John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

NHL Expansion Not a Viable Solution to Offset Lost Revenues

JohnWallStreet

The NHL has informed the NHLPA that it anticipates the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent sports shutdown will cost the league’s teams at least "a couple of hundred million dollars" this season. In a worst case scenario (see: cancelation of the season) that figure could reach “one billion dollars.” The league is reportedly working on a plan that would allow for games to resume (sans fans) this summer, but even if the majority of the slate is played many NHL clubs will take a loss on the year.

Team financials may not improve much next year, either. There is almost certainly going to be restrictions on fan attendance until/unless a COVID-19 vaccine emerges and with buildings at less than full capacity there are likely to be holes in budgets around the league for at least the next 12-18 months. NHL teams (with the exception of Las Vegas) are scheduled to receive the balance of a +/- $21.5 million payment next season when the remainder of Seattle's record $650 million expansion fee is paid. With several other markets interested in playing home to an NHL club (think: Houston, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee and Quebec City) and so much uncertainty surrounding the future of live events, it’s fair to wonder if the league should consider further expansion as a potential solution to cover the anticipated revenue short-fall.

Howie Long-Short: On the surface, the idea of offsetting lost ticketing, concessions and parking revenues with expansion fees makes sense, but a pair of long-time sports executives say that growing the league’s footprint is not the panacea it appears to be. Steve Ryan (the former President NHL Enterprises, Pittsburgh Penguins and Commissioner of Major Indoor Soccer League) said that while “expansion fees can serve as a one-time flash in the pan for the teams,” it’s really not a solution that can help in the short-term. “If you look at the NHL’s track record, there’s been at least a two year ramp up period between the franchise being awarded and the league paying out expansion fees to team owners.” Even if the NHL was to grant a new market a team today, unless the owner was willing to pre-pay a percentage of the expansion fee there's no way the newfound revenue would hit top lines in ’20-’21.

David Bonderman, Jerry Bruckheimer and Tod Leiweke agreed to pay +30% more for the rights to the Seattle franchise than William Foley paid just 24 months prior in Las Vegas ($500 million). If the NHL could command a comparable increase for the rights to a 33rd market one must believe the existing owners would agree to expand further (they would each net more than $26.5 million on the deal), but former A’s, Grizzlies and 49ers senior executive Andy Dolich doesn’t believe there's a line of investors waiting to write a check for more than a half billion dollars with the economy on the verge of sliding into a severe recession - at least not one nearly as long as there was just 6 weeks ago.

There’s an argument to be made that franchise relocation - which could also command a sizable fee - makes more sense than expansion. “There are teams (see: Arizona and Ottawa) that both need a new building and struggle with attendance. The NHL would be better off long-term if it eliminated those weak links - particularly if they moved downtrodden teams into larger television markets.” Dolich explained that by “strengthening the overall product, the league would ultimately be able to drive increases in national broadcasting and sponsorship revenues.” It’s worth mentioning that the league’s current media rights agreement with NBC Sports expires following the ’21-’22 season.

The implementation of new technology is one way that NHL clubs could create incremental value and lessen a revenue shortfall over the next year or two, but “there simply aren’t a ton of other viable options with the safety constraints that are likely to be in place.” Ryan says "the impact of social distancing in arenas might suggest the league explore a series of outdoor games whereby restricted attendance translates to average arena attendance." Of course, outdoor games have much higher expenses. One former team President and General Manager we spoke to didn't think the concept could work saying that the outdoor showcases are “more of novelty than a revenue generator [for the league].”

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily sports business email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus to Claim 42 MiLB Clubs

The surprising about-face comes just six months after MLB first proposed the idea of reducing the number of affiliated MiLB clubs to 120 (farm team owners vehemently opposed the plan at the time) and less than three months since Congress introduced a task force with the stated mission of saving minor league baseball in those markets.

JohnWallStreet

Short-Term Losses Aside, MLS Poised To Come Out of Sports Hiatus a ‘Winner'

MLS has wealthy team owners. If transfer fees become lower, then it will be easier for them to bring in top level talent that is still in their prime and high profile signings can be a driving force for attendance and television ratings.

JohnWallStreet

NBA Rookies Should Expect Footwear and Apparel Endorsement Money To Be Hard To Come By

Despite the industry's current struggles, there are endorsement deals to be had for players within the 2020 NBA draft class. Powell said brands will likely be willing to lock up players for “small money.” It's also possible that prospective endorsers could look to get creative with compensation (think: equity) to avoid paying out cash in the short-term.

JohnWallStreet

NBA's 'Professional Pathway Program' Now a Viable Alternative to Global Pro Leagues

CNBC's Jabari Young reported the potential top overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft will earn more than $700,000 (includes $250K base + incentives for completing community events and life skills programs) during the one-year apprenticeship; he’ll also receive a full scholarship to Arizona State University.

JohnWallStreet

Could the Owners Leverage the ’22 Media Rights Negotiations To Launch an NFL-Backed Spring League?

One high-profile media rights consultant suggested with the league’s broadcast rights coming up for renewal again in ’22 and the TV networks still so reliant on NFL programming, that the owners could once again (see: NFL Europe) use the leverage they have in negotiations to “force distribution partners to invest in developing, producing and distributing a new brand.”

JohnWallStreet

Implementation of New Tech Could Help Pro Sports Teams Diversify Revenue Streams, Create Incremental Value

It’s certainly not realistic to believe that all of the revenue lost to the sports shutdown can be recouped, but Walker believes “new OTT subscriptions streams” - which will offer fans a more social experience (think: watch party) - and integrated commerce technology is how much of the newfound revenue will be realized.

JohnWallStreet

Cord Cutting Serves As Catalyst To End 6+ Year Stalemate Over Dodgers RSN

There’s likely been some write-downs on the channel side that would allow Spectrum to lower their asking price - at least initially (TWC was looking for $4.90/sub, which would have made the channel amongst the most expensive on pay television), but Crakes said it’s the changing media landscape over the last half decade (see: cord cutting) that led to the two sides finally coming together.

JohnWallStreet

Reliance on Media Revenues Behind McMahon’s Decision to Shutter XFL, Run Live WWE Programming During Pandemic

Both decisions are driven by McMahon's concerns that media rights budgets have been - or will be - slashed.

JohnWallStreet

LaMelo Should Think Twice About Buying Australian Pro Basketball Team

As Burton explained “asset appreciation [for basketball teams] in Australia is a lot harder to realize [than it is within the U.S.] and in the short-term there are still costs to cover. Buying an NBL team is much more like buying a boat than an NBA franchise. Team owners pay a certain amount for the rights to operate, but then they have to start paying players, coaches, trainers and rent - and their only real source of revenue is sponsorships.”

JohnWallStreet

UFC 249 Postponed; ESPN Contract, Debt Obligations Explain Why UFC Pushed To Make Event Happen

Disney has guaranteed the UFC +/- $750 million for the exclusive broadcast rights to 42 events (including PPVs) in 2020. With that contract representing upwards of 75% of the promotion’s annual revenue and the UFC having held just seven events to date this year, one could understand why Dana White has been insistent that the show must go on.

JohnWallStreet