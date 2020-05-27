John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

GACP Looks To Model Global Soccer Roll-Up After CFG, But Doubts Remain About The Strategy's Viability

JohnWallStreet

Earlier this month, City Football Group (CFG) announced the acquisition of Lommel S.K. The second-tier Belgium club becomes the 9th team within a growing portfolio of soccer franchises (think: Manchester City FC, New York City FC and Melbourne City FC). As part of the deal, CFG will pay off Lommel's $2.1 million debt.

Coronavirus has exacted a financial toll on soccer teams across Europe and with interest in the world's most popular game on the rise, opportunistic investors see the current economic environment as an advantageous one. Joe DaGrosa (Chairman of GACP Sports) and his business partner Huge Varela are among those who intend on leveraging the current recession. The two have plans to embark on a roll-up strategy - akin to what CFG has done - believing they can execute at a fraction of what City Football Group paid, but doubts remain about the strategy's viability.

Our Take: DaGrosa & Co. aren’t new to the soccer landscape. General American Capital Partners (GACP) owns Soccerex (the world’s largest organizer of soccer business conferences) and the company previously held an ownership stake in FC Girondins de Bordeaux (before selling out in December 2019).

The Kapital Football Group (KFG) intends to buy a controlling stake in an anchor club (think: an EPL, Serie A or La Liga team with global brand recognition) and surround that organization with 3-5 satellite clubs (likely second division teams in strong European markets). There are also plans for a series of academies. But even in a depressed market, it’s an expensive strategy to pursue; CFG spent more than $2 billion to construct their global soccer platform business. It remains TBD if KFG will be able to raise anywhere close to as much money. DaGrosa declined to comment on how much capital has been raised (or who has invested) to date.

It seems highly unlikely that KFG will find an EPL club on the market at a significant discount. As one prominent sports banker reminded “no one has bought a Premier League team in years. All of a sudden the league has major revenue problems. Who is selling their team for less money now [than they could have gotten over the last several years]? No one." If one understands that EPL clubs aren't trading at a discount and that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid F.C. (socio owned) can't be had, it's reasonable to have doubts about the company's ability to find an anchor club. Juventus and Inter Milan would seemingly be the two best remaining options, but neither is for sale.

For all of the success CFG has had on the field (see: Man City’s 3 EPL championships this decade), the company is a financial loser (they’ve lost more than $420 million since their 2013 launch). It's fair to wonder why KFG would look to replicate a business model that bleeds cash, but DaGrosa maintains that “profits and success at the platform level are not mutually exclusive.” He says “CFG has created value" (citing the holding company's +/- 7x valuation relative to Man City's 5x valuation as a standalone entity) and insists "the multiple expansion comes from having common assets [under a single roof] that can be packaged and sold together.” Of course, CFG doesn't have to worry about profitability; the company is backed by the Abu Dhabi royal family (who just wants to win). KFG obviously won't have that benefit. 

Sure, if KFG can find clubs at depressed valuations and turn them into winners a club roll-up can be profitable, but the risk of relegation in European soccer - and the revenue losses associated with dropping down a division - will be a constant threat to torpedo the strategy (never mind the corruption that exists within the game). The investment banker we spoke to said while it’s certainly feasible to “buy a team, qualify for champions league and get a small bump in media rights revenue [the risks far outweigh the rewards]. What happens [to the P&L] the next year when the star player gets injured and the team gets relegated?” The likely answer is ownership ends up having to pump more money into the franchise. 

DaGrosa acknowledges that if the pricing variable were to remain constant “[an investor] would never buy into a team that risks relegation when the alternative is to buy into a closed league, but [the investment opportunity ultimately] comes down to pricing and risk. Back in early March, MLS clubs were trading for 10-12x revenues. By contrast, world-class European clubs can be had for 5x revenues; and there are teams within Europe's top 5 leagues that can be had for 2-2.5x. [Investors buying in] are more than fairly compensated for the risk they’re assuming - provided they’re able to minimize the risk of relegation.”

KFG believes that they can minimize some of that risk by spending on talent at a time when others are looking to shed costs. DaGrosa said “[with teams suffering from the loss of stadium revenues], there’s a short-term opportunity to buy players on the cheap; particularly those beyond top 5 percent.” A recent KPMG study supports that notion. The big four accounting firm reported that player values (within the 10 European leagues analyzed) have already declined between 17.7% and 26.5% since the sports hiatus began. It's hard to dispute that player trading is the way for Kapital to turn a profit, but it's far easier said than done. Our sports banking source said that he could offer 100 examples of those who have tried to do it and failed for every one club owner who has done it successfully.

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily sports business email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Television Advertising Business Expected To Be “Very Healthy”, “Active” in H2 ’20

The pent up demand for live sports, combined with the opportunity for well-capitalized businesses to grow market share (along with the postponement of the Olympics and the lack of entertainment programming currently in production), has led industry insiders to conclude that sports broadcasters will find a strong advertising environment in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

JohnWallStreet

Sports Bettors Turn To Retail Investing During Sports Hiatus

"The rush of retail investors into U.S. equities is at least partly a function of a world with no casinos, no sports betting to speak of (horses and ping pong aside)."

JohnWallStreet

Economic Fallout From COVID-19 Could Threaten International Relocation, Expansion

“The Canadian dollar has dropped from $.75 to $.71 over the past two months.” Needless to say, that's problematic for businesses expected to pay out their employees in American dollars.

JohnWallStreet

Proposed Revenue Split Threatens MLB Season

The owners maintain that playing a truncated season - without fans in attendance - would cost them more than $3 billion in revenue and result in financial losses of +/- $100 million/team. The billionaire collective would like the players to accept a pay cut and share in their struggles.

JohnWallStreet

Boxing’s Biggest Fights Unlikely To Happen Without Fans In Attendance

The costs of putting on bouts of PPV quality likely exceed what could be made in staging them under the current circumstances (think: recession, social distancing guidelines in effect).

JohnWallStreet

CFL Seeking Government Bailout, League In Jeopardy Of Folding

Back in late April, it was reported the league applied for an initial installment of $30 million - and as much $150 million in the event the entire season were to be canceled - to offset lost ticketing and sponsorship revenues.

JohnWallStreet

Facebook Introduces Standalone Gaming App, Looking to “Capture Deeper Engagement”

Facebook’s “core business is all about capturing deeper engagement” (think: more data collection) and stepping up their efforts in the gaming arena should help the company fight erosion within the Gen-Z demographic (among their biggest concerns).

JohnWallStreet

Media Rights Revenue, Balanced Ticketing Revenues Across League Enable NFL to Roll-Out Uniform Refund Policy

The NFL’s decision to tackle (pun intended) ticketing refunds at the league level (a 'no-brainer') runs counter to the approach adopted by other big four sports leagues. The NBA, NHL and MLB have all granted their teams permission to put forth their own COVID-related refund policies.

JohnWallStreet

Revenue Growth Critical to Improving MLS’ On-Field Product

LAFC owner Larry Berg suggested that MLS has “the demographics in [its] favor, both in terms of youth and diversity, to surpass MLB and the NHL in popularity within the next dace, but has acknowledged that “whether MLS can be a top-three [U.S. sports] league will really come down at the end of the day to money, [teams’] ability to compete for players.”

JohnWallStreet

by

JohnWallStreet

'Cost of Attendance' Expected to Decline Post COVID-19

Chris Hartweg (publisher, Team Marketing Report) said the conversations he’s had with executives across various leagues indicate that teams “will be aggressive with [pricing] to make it compelling for people to come back to the stadium or arena.” They may have no choice.

JohnWallStreet

by

Professoratplay