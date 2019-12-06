John Wall
Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

78-Game Regular Season Schedule, In-Season Tournament Won’t Solve NBA’s Problems

JohnWallStreet

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe recently reported that the NBA was “engaged in serious discussions with the National Basketball Players Association and broadcast partners on sweeping, dramatic changes to the league calendar.” Among the ideas being discussed is a 78-game regular season schedule (down from 82), an in-season tournament (that would include all 30 teams), a post-season play-in tournament (for seeds 7-10 in each conference) and a re-seeding of the four conference finalists (based on regular season records). The proposed changes - which will be voted on at the league's board of governor’s meeting in April - would go into effect for the 2021-2022 season.

Howie Long-Short: Trimming the regular season schedule down to 78 games seemingly does little to alleviate either of the NBA’s two biggest problems (load management and tepid early season ratings). Former Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies executive Andy Dolich agreed saying, “[the elimination of four games] is a pebble in a pond. You look at the size and the speed of the players and the cumulative amount of wear and tear on their bodies [and three less games - because everyone is going to play in at least one tournament game - isn’t enough of a reduction to make an impact]. I also don’t see [replacing regular season games with a secondary in-season competition] increasing interest in the sport. Fan interest is tied to the players. It doesn’t have anything to do with a tournament concept.

Those who support the idea of an in-season tournament will point the success of the UEFA Champions League, but European soccer really shouldn’t be used as a comp; the NBA regular season schedule has more than 2x the number of games than that of the English Premier League (so fans want more competition) and “there is a level of nationalism that does not exist within the [NBA team dynamic].” Dolich said that with +/- 25% of the players in the NBA being foreign-born, the league would be better off exploring an international tournament consisting of teams from “Serbia, Croatia, Australia, France, Canada, Spain, USA and the African continent. It would be more exciting, interesting and marketable.

Marketability is important because the league needs to at least break-even if it’s going to implement a new season format - neither the owners nor the players are looking to take a haircut - but Dolich doesn’t “believe an in-season tournament will generate the television and sponsorship revenues [necessary to off-set the arena revenues (think: concession, tickets, event sponsor activation) that would be lost” (never mind the accommodations that would have to be made for the league’s current broadcast partners). It reasons to believe that one of the reasons the league won’t consider cutting the schedule down further than 78 games is because it doesn’t think it can make it up the money elsewhere.

If an in-season tournament takes place it’s likely to occur post-Thanksgiving, but before Christmas – the heart of the NFL calendar. While the league could theoretically keep games to weeknights (remember, the NFL also plays on Saturdays in December), Dolich says the NBA should look to avoid the holiday season. “Generating momentum from a standing start at that time of the year is extremely difficult. It’s like the Bermuda triangle for many businesses because people are preoccupied with their families.” The problem is that if the league waits until January it runs into the NBA Playoffs, February has the ASG and the trade deadline (which could negatively impact teams the tournament) and March has the NCAA tournament. There simply is no great option available.

Fan Marino: As for the other ideas on the table, Dolich is intrigued by the concept of a play-in tournament. “I think it adds unpredictability to the postseason and that gives [the idea] upside. Look at the Warriors this year. The team is going to have a brutal record, but what if some of their injured players were able to come back at the end of the season [and still have a chance to make a run].

The former NBA exec wasn’t nearly as high on re-seeding the conference finalists. He said, “it’s moving pieces around on a chess board. 

Marc Stein recently wrote that the league is weighing the possibility of rewarding the in-season tournament champion with an extra draft pick. Dolich doesn't particularly like that idea, either. He doesn't believe it will be enough to motivate teams and it comes across "a bit gimmicky." 

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Airbnb is the Latest Non-Traditional Advertiser to Join the IOC’s TOP Sponsor Programme

JohnWallStreet
0

IOC’s willingness dabble in the start-up space has been driven by the development of new categories.

No Excuse for Shaw To Be Wagering on NFL Games

JohnWallStreet
0

In addition to the annual education players receive, policy messages in the players’ manuals, paragraph 15 of the player contract and signs in all 32 locker rooms explicitly state NFL players are not to bet on league games.

NBA’s Decision to Select Revenue Over Reach Explains Why TV Ratings are Down

JohnWallStreet
0

Back in '14, the league inked a 9 year $24 billion deal with ESPN and Turner Sports. While media rights revenues increased by nearly 3x, the deal meant that fewer fans can see games.

Major League Baseball in Orlando is a Pipe Dream

JohnWallStreet
0

Plan to bring baseball to central Florida contingent upon finding an owner with "adequate funding" and Rays relocation.

MLB Clubs Not Concerned Local DTC Streaming Will Cannibalize RSN Viewership

JohnWallStreet
0

Few teams will be directly impacted because they have long-term broadcast deals, with baked in rights increases, in place.

DAZN Nearly Halfway Home to Magic Number for IPO

JohnWallStreet
0

The OTT streaming service has reported that it surpassed 8 million global subscribers. 20 million would allow the company to IPO.

Global Football Makes More Sense Than NFL for DAZN

JohnWallStreet
0

Industry insiders say un-televised mid-week EPL games would generate significantly more subs for the OTT streaming service than Sunday Ticket would.

Viagogo to Buy StubHub for $4.05 Billion, Will Look to Leverage Brand on a Global Basis

JohnWallStreet
0

The Swiss ticket seller was said to have paid 25x EBITDA for the eBay subsidiary.

Minute Media Acquires The Players’ Tribune, Values the Brand and its Intangibles

JohnWallStreet
0

TPT gives MM with “a [U.S.] sports brand [it] can tell stories with, build video production around and create licensing and originals through.”

Stadium to Become a Part of the Sinclair Conglomerate

JohnWallStreet
1 0

Sinclair plans to use Stadium content to fill non-live programming windows across their lot of RSNs.