media Landscape Enabling Minute Media to Collect Assets at a Discount

The fandom-focused sports & lifestyle publisher is the 3rd digital sports asset acquired by the venture backed media and technology focused holding company within the last 15 months (see: The Big Lead, The Players’ Tribune).

JohnWallStreet

Despite Overwhelming Evidence that Mobile Sports Betting is the Future, States Continue to Pass Legislation Without Option

Surprisingly, at least to those who are aware that +/- 80% of all sports betting takes place on mobile devices, only +/- 50% of those states will offer online or mobile wagering.

JohnWallStreet

Barstool’s $450 Million Valuation Considered “A Bargain”

Gaming industry consultant Sara Slane suggested that even with a $450 million valuation, PENN is “getting a good deal. If you think about how much money DraftKings and FanDuel spent to build their brands and compare that [number] to what PENN just bought [the price is] a bargain.”

JohnWallStreet

WWE Dumps Co-Presidents, Share Price Tanks

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) unexpectedly announced that co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios would be leaving the company and vacating their seats on the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. The unexpected corporate shakeup sent WWE shares tumbling -21.5% on Friday, to their lowest point since May 2018.

JohnWallStreet

On Location Experiences, Airbnb Impacting Super Bowl Ticketing & Hotel Businesses

OLE controls +/- 10,000 Super Bowl tickets and with so much inventory, the company holds pricing power over the secondary market. The omnipresent nature of Airbnb in South Florida has decimated a market once controlled by a limited number of hoteliers and ultimately the league itself.

JohnWallStreet

Barstool Sports Selling Stake to Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming is believed to be taking a 36% stake in the controversial sports blog at a valuation "close" to $500 million.

JohnWallStreet

Long-Term Labor Peace Critical First Step in WNBA’s Growth Plan

With a new CBA in place, WNBA leadership can now turn its focus to “resizing arenas, bringing in additional sponsorship partners and [finding] new ways to get on trend with media distribution, gambling and esports.”

JohnWallStreet

NASCAR, Chip Ganassi Racing Duped In Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme, Affiliation Unlikely to Leave Stain on Sport

When the the criminal fraud scheme - the largest in the history of California’s Eastern District - went bust in December 2018, it forced Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) to shutter its Xfinity series team for the ’19 season.

JohnWallStreet

by

nascarpainter

Lack of Rebrand Indication that Diamond Sports’ RSNs are in Trouble?

Industry observer Ben Miller reasoned, “if Diamond Sports was still going through the carriage disputes, but had rebranded the properties and was expanding their content offerings one would assume the company had a plan and was going to weather the storm. It begs to wonder why Sinclair has been so reluctant to spend the money to go through this rebrand?”

JohnWallStreet

Large/Stable Audience, Low Production Costs and Back Catalog of Shows Have Spotify Interested in The Ringer

NYPR CMO Lisa Baird wasn't surprised that Spotify is eyeing The Ringer. “The Bill Simmons podcast is consistently rated among Apple’s most popular sports podcasts, [Simmons] has a large and stable audience, talk shows are cheap to produce [relative to true-crime or investigative reporting] and the company has a back catalog of shows [that can be monetized].”

JohnWallStreet