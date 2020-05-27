GACP Looks To Model Global Soccer Roll-Up After CFG, But Doubts Remain About The Strategy's Viability

Earlier this month, City Football Group (CFG) announced the acquisition of Lommel S.K. The second-tier Belgium club becomes the 9th team within a growing portfolio of soccer franchises (think: Manchester City FC, New York City FC and Melbourne City FC). As part of the deal, CFG will pay off Lommel's $2.1 million debt.

Coronavirus has exacted a financial toll on soccer teams across Europe and with interest in the world's most popular game on the rise, opportunistic investors see the current economic environment as an advantageous one. Joe DaGrosa (Chairman of GACP Sports) and his business partner Huge Varela are among those who intend on leveraging the current recession. The two have plans to embark on a roll-up strategy - akin to what CFG has done - believing they can execute at a fraction of what City Football Group paid, but doubts remain about the strategy's viability.

Our Take: DaGrosa & Co. aren’t new to the soccer landscape. General American Capital Partners (GACP) owns Soccerex (the world’s largest organizer of soccer business conferences) and the company previously held an ownership stake in FC Girondins de Bordeaux (before selling out in December 2019).

The Kapital Football Group (KFG) intends to buy a controlling stake in an anchor club (think: an EPL, Serie A or La Liga team with global brand recognition) and surround that organization with 3-5 satellite clubs (likely second division teams in strong European markets). There are also plans for a series of academies. But even in a depressed market, it’s an expensive strategy to pursue; CFG spent more than $2 billion to construct their global soccer platform business. It remains TBD if KFG will be able to raise anywhere close to as much money. DaGrosa declined to comment on how much capital has been raised (or who has invested) to date.

It seems highly unlikely that KFG will find an EPL club on the market at a significant discount. As one prominent sports banker reminded “no one has bought a Premier League team in years. All of a sudden the league has major revenue problems. Who is selling their team for less money now [than they could have gotten over the last several years]? No one." If one understands that EPL clubs aren't trading at a discount and that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid F.C. (socio owned) can't be had, it's reasonable to have doubts about the company's ability to find an anchor club. Juventus and Inter Milan would seemingly be the two best remaining options, but neither is for sale.

For all of the success CFG has had on the field (see: Man City’s 3 EPL championships this decade), the company is a financial loser (they’ve lost more than $420 million since their 2013 launch). It's fair to wonder why KFG would look to replicate a business model that bleeds cash, but DaGrosa maintains that “profits and success at the platform level are not mutually exclusive.” He says “CFG has created value" (citing the holding company's +/- 7x valuation relative to Man City's 5x valuation as a standalone entity) and insists "the multiple expansion comes from having common assets [under a single roof] that can be packaged and sold together.” Of course, CFG doesn't have to worry about profitability; the company is backed by the Abu Dhabi royal family (who just wants to win). KFG obviously won't have that benefit.

Sure, if KFG can find clubs at depressed valuations and turn them into winners a club roll-up can be profitable, but the risk of relegation in European soccer - and the revenue losses associated with dropping down a division - will be a constant threat to torpedo the strategy (never mind the corruption that exists within the game). The investment banker we spoke to said while it’s certainly feasible to “buy a team, qualify for champions league and get a small bump in media rights revenue [the risks far outweigh the rewards]. What happens [to the P & L] the next year when the star player gets injured and the team gets relegated?” The likely answer is ownership ends up having to pump more money into the franchise.

DaGrosa acknowledges that if the pricing variable were to remain constant “[an investor] would never buy into a team that risks relegation when the alternative is to buy into a closed league, but [the investment opportunity ultimately] comes down to pricing and risk. Back in early March, MLS clubs were trading for 10-12x revenues. By contrast, world-class European clubs can be had for 5x revenues; and there are teams within Europe's top 5 leagues that can be had for 2-2.5x. [Investors buying in] are more than fairly compensated for the risk they’re assuming - provided they’re able to minimize the risk of relegation.”

KFG believes that they can minimize some of that risk by spending on talent at a time when others are looking to shed costs. DaGrosa said “[with teams suffering from the loss of stadium revenues], there’s a short-term opportunity to buy players on the cheap; particularly those beyond top 5 percent.” A recent KPMG study supports that notion. The big four accounting firm reported that player values (within the 10 European leagues analyzed) have already declined between 17.7% and 26.5% since the sports hiatus began. It's hard to dispute that player trading is the way for Kapital to turn a profit, but it's far easier said than done. Our sports banking source said that he could offer 100 examples of those who have tried to do it and failed for every one club owner who has done it successfully.

