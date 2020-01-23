John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Performance Racing Series Serves as Testing Incubator and Traveling Auto Show For Manufacturers

JohnWallStreet

The 2020 Rolex 24 will take place this upcoming weekend (Jan. 25-26) at Daytona International Speedway. The 24-hour long road course race and automobile showcase is the first event of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season - it’s also the series’ ‘Super Bowl’. Twelve original equipment manufacturers will participate in the IMSA sanctioned endurance race; more OEMs than NASCAR (3), IndyCar (2) and F1 (5) have combined. The grueling twice around the clock competition serves as both a testing incubator and sales floor for each manufacturing partner.

Howie Long-Short: The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) is the sanctioning body for seven sports car racing series (including the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship). In total, seventeen different manufacturers use IMSA's “extreme [racing] environment as a proof point for production or as a laboratory to test engine and powertrain technologies and overall vehicle platforms [that will eventually be used in road cars].” The belief is that the difficult race conditions create an environment that enables more testing to be done in a twenty-four hour period than R&D engineers could accomplish in “hundreds of thousands of miles of highway road testing.”

The IMSA series also serves as a traveling auto show for premium manufacturers (think: Audi, AMG Mercedes, BMW). Because “the cars on the track are directly consumer identifiable (i.e. they look like models on the street) and each OEM has a display set-up on the infield to showcase their products" (in some cases, they offer ride and drive experiences that give fans the chance to get behind the wheel and sample the current lineup) there is a direct correlation between competing in (and winning) races and vehicle sales. ISMA President John Doonan said, “[manufacturers] used to say race on Sunday, sell on Monday and there is still a lot of truth to that.”

Doonan believes IMSA’s commitment to ensuring the costs associated with running a car are “less prohibitive than some of the major global championships” is key to retaining so many OEM partners. “Cutting down on the number of days that teams need to operate during an event weekend and controlling the costs on regulations has enabled many of the manufacturers [who lack the budget to fund a NASCAR, IndyCar or F1 car] to challenge in the series.”

While each of the OEMs have a factory team that chases prize money, “many also have customer teams” that serve as profit centers. Customer teams buy race-ready cars (and the necessary spare parts as the season goes along) from the manufacturer who continues to support them. Doonan said “[manufacturers] with customer teams are prime examples of how to establish [a successful] revenue and profit model within motorsports.” The IMSA President considers Porsche the “business case” for investing in racing.

Media (see: NBC television deal + TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold) and corporate partnership revenues (think: 17 manufacturers, WeatherTech, Michelin + 11 others) drive the IMSA business. Sanctioning fees (from the 10 tracks IMSA races at that it doesn’t own), entry fees (from customer teams) and ticket sales and rental revenues (from the two tracks IMSA owns and operates) are the racing governing body’s other income streams “that help to make the numbers work.”

Fan Marino: For those wondering, while the cars (and pit crews) run non-stop for twenty-four hours at the Rolex 24, the drivers operate in shifts. Each team has at least three drivers (some will have four) that rotate throughout the race.

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sky Not Falling on Diamond Sports’ RSN Business

The content on the cable sports networks continues to drive consumption levels that exceed everything else on television (with the exception of the NFL, which lacks the tonnage the RSNs have), so the channels still hold “incredible currency” for programmers with distributors.

JohnWallStreet

BIG3 Rebrands Game to Eliminate Confusion with 3x3 'Olympic Style' Basketball

The league believes promoting the differentiation is critical to its long-term success. “There’s a reason FIBA style 3x3 hasn’t become a sport in 70 years - it’s boring.”

JohnWallStreet

Landmark Deal Gives Merchandising/Licensing Distributor +/- 95% of the U.S. College Marketplace

The scale gained via their partnership with Jardine Associates (the largest collegiate merchandising and licensing distributor in the United States) makes Winning Streak - a company that markets, manufacturers and distributes high end premium embroidered flock wool banners and pennants - the top retailer in the category and one of the elite distributors in the $4.6 billion collegiate licensing retail space.

JohnWallStreet

On-Field Success, Scarcity and Novelty Determine if PSL Purchase is a Sound Investment

While fans in Atlanta and New York have come to believe that paying for the right to buy a season ticket is “a scam”, the people of Las Vegas have been receptive to the stadium funding mechanism; the Raiders have raised $478.3 million in PSL sales to date, nearly twice their initial $250 million projection.

JohnWallStreet

Is Real-Estate Investment Sports’ Next Major Revenue Stream?

Former NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL executive Andy Dolich sees a future where ownership groups are building “condominiums, shopping centers and lifestyle centers - separate from their team’s venue (as the A’s are considering) - to pad bottom line profits.”

JohnWallStreet

Non-Profit Paradox Explains Dramatic Rise in College Coaches Salaries

The dramatic increase in salaries over the last 10-15 years is a byproduct of the real problem facing college athletics; an economic model that systematically encourages acceleration in athletic department spending.

JohnWallStreet

by

RecruitFocus

DraftKings Reports Mounting Losses, SBTech Takeover Makes Co. 1st ‘Vertically Integrated’ U.S. Gaming Operator

The DFS turned gaming operator’s “need for cash” was confirmed earlier this week when the company filed a detailed financial disclosure with the SEC that reflected $114 million in net losses over the first nine months of 2019.

JohnWallStreet

Endeavor Buys On Location Experiences, Exit Multiple Misreported

While there is no doubt RedBird and Bruin came out ahead on the deal, the 10x return suggested within the SBJ article is laughable (we’ve heard from insiders that the number is closer to 3x). SBJ failed to account for the company's PrimeSport or Anthony Travel acquisitions among other expenses.

JohnWallStreet

Pro Sports Has Priced Out The Middle Class Fan

The rising cost of fan attendance has put teams - and by proxy pro sports leagues - in a precarious position; while they're maximizing revenues, they're doing so at the expense of seeding new fans.

JohnWallStreet

Unique 'Influencer Engagement Program’ Helping Jets “Cultivate Fans”

The Jets ‘Influencer Engagement Program’ has been a success in terms of facilitating fan development because the content generated by the influencer network reaches a significantly wider audience than the team’s fan base. While the franchise regularly speaks to its existing followers through various media channels, “[influencer advocates] enable the club to talk to people who may not necessarily be aware of what it’s doing.”

JohnWallStreet