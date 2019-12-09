John Wall
Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Viral Spot is Just Short-Term Noise for Peloton, But the Company Faces Real Headwinds

JohnWallStreet

Peloton Interactive released a television advertisement on November 21st that widely missed the mark. In the now viral spot, a man surprises his significant other with a fitness bike for the holidays. The actress, who goes on to document her progress over the next twelve months, ends the spot proclaiming ‘I didn’t realize how much this would change me’. Those easily offended jumped on the opportunity to cry ‘sexism’, which resulted in a social media firestorm that contributed to a -15% slide for PTON last week (to $31.31 at the close on 12.5). The company is standing by the controversial advertisement stating, “while we're disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by—and grateful for—the outpouring of support we've received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate.”

Howie Long-Short: TheStreet’s Katherine Ross says that there is no reason to believe the negative sentiment surrounding the commercial will have a lasting impact on Peloton's business. “[The media outrage is] short-term noise. Next week, something else will make headlines and [the company] will be out of the news again.” Raymond James’ analysts agreed saying they did not expect the ad to “adversely affect holiday demand.” It appears as if cooler heads have already begun to prevail amongst investors. PTON shares rose +4% (to $32.63) on Friday 12.6.

Ross says that PTON’s “path to profitability” is a far greater long-term concern for investors. Despite beating analyst forecasts on both total revenue (+103% YoY to $228 million) and high-margin subscription sales (+103% YoY to 1.6 million) during the most recent quarter, the company posted wider-than-expected losses ($49.8 million). CEO John Foley insists that the customer loyalty his company enjoys will be their ticket to success and with a 94% 12-month retention rate on connected fitness subscriptions and user engagement climbing (+31% YoY to 11.7 classes/mo.), there is seemingly evidence to support the notion. But early adopters are likely to be the most fitness obsessed and thus the most likely to stick with the program. Ross wonders “will a [less motivated individual] continue to pay for classes if they stop using the bike after a few months?” In other words, while the company’s subscription business looks to be a strength today, she questions how many users will still be paying a monthly fee several years down the line. Of course, one could certainly argue that anyone willing to spend $2,000+ on a piece of fitness equipment is in it for the long-haul.

Historically speaking, fitness trends have come and gone (see: Jazzercise, Tae Bo), so while in-home cycling classes are popular today, there’s no reason to believe that a new fad isn’t on the horizon. Ross notes that while “more and more people are looking for little set-ups that they can put in their home in place of a gym”, traditional gym business “have done a really good job of fighting (see: low pricing, class options) to retain market share – they are here to stay.

Peloton isn’t profitable because it has been focused on building out its product line. While the company has been hesitant to disclose those plans in detail, a less expensive bike, a treadmill and a rowing machine are all rumored to be in the works for 2020. Diversifying products should lead to growth in hardware sales (think: will reach different demographics) and keep Peloton loyalists from burning out on a single discipline (see: good news for their subscription business).

Mounting losses and historical precedent has had little impact on investors eagerly buying up Peloton (shares are +35% over the last 30 days), but investors should be wary about another threat to the business - the possibility that company will face additional music-related lawsuits (or simply be forced to cut down on music library). Remember, Peloton is selling themselves as a premium product (and charging a premium price). Users aren’t going to tolerate playlists that are missing more than a few of their favorite songs.

Peloton trades at a significantly higher multiple (more than 10x 2019 revenues) than other connected fitness products (which trade at less than 2x), but Ross says to avoid the comparisons; unlike companies like FitBit and GoPro, PTON offers classes that bring in recurring revenue (with or without buying the hardware). The company’s business model seemingly has more in common with the budget-friendly gym chain Planet Fitness, including the multiple Wall Street has assigned to it (+/- 10x 2019's projected revenues).

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

78-Game Regular Season Schedule, In-Season Tournament Won’t Solve NBA’s Problems

JohnWallStreet
0

The NBA is exploring a variety of ideas as it looks to combat declining television ratings and the concept of load management.

Airbnb is the Latest Non-Traditional Advertiser to Join the IOC’s TOP Sponsor Programme

JohnWallStreet
0

IOC’s willingness dabble in the start-up space has been driven by the development of new categories.

No Excuse for Shaw To Be Wagering on NFL Games

JohnWallStreet
0

In addition to the annual education players receive, policy messages in the players’ manuals, paragraph 15 of the player contract and signs in all 32 locker rooms explicitly state NFL players are not to bet on league games.

NBA’s Decision to Select Revenue Over Reach Explains Why TV Ratings are Down

JohnWallStreet
0

Back in '14, the league inked a 9 year $24 billion deal with ESPN and Turner Sports. While media rights revenues increased by nearly 3x, the deal meant that fewer fans can see games.

Major League Baseball in Orlando is a Pipe Dream

JohnWallStreet
0

Plan to bring baseball to central Florida contingent upon finding an owner with "adequate funding" and Rays relocation.

MLB Clubs Not Concerned Local DTC Streaming Will Cannibalize RSN Viewership

JohnWallStreet
0

Few teams will be directly impacted because they have long-term broadcast deals, with baked in rights increases, in place.

DAZN Nearly Halfway Home to Magic Number for IPO

JohnWallStreet
0

The OTT streaming service has reported that it surpassed 8 million global subscribers. 20 million would allow the company to IPO.

Global Football Makes More Sense Than NFL for DAZN

JohnWallStreet
0

Industry insiders say un-televised mid-week EPL games would generate significantly more subs for the OTT streaming service than Sunday Ticket would.

Viagogo to Buy StubHub for $4.05 Billion, Will Look to Leverage Brand on a Global Basis

JohnWallStreet
0

The Swiss ticket seller was said to have paid 25x EBITDA for the eBay subsidiary.

Minute Media Acquires The Players’ Tribune, Values the Brand and its Intangibles

JohnWallStreet
0

TPT gives MM with “a [U.S.] sports brand [it] can tell stories with, build video production around and create licensing and originals through.”