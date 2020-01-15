John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

On-Field Success, Scarcity and Novelty Determine if PSL Purchase is a Sound Investment

JohnWallStreet

Back in April, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Falcons season ticket holders had defaulted on thousands of personal seat license payments “essentially undoing about $30 million in sales.” Forbes’ Ray Glier (an Atlanta based journalist) recently speculated that a second straight losing season “could lead to more defaults” this offseason. But Falcons fans aren’t the only ones walking away from their commitment and the money invested to date. Steve Politi (Star-Ledger) spoke with some long-time Giants supporters planning to “give up [their] tickets next year” and “eat the PSL as a sunk cost.” While fans in Atlanta and New York have come to believe that paying for the right to buy a season ticket is “a scam”, the people of Las Vegas have been receptive to the stadium funding mechanism; the Raiders have raised $478.3 million in PSL sales to date, nearly twice their initial $250 million projection.

Howie Long-Short: Distinguished professor of sport management (Syracuse University) Rick Burton attributes the rise of the PSL phenomenon to Bill Davidson, the former Detroit Pistons owner. Back in 1988, Davidson financed the Palace at Auburn Hills with the pre-sale of 180 luxury suites. While it's believed to be the first time fans directly helped fund new stadium construction (i.e. not tied to a public subsidy), Davidson can't take credit for developing the concept. A year prior, the Charlotte Hornets awarded “Charter Seat Rights” - as a thank you - to the 10,000 individuals who made non-refundable deposits on season tickets (before the NBA had even awarded the city a franchise). The support showed the league that Charlotte, small relative to Miami and Orlando (two other cities looking for an expansion club), would be a viable market.

A franchise’s success on the field is among the factors that determine if the purchase of a PSL ends up being a sound investment. Burton explained that people seek affiliation with “teams that are consistently good - teams that have a track record of [making their games] the place to be.” In markets like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, where the demand for tickets is high and fans can regularly profit on the sale of their seats, PSLs are like gold relative to their issue price. That’s certainly not the case in New York where both Jets and Giants tickets regularly sell for under face value on the secondary market. Of course, the Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since ’12 and Giants have been among the league’s worst teams for much of the last three seasons.

Scarcity (think: perception few seats will be available on the secondary market) and novelty can also drive value in a PSL for the holder. Burton attributes the Raiders success selling seat licenses to the “newness” of the franchise in the market. “It’s the first time anyone [in Las Vegas] has been able to get in on the ground floor [with an NFL franchise in the city] and fans who want to be seen [at the building when it opens] and sit in the best seats [feel pressured] to buy [PSLs] now.” The success of the Golden Knights and the prevailing assumption amongst brokers that Vegas will be the ultimate NFL destination also help to explain how the team has generated so much more PSL revenue than they had originally anticipated.

While the Raiders are currently being lauded for their efforts, Burton warns that the novelty of being a PSL holder wears off fast and without success on the field - or an exceptional fan experience (remember, PSL holders are paying a premium and thus expect a premium experience) - Mark Davis and Co. will find themselves in the same boat as Atlanta and San Francisco; two teams that initially oversold product to brokers only to see tens of thousands of fans dressed as empty seats when the team struggled (it must be noted that SF had no problems selling tickets this season). “When a new building is constructed buying a PSL is a real ego ride (being a member of a club and having a great seat), but it quickly turns into a question of how [am I] going to unload tickets to games between teams that are out of contention” and then the regret begins to kick in. At that point, fan ‘avidity’ determines if he/she continues to buy season tickets - knowing they’re overpaying relative to the secondary market - or cut bait.

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Real-Estate Investment Sports’ Next Major Revenue Stream?

Former NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL executive Andy Dolich sees a future where ownership groups are building “condominiums, shopping centers and lifestyle centers - separate from their team’s venue (as the A’s are considering) - to pad bottom line profits.”

JohnWallStreet

Non-Profit Paradox Explains Dramatic Rise in College Coaches Salaries

The dramatic increase in salaries over the last 10-15 years is a byproduct of the real problem facing college athletics; an economic model that systematically encourages acceleration in athletic department spending.

JohnWallStreet

by

RecruitFocus

DraftKings Reports Mounting Losses, SBTech Takeover Makes Co. 1st ‘Vertically Integrated’ U.S. Gaming Operator

The DFS turned gaming operator’s “need for cash” was confirmed earlier this week when the company filed a detailed financial disclosure with the SEC that reflected $114 million in net losses over the first nine months of 2019.

JohnWallStreet

Endeavor Buys On Location Experiences, Exit Multiple Misreported

While there is no doubt RedBird and Bruin came out ahead on the deal, the 10x return suggested within the SBJ article is laughable (we’ve heard from insiders that the number is closer to 3x). SBJ failed to account for the company's PrimeSport or Anthony Travel acquisitions among other expenses.

JohnWallStreet

Pro Sports Has Priced Out The Middle Class Fan

The rising cost of fan attendance has put teams - and by proxy pro sports leagues - in a precarious position; while they're maximizing revenues, they're doing so at the expense of seeding new fans.

JohnWallStreet

Unique 'Influencer Engagement Program’ Helping Jets “Cultivate Fans”

The Jets ‘Influencer Engagement Program’ has been a success in terms of facilitating fan development because the content generated by the influencer network reaches a significantly wider audience than the team’s fan base. While the franchise regularly speaks to its existing followers through various media channels, “[influencer advocates] enable the club to talk to people who may not necessarily be aware of what it’s doing.”

JohnWallStreet

Hosting Bowl Game Provides Emotional, Economic Boost for Tucson; Gives Arizona A.D. Chance to “Get in Lock-Step” with Local Movers & Shakers

Of the forty bowl games this season, just six were scheduled to take place on a college campus. But the University of Arizona has found that hosting a bowl game serves as a chance to showcase the University, boosts moral within the community, drives hotel and tourism revenues and helps to raise money for local charities.

JohnWallStreet

Sports Organizations Using Machine Learning Technology to Drive Sponsorship Revenues

Block Six Analytics developed a sponsorship evaluation platform that values sports assets in the same manner “that venture capitalists, private equity firms and investment banks look at investment opportunities.”

JohnWallStreet

by

tmoore87

PBR Begins to “Realize the Fruits of Its Labor”, Corporate Sponsorship Sales Rise +25% YoY

CEO Sean Gleason says that the results are the product of all the work that’s been done since Endeavor took over control of the organization in 2015. “Corporate sponsorship sales were really the last piece [of the business] to catch up in terms of growth. Nearly every other metric used to measure the business’ success has risen over the last four years."

JohnWallStreet

PFL Using Traditional Season/Playoff Format, Technological Innovation and “Olympic Storytelling” to Stand Out in Crowded MMA Space

As a challenger brand, the PFL's strategy is to “lead with innovation.” Their trademarked ‘smart cage’, ref cam and custom mobile viewing experience work in unison to enhance the event broadcast.

JohnWallStreet