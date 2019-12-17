John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

NFL, SEC Would be Wise to Extend Broadcast Partnerships Now

JohnWallStreet

The NFL and the SEC remain several years away from their next round of media rights negotiations. Broadcast retransmission fees - which will drive those discussions - remain on the rise (see: Gray, Nexstar, Station Group) and there’s no reason to believe that the negotiating environment will be dramatically different by the time 2022 (when NFL deal expires) or 2023 (when SEC deal expires) rolls around. But the possibility that retrans pools stop growing - or even shrink - over the next three to four years isn’t 0% and if the league's current broadcast partners are unable to command the distribution fees needed for a rights acquisition to make economic sense, the two rights holders could be looking at a decline in revenues earned.

Howie Long-Short: One well-respected media veteran explained that retransmission fees are “totally driven by the bundle and if a [rights holder is] betting on an increase [in the next round of negotiations], they’re not only betting that the decline of established bundles will be moderate [over the next several years], but that some sort of rebundling will take place - on the digital side in particular - and that their broadcast channel parters will be a part of it on a scaled basis.” That seems like a safe bet, as of today. Even with broadcast ratings in decline, the networks with NFL and SEC football games are among the most watched on television. But the risks associated with a reduction in retrans pool value over the next several years seemingly outweighs the potential rewards, so it would seem prudent for both rights holders to “arm their channel partners with the tools needed to get new distribution deals done and simultaneously guarantee their respective economics for the next four to eight years.” That's the path MLB took last November, extending their deal with Fox Sports through ‘28. The PGA just did the same, announcing a new nine-year deal with current partners CBS and NBC.

The only logical reason for the NFL (or the SEC) to hold off on renegotiating their existing deals would be if the league felt confident that FAANG was going to be investing heavily in sports broadcast rights in the not too distant future - an unlikely proposition. “Amazon isn’t going to take a Sunday NFL package away from Fox. Facebook probably isn’t going to even be in [the sports rights] business because people don’t watch long-form programming on the platform." If there are any viable digital players, they're still experimenting with sports programming and [the possibility they'll be bidding for exclusive rights is] still 4-8 years into the future. The NFL apparently understands what it’s up against, so don’t be surprised if/when the league announces new media rights agreements within the next twelve months.

It’s unlikely that the NFL or SEC would be leaving any money on the table should they wish to extend their existing retrans deals early as there simply aren’t any digital outlets prepared to outbid the existing rights holders - and even if there were, they would lack the reach desired by the two T-1 rights holders. Our source believes “with the rise of ESPN+ and NBC Gold, the NFL and the SEC [can get the digital reach they're seeking] from their established partners.” Ultimately, the decision to sell exclusive digital rights may come down to whether the leagues want to trust their long-time partners or “be somebody’s experiment; and I don’t think there is a single tier-one league that wants to be somebody’s experiment.

That doesn’t mean the digital players will necessarily be shut out during the next round of negotiations. While the most valuable rights packages will not going to FAANG on an exclusive basis, there may be room for one of the digital players to grab an incremental package or to partner with an existing broadcast provider where together they're able to derive incremental value.

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Formation of ‘Radio Row’ Carwash Has Helped USAA Grow Army-Navy Viewership Nearly +175% in 10 Years

JohnWallStreet

In 2008, the Army-Navy game drew 2.2 million households. Just a decade later, it is regularly pulling in over 6 million households. The formation of a radio row carwash has helped expose the game to fans nationwide.

Move to ESPN Helping Top Rank to Change the Narrative Around Boxing

JohnWallStreet

Ties to premium cable responsible for a series of false assumptions regarding fans of the sport.

Rwanda Using Team Partnerships, Not Large Scale Events to Rebrand on World Stage

JohnWallStreet

Strategic sponsorships with Arsenal and PSG are part of larger sports diplomacy play for Rwanda as the country looks to rebrand itself on the world stage (from a civil war that occurred less than 30 years ago; 1994).

Off-Shoring, Broadcast Regionalization is Hurting U.S. Sports Leagues

JohnWallStreet

One prominent U.S. based Spanish-speaking broadcaster said "the big four isn’t going to convince new fans to invest in their games when their broadcast partners are putting forth a subpar product.”

‘Platform’ Sports Businesses are Intrinsically Undervalued

JohnWallStreet

While the world’s most valuable companies are assigned multiples “8x-12x their top line”, sports entities driving value in the same fashion do not receive the same credit.

Viral Spot is Just Short-Term Noise for Peloton, But the Company Faces Real Headwinds

JohnWallStreet

Mounting losses, historical precedent and the threat of music-related problems pose long-term threats to the Peloton business.

78-Game Regular Season Schedule, In-Season Tournament Won’t Solve NBA’s Problems

JohnWallStreet

The NBA is exploring a variety of ideas as it looks to combat declining television ratings and the concept of load management.

Airbnb is the Latest Non-Traditional Advertiser to Join the IOC’s TOP Sponsor Programme

JohnWallStreet

IOC’s willingness dabble in the start-up space has been driven by the development of new categories.

No Excuse for Shaw To Be Wagering on NFL Games

JohnWallStreet

In addition to the annual education players receive, policy messages in the players’ manuals, paragraph 15 of the player contract and signs in all 32 locker rooms explicitly state NFL players are not to bet on league games.

NBA’s Decision to Select Revenue Over Reach Explains Why TV Ratings are Down

JohnWallStreet

Back in '14, the league inked a 9 year $24 billion deal with ESPN and Turner Sports. While media rights revenues increased by nearly 3x, the deal meant that fewer fans can see games.