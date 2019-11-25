John Wall
Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Minute Media Acquires The Players’ Tribune, Values the Brand and its Intangibles

JohnWallStreet

Minute Media (owner of The Big Lead) has acquired The Players’ Tribune (TPT), an outlet best known for its first-person stories told by athletes. TPT founder Derek Jeter - who will remain involved as a Minute Media (MM) board member - told fans of the site that little would change from a content perspective, that the sale would simply allow the outlet to reach a much wider audience. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close before the end of 2019, were not disclosed.

Howie Long-Short: Discussions between The Players Tribune and Minute Media began back in April and strategically speaking, the two companies quickly realized that they were a perfect match; MM could help TPT expand its business globally (it is already publishing 90Min in 13 languages and has people on the ground in all of those markets), while TPT could provide MM with “a [U.S.] sports brand [it] can tell stories with, build video production around and create licensing and originals through.”

Minute Media president Rich Routman understands the difficulty involved with building a brand, which is why he values the foundation that Jeter & Co. have built. “If you look at the sports media landscape over the last five years (MM was founded in ’14), there hasn’t been a [new outlet to come onto the scene] that has been able to generate the [buzz] that TPT has; granted, that’s partially due to the people involved and the stories behind those athletes.” It’s a strong statement - particularly, considering that both Overtime and The Athletic came about during the period - but for all of their fundraising success, neither has generated a piece of content that was as impactful or widely discussed as Kevin Durant’s My Next Chapter in June of 2016.

Kevin Love’s ‘Everyone is Going Through Something’ and What the Hell Happened to Darius Miles (with Miles and Quentin Richardson) were some of the other TPT stories that went viral during Jeter’s reign, but ultimately the company failed to produce enough headline-making content for it to work as an “always on standalone news operation.” Making the transition to the MM family will allow TPT to eliminate costly duplicate expenditures (think: technology, audience development, monetization and editorial personnel), but a revamped content calendar will also serve the business well. Routman explained that “breaking [stories like Durant, Love and Miles] every day is not possible and it’s also not what the outlet was built for.” So, moving forward, instead of trying to serve as a daily destination, TPT will look to establish a handful of clear franchises or content categories and then publish on a regular cadence around them.

MM is inheriting some technology (from TPT’s Players’ Post acquisition), website traffic (258K unique visitors in September) and some distribution and sponsorship relationships, but it’s the business' I.P and intangibles - the people and the deep relationships that TPT has with pro athletes - that offer the most upside; “it gives us the ability to take something unique and to globalize it. 

Routman says athlete storytelling is a business that is particularly hard for competitors to replicate because of their existing news operations. “[A company like ESPN or B/R] is going to break the story about Myles Garrett [hitting Rudolph with his helmet] and then spend the next 24 hours talking about how what he did was wrong. To do athlete storytelling the right way and to maintain the trust of the athletes, the publication needs to be on the side of the athlete even during the most controversial of times; and TPT is really the only company set-up to do that.

It’s fair to wonder how TPT will continue to deliver the biggest stories as more and more athletes publish news directly through their own platforms, but Routman says that it’s not a concern. “There are only a few athletes with the ability to truly deliver scalable platforms on their own. If [more athletes could], there wouldn’t be a business need for the players’ association to speak on behalf of the larger group.”

Digiday recently wrote a story insinuating that TPT was overpaying athletes for the rights to their stories. That’s not the case, though TPT does introduce advertising, sponsorship and original program licensing opportunities to the athlete community.

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stadium to Become a Part of the Sinclair Conglomerate

JohnWallStreet
0

Sinclair plans to use Stadium content to fill non-live programming windows across their lot of RSNs.

MiLB Fans, Owners and Community Leaders Blaming ‘CEO’ Manfred for Contraction Talk

JohnWallStreet
0

Insiders say MLB Commissioner focused on growing profits and “didn’t recognize - or doesn’t care - that minor league baseball is about more than just analyzing players."

The Athletic Raising Capital at a $500 Million Valuation, But Questions About the Company Remain

JohnWallStreet
2 0

The company has the revenues, but the challenge will be to convince investors that it should be valued like a subscription-based technology business and not the aggregate of newspaper writers that it is.

NFLPA, MLBPA Align with RedBird Capital to Form 'OneTeam Partners', Focused on Maximizing the Value of NIL

JohnWallStreet
0

OneTeam Partners will take control over all group licensing rights related to video games and trading cards for the two players associations.

New York Times Considering Spinning Off Sports into Standalone Digital Subscription Business

JohnWallStreet
0

The logic is that sports-centric offering would provide a boost to the company’s growing digital subscription business and perhaps help the Times to retain its top writers.

Addition of 17th Game Could Grow Value of On Location Experience’s By +/- $75 Million

JohnWallStreet
0

The addition of neutral site games to the NFL calendar would grow ticketing inventory, the number of travel packages OLE has to sell and corporate EBITDA.

Nike Tires of Counterfeiting on Amazon, ‘Achilles Heel’ Poses Threat to the Marketplace Business

JohnWallStreet
0

Nike plans to pulls its products off of Amazon and sell them directly to the consumer via their own channels.

ESPN, NBC and beIN Favorites to Land Sought After NWSL Media Rights

JohnWallStreet
0

Rising fan interest, support for the USWNT and the participation of world-class players like Megan Rapino and Alex Morgan have just about every major television broadcaster interested in carrying league games.

Austin Dillon Predicts a Champion, Credits Rules Package and Influx of Young Drivers for Stopping Ratings Slide

JohnWallStreet
0

2018 Daytona 500 winner likes the three former champions, but says not to count out the fastest car of 2019.

Consolidation Within Gaming Space Creates New Opportunities for Nasdaq

JohnWallStreet
0

Nasdaq prepared to serve gaming operators in need of help processing and monitoring transactions.