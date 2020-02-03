Despite Overwhelming Evidence Mobile Sports Betting is the Future, States Continue to Pass Legislation Without Option

19 states have passed sports betting legislation to date (13 are live). By the end of 2020 Jake Williams, Head of Legal, Sportradar U.S. - a global leader in delivering sports data and content to media companies, sports federations and the betting industry - expects that figure will climb into “the mid-twenties; 23,24,25.” Surprisingly, at least to those who are aware that +/- 80% of all sports betting takes place on mobile devices, only +/- 50% of those states will offer online or mobile wagering. Those who fail to do so are leaving revenue on the table.

Howie Long-Short: The reason such a large percentage of states are passing legislation without an online or mobile component is that in the U.S. “all gaming [licenses] are tied to physical locations. The overwhelming desire to “bring people into those facilities” has resulted in several states deciding they would only permit sports books within licensed brick and mortar casinos.

“[The industry] has quickly learned [operators] aren't going to bring that many more people to a facility [with the presence of a sports book].” Instead, Williams says that gaming companies should be lobbying state legislators “to introduce new online and mobile products (which would generate more revenue) and then try to drive those new customers to a physical location. The audience who bets online or through a mobile app isn’t necessarily interested in going to a casino or sports book. [Operators] can capture far more of the market [if they have an online or mobile option].”

It’s important to note that even within states with an online and mobile sports betting option “there is a spectrum of how successful the roll-out can or will be.” States that fail to support an open and competitive marketplace, limit the locations where mobile bets can be placed (think: geo-fencing) or require in-person registration are going to do less business. New Jersey - which has 20+ skins and is generating +/- 88% of its sports betting revenues through mobile applications - is considered the model to follow.

The one mistake New Jersey made was preventing bettors from placing wagers on collegiate teams located within the state. Williams says “it’s not better from an integrity perspective, it just forces those who want to bet on Seton Hall or Rutgers to drive to PA, bet with their local bookie or wager off-shore.” The rigidness of the state's legislation prevents regulators from correcting the wrong. Sportradar advises legislators to leave some wiggle room in their bills.

As the U.S. sports betting industry matures, in-play betting will become more prominent and with that transition will come an increase in “transaction volume” and the amounts wagered. Williams expects - based on international trends and the direction the world is heading - that “80% of all-bets will [eventually] be in-play.” How soon, remains to be seen (though a decade seems reasonable). Most companies are simply focused on keeping their heads above water right now. “Many of the platforms that online or mobile products are built on were developed years ago. They weren’t designed to handle the requirements of the U.S. market in 2020, which for a large operator means launching multiple sports books in multiple states, keeping the product on the cutting edge of innovation (because there is stiff competition) and doing it without knowing [what legislation is coming down the pike].”

Software and bandwidth concerns aside, Williams believes that the industry needs to invest in educating the public about in-play betting. “Even though there has been sports betting in Nevada for a while, most people don’t fully understand that they can bet during a game. Once that becomes part of the culture, in-game betting will take off and that is when teams and leagues will begin to achieve their goals related to driving engagement.” SBJ recently wrote that online sports betting has yet to impact the NFL's television ratings.

Fan Marino: If sports betting is operational in 25+ states come early 2021, Williams believes this year’s Super Bowl could be the last without national commercials for gaming operators. “You [are going to] be hard pressed to find a CMO [of a multi-state operator] who wouldn’t be very interested in [a Super Bowl commercial]. Certainly there are companies with big budgets, that want to make some form of a splash. I don’t think it is crazy to think [a gaming related Super Bowl spot] could occur [next year]."

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.