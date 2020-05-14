John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Proposed Revenue Split Threatens MLB Season

JohnWallStreet

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have been meeting this week to address a variety of concerns that would - if mutually agreed upon - enable the league to restart the 2020 season (think: timing/logistics of spring training, COVID-19 testing protocols). Assuming the two sides can come to a meeting of the minds on the health and safety measures needed to operate safely in the midst of a pandemic, they’ll turn their attention to the economic dispute threatening to force a work stoppage. The owners maintain that playing a truncated season (82 games) - without fans in attendance - would cost them more than $3 billion in revenue and result in financial losses of +/- $100 million/team (that number would vary based on each individual club's payroll size and the value of their local TV rights). The billionaire collective would like the players to accept a pay cut and share in their struggles (they've proposed paying players a percentage of their contracted salary based on a 50/50 revenue split). The MLBPA, believing the owners agreed to prorate salaries for games played during the virus-shortened season when they signed off on an abbreviated draft and expanded postseason format back in late March (the players also got a $170 million advance on '20 salaries and a guarantee that service time would be accredited regardless of whether or not games are played this year), is reticent to accept any proposal that includes a salary cap or results in a further reduction in compensation. A resolution is needed within the next 2.5 weeks if play is going to resume on July 4th (as proposed).

Howie Long-Short: The idea of a 50/50 revenue split sounds equitable, but as Baseball Prospectus’ Craig Rangoon wrote the “owners like to say that baseball is a business; that capital is entitled to profits because it takes all the risks.” If that’s the case, it’s unclear why the players are being asked to assume some of the liability now (a cancellation of the postseason would wipe out lucrative playoff revenues and cost the players money under the terms of the rev-share deal); it's certainly not like player salaries have grown commensurately with baseball revenues. The players also feel as if they've already done their part agreeing to sacrifice nearly half (50.6%) their contracted salaries during the 2020 season.

While it’s logical to reason because the NFL (48.5%), NBA (50%) and NHL owners and players split revenues that there’s no reason the structure shouldn't work for MLB. But those leagues all have salary caps and as MLBPA executive director Tony Clark explained the MLB union has long been opposed to any system “that restricts player pay based on revenues” (see: ’94 strike).

Scott Boras is urging the MLBPA not to stand strong and has advised his own stable of 100+ players to “refuse to play” unless the owners honor the terms of the March agreement. The super agent argues that the owners - beneficiaries of skyrocketing team valuations (“every club [has gained] $700 million to $2 billion in equity”) - could easily withstand the short-term losses suffered (presumably he's assuming the post-season goes off without a hitch). He also makes the convincing point that in no other business does the owner socialize losses with their employees. He said, “if I’m an owner of a company, I don’t ask my employees in a downtime to bear the cost. I pay them their salaries.”

Former players and politicians alike (see: Mark Texiera, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker) have suggested the players should accept the owners proposal for the sake of the fans and have painted those in opposition as greedy. They argue that the players should be happy earning a living playing baseball - particularly in light of the current economic conditions - and that the alternative is “not [making] anything and [losing] an entire year off their career.’’ While there's no doubt the players would suffer financially if they decided not to play in '20, giving in to the owners could cost them even more. The MLBPA fears that caving to ownership on the reve-share proposal will damage their position/leverage in the upcoming CBA negotiations and hurt them worse long-term (the current pact expires in Dec. ’21).

It reasons to believe that much of the information/commentary coming from both sides at this point is simply posturing and that a deal will eventually get done. As Texiera noted, player earnings windows are short and there are a lot of players who need to play games this season (i.e. they're living paycheck to paycheck). Scrapping the season would also cost the owners at least $25 million more apiece and the loss of nearly all revenues could create liquidity issues for several; a labor stoppage would also depress team valuations. It's not difficult to envision the owners eventually deciding to honor the terms of the March agreement knowing that they'll be able to make up the losses later (think: cut payroll over next few years, spend less in free agency, ’21 CBA negotiations). 

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily sports business email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boxing’s Biggest Fights Unlikely To Happen Without Fans In Attendance

The costs of putting on bouts of PPV quality likely exceed what could be made in staging them under the current circumstances (think: recession, social distancing guidelines in effect).

JohnWallStreet

CFL Seeking Government Bailout, League In Jeopardy Of Folding

Back in late April, it was reported the league applied for an initial installment of $30 million - and as much $150 million in the event the entire season were to be canceled - to offset lost ticketing and sponsorship revenues.

JohnWallStreet

Facebook Introduces Standalone Gaming App, Looking to “Capture Deeper Engagement”

Facebook’s “core business is all about capturing deeper engagement” (think: more data collection) and stepping up their efforts in the gaming arena should help the company fight erosion within the Gen-Z demographic (among their biggest concerns).

JohnWallStreet

Media Rights Revenue, Balanced Ticketing Revenues Across League Enable NFL to Roll-Out Uniform Refund Policy

The NFL’s decision to tackle (pun intended) ticketing refunds at the league level (a 'no-brainer') runs counter to the approach adopted by other big four sports leagues. The NBA, NHL and MLB have all granted their teams permission to put forth their own COVID-related refund policies.

JohnWallStreet

Quarantined Group Stage, Single Elimination Tournament to Replace PLL’s Tour Based Schedule

The Coronavirus outbreak (and the social distancing measures enacted to fight against its spread) dictated the PLL’s pivot from a tour and academy based model towards a fully quarantined and fanless one.

JohnWallStreet

Coalition Seeking $8.5 Billion to Ensure Youth Sports Infrastructure Survives COVID-Related Cancellations

The group hopes to ensure that young people - particularly those in underprivileged areas - will continue to have opportunities to participate in organized sports initiatives once the pandemic subsides.

JohnWallStreet

Network of Pro Sports Leagues Looking To Avoid Pitfalls That Have Felled Those Who Have Tried Before

As the former President of NYCFC, Patricof understands the difficulties associated with developing a fan base in an established sports town. “It simply doesn’t make any sense for a new league to spend a lot of money on marketing teams at a local level in multiple cities, when there are 7,8,9 pro teams already competing for the fan’s time and discretionary income in many markets." He also knows "it lacks sense to be playing in large, costly venues” (see: NYCFC + Yankee Stadium).

JohnWallStreet

Run on Withdrawals, Account Closures the Biggest Threat to Sports Betting Businesses

The “large scale [sports betting] account redemptions” that took place in the wake of Black Thursday (see: Rhode Island reported a +19.7% spike over their weekly average for the week ending March 14) have sparked comparisons to the Icelandic bank run of 2008.

JohnWallStreet

Cable Distributors Unlikely to Receive Short-Term Relief for Lack of Games in April

Cable distributors are unlikely to see short-term relief for the lack of games played in April because carriage agreements are typically tied to game inventory guarantees and it remains a possibility that programmers could still fulfill those obligations (i.e. no games have been canceled yet). The other problem distributors are likely to face is that “the contracts spell out economic remedies for lost games" (think: prorated fees, extend deal).

JohnWallStreet

Budget Crises Could Push 'Gutsy ADs' to Replace High Profile Coaches with Up-and-Comers

The former AD we spoke to said that “gutsy athletic directors” might be willing to can their highly paid - and underperforming - coaches in favor of a non-P5 head coach, high-profile assistant or up-and-comer that would accept a “more incentive-laden deal with a low buyout," but because ADs are judged on two things - hiring coaches and fundraising - he suspects that most will still opt for the splashy (and costly) hire.

JohnWallStreet