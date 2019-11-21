John Wall
Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

MiLB Fans, Owners and Community Leaders Blaming ‘CEO’ Manfred for Contraction Talk

JohnWallStreet

Major League Baseball has released a list of forty-two minor league franchises - predominantly lower-level teams - set to lose their major-league affiliations. The proposed downsizing would give those clubs the option of joining a “lower-quality dream league” (to be comprised of undrafted and released players). MLB insists contraction is necessary to improve working conditions for minor league players (think: facilities, salaries, travel). Should the revamp occur, minor league baseball (MiLB) would be left with 120 affiliated teams.

Howie Long-Short: MiLB fans, owners and community leaders have placed the blame for the contraction talk squarely on the shoulders of Rob Manfred. They believe that the commissioner views his job as that of a CEO looking to maximize profitability for shareholders (i.e. the owners), as opposed to that of an ambassador of the sport responsible for maintaining peace within the game. Granted, CEO is a role that Manfred has been particularly adept at serving. As one MLB club owner explained, “Rob makes more money for [ownership] than Bud [Selig] ever did.

To be clear, MLB’s commissioner believes he’s propelling the game forward, but it certainly appears as if he miscalculated how deep MiLB’s ties to the fabric of this country run. One insider said, “what [MLB] didn’t recognize - or doesn’t care about - is that minor league baseball is about more than just analyzing players. There’s a community and charity aspect that has nothing to do with the development of talent.

No one disputes that as teams continue to get better at capturing data and utilizing analytics, that the need for such a large pool of minor league players decreases (yes, that could mean teams miss out on a future Mike Piazza or Ryne Sandberg). And many agree that MLB is justified in being frustrated with the way teams are geographically aligned (and the brutal travel demands it puts on players). But cutting 42 teams isn’t going to provide MLB owners with a dramatic cost savings (estimated to be +/- $660,000/year per team) - certainly not enough to damage the quality of life in these markets - and as a result, they’re losing the short-term PR war.

Facilities that play home to lower level MiLB teams lack the profit margins to reinvest in capital improvements, which explains why many of those that lack support at the community level have fallen below MLB standards. The question is will the 120 affiliated teams that remain continue to see funding from their local municipalities? JohnWallStreet is aware of four communities that were considering stadium projects, that have since put those discussions on hold (or in some cases scrapped them entirely) for fear MLB will use contraction as leverage again when the Professional Baseball Agreement expires the next time around.

Some have suggested that should this round of contraction occur, that it would be the first step to MLB eventually putting an end to affiliated minor league ball, but it seems as if the league’s decision to gift the independent leagues its robo-umpire project was more of a warning shot to MiLB that “they’re not the only game in town as the two parties sit down at the negotiating table.” Ultimately, it’s not feasible for a minor league consisting of just independent teams - they don’t generate enough revenue to pay the players (which is why the concept of a ‘dream league’ is not viable).

Fan Marino: Shuttering MiLB affiliates won’t help MLB build fans of the sport, but there probably aren’t enough people in many of those small towns to impact baseball’s bottom line. 

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Athletic Raising Capital at a $500 Million Valuation, But Questions About the Company Remain

JohnWallStreet
2 0

The company has the revenues, but the challenge will be to convince investors that it should be valued like a subscription-based technology business and not the aggregate of newspaper writers that it is.

NFLPA, MLBPA Align with RedBird Capital to Form 'OneTeam Partners', Focused on Maximizing the Value of NIL

JohnWallStreet
0

OneTeam Partners will take control over all group licensing rights related to video games and trading cards for the two players associations.

New York Times Considering Spinning Off Sports into Standalone Digital Subscription Business

JohnWallStreet
0

The logic is that sports-centric offering would provide a boost to the company’s growing digital subscription business and perhaps help the Times to retain its top writers.

Addition of 17th Game Could Grow Value of On Location Experience’s By +/- $75 Million

JohnWallStreet
0

The addition of neutral site games to the NFL calendar would grow ticketing inventory, the number of travel packages OLE has to sell and corporate EBITDA.

Nike Tires of Counterfeiting on Amazon, ‘Achilles Heel’ Poses Threat to the Marketplace Business

JohnWallStreet
0

Nike plans to pulls its products off of Amazon and sell them directly to the consumer via their own channels.

ESPN, NBC and beIN Favorites to Land Sought After NWSL Media Rights

JohnWallStreet
0

Rising fan interest, support for the USWNT and the participation of world-class players like Megan Rapino and Alex Morgan have just about every major television broadcaster interested in carrying league games.

Austin Dillon Predicts a Champion, Credits Rules Package and Influx of Young Drivers for Stopping Ratings Slide

JohnWallStreet
0

2018 Daytona 500 winner likes the three former champions, but says not to count out the fastest car of 2019.

Consolidation Within Gaming Space Creates New Opportunities for Nasdaq

JohnWallStreet
0

Nasdaq prepared to serve gaming operators in need of help processing and monitoring transactions.

Aaron Donald Investing in People, Not Ideas

JohnWallStreet
1 0

The Rams all-pro and Pitt Panther alum invests in sports nutrition company founded by another former Pitt athlete.

MLS Expansion Beyond Charlotte Uncertain

JohnWallStreet
0

Rumblings about Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego exist, but with most MLS teams losing money questions remain about prospective investors buying in.