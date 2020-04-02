Penske Media Corporation Introduces New Sports Business Platform

John Wall Street
Penske Media Corporation has announced its entrance into the sports business world with the launch of Sportico - a new digital content platform and events business. Long-time ESPN/Disney executive Dick Glover has been tasked with spearheading the new venture (he’ll hold the title of president and CEO). Former Bloomberg reporter Scott Soshnick will serve as the platform’s editor-in-chief and head of content. Glover said that the company's long-term goal is to become “the most trusted, reliable, source for breaking news, data insights, valuations, statistical analysis and thought leadership; the Switzerland of sports business information.”

Howie Long-Short: While Sportico is Penske Media’s first foray into the sports world, the company is well-established within the publishing space. PMC owns twenty-two technology, entertainment, art, music, fashion, media and lifestyle properties, including; Variety and Rolling Stone.

PMC CEO Jay Penske said in a press release that his company’s “long record of success in business to business and consumer publishing ventures” will help Sportico as they look to stand out in a crowded sports business space. Having Soshnick on board to run the content side of the house should also help the company cut through the clutter. The award-winning scribe is well-respected and has a deep rolodex of sports executives he can tap into for news and insight. Soshnick won’t be the only talented writer on the payroll, though. Glover said he intends to bring on “a dream team [of sports business reporters]. It’s incredibly trite to say, but better wins and it’s our belief that the ‘dream team’ will win [here too]. History shows as much.”

While some might question the decision to launch a sports-centric publication in the midst of an industry wide shutdown, Glover believes the timing actually gives Sportico a competitive advantage. “We’re with a company (PMC) that has a very strong balance sheet and a mandate to build something great; we can sail straight into this wind. [By comparison] other privately-held companies are seeing some of their owners get margin calls, companies that are venture-backed are seeing the spigot completely turned off and companies that are P.E.-backed are being told to batten down the hatches - cut, cut, cut.”

I pressed Glover on the Switzerland reference because the absolute last thing the industry needs is another publication that exists to serve sponsors. The former president and CEO of Mandalay Sports Media clarified explaining that he didn’t mean neutral. He envisions a digital publication that is “fair and balanced. [One that] will question everything and get to the facts.” Advertising will be part of the Sportico business model, but “[advertisers] are going to join [the company] because this is  an environment that is good for their product to be [seen in]. And part of the reason why it is a good environment, is because we will be an independent news gathering organization. Great content is what will drive us.”

Sportico will have a live events business, but don’t expect a series of silly awards shows and surface-level panel discussions from Glover & Co. “The events will range from the intimate (think: lunch with Scott and a league commissioner) to the Davos of sports business.”

FC Barcelona Players To Forego 70% of Salaries During Hiatus, ERTE Leaves Them Little Choice

As the players negotiated with club hierarchy, the Barca board of directors announced that it would be invoking Spanish labor legislation that grants businesses the right to unilaterally reduce pay on and/or suspend employment contracts during a crisis. In other words, the decision to forego 70% of salaries appears to be a far less noble endeavor when one considers they were legally entitled to $0.

DAZN in Trouble? OTT Provider Tells League Partners It’s Not Paying Rights Fees During Hiatus

While each is preparing for the possibility of a new normal, they’re doing it in tandem with their league partners to ensure all parties makes it through this situation.” DAZN’s decision to go another route indicates the privately held company may be having leverage and liquidity issues.

Could Extended Sports Hiatus Force a Team Sale?

One of our investment banking sources said that he “wouldn’t be shocked if at some point the owner of a team that has been losing money - and now face trouble with his/her primary business - decides that it no longer makes sense to continue funding the losses.”

Chinese Pro Sports Hiatus Extended

The Chinese Basketball Association, which had planned to begin play again on April 15th, now hopes to recommence in May after a four-month hiatus.

Sports-Related Investments, M&A Activity Expected To Be Limited With Economy in Flux, Leagues on Hiatus

Conversations with one prominent early-stage venture capitalist and another well-respected sports industry advisor indicated as long as the economy remains in flux and the sports world is on hiatus, sports-related investments and M&A activity will be limited.

Virtual NASCAR Race Sets Esports Viewership Record

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, which aired on FS1, drew 903,000 viewers (previous high: Mortal Combat drew 770,000 viewers on The CW in ’16).

Postponement of Tokyo Olympics Expected to Take Financial Toll on Sponsors, Advertisers, Broadcasters and Organizers

"The networks and the IOC are likely insured against lost costs [and can reasonably expect to collect on them], but it’s much more difficult - and expensive - to insure against lost profits.” Even if they have protection against a pandemic, proving losses occurred will be a challenge with the Games taking place at a later date.

'Cost of Attendance' Expected to Decline Post COVID-19

Chris Hartweg (publisher, Team Marketing Report) said the conversations he’s had with executives across various leagues indicate that teams “will be aggressive with [pricing] to make it compelling for people to come back to the stadium or arena.” They may have no choice.

Quantifying Tom Brady's Impact on the Bucs' Business

Grossman’s $10 million estimate would certainly seem to be conservative. It’s feasible that the Bucs could generate an additional $10 million in ticket sales alone.

Why the NFLPA Voted to Approve the New CBA

Former NFLPA president Eric Winston said he “thought about what the world could look like [a year from now]” and wasn’t convinced the union would be in a better position to negotiate with ownership than they were this time around.

