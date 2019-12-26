Top 100 Sports Business Twitter Follows for 2020 (Part One)

Editor Note: For the second year in row (see: 2019 edition), JohnWallStreet has compiled a list of 100 Twitter handles - in alphabetical order - that should be followed if you’re interested in the business and/or finance side of sports. This year’s list is heavy on content generators. Below are the first 50 names + @HowieLong-Short (the handle associated with JWS’s free daily newsletter). The balance will be announced tomorrow. Congratulations to the 2x nominees (in BOLD).

@AlexMSilverman - Morning Consult’s sports business reporter. Strong mix of aggregation and original content.

@AndrewBrandt - The former Packers GM now heads up the sports law program at Villanova University, writes about sports law and sports business for SI’s MMQB and hosts the “Business of Sports Podcast”.

@AndrewMarchand - New York Post’s sports media columnist. Heavy focus on the New York market and on on-air personalities.

@AngelaRuggiero – CEO of the Sports Innovation Lab. Expertise is in sports technology and the fan experience. Host of the Fluid Fan podcast.

@Aquinas82 - Former FOX Sports executive turned media consultant Patrick Crakes. His account is a mix of media-centric aggregation, analysis and predictions.

@astraffon - Financial analyst Alfonso Straffon aggregates news and offers his insights on the global regulated sports betting business.

@A_S12 – Adam Stern has the motorsports (and esports) beat for Sports Business Journal.

@Bachscore - Rachel Bachman is a senior sports reporter for the WSJ. You’ll find her byline on stories about the Olympics, the World Cup and American football.

@BenFischerSBJ - The Sports Business Journal writer transitioned from the Olympics beat to covering the business of the NFL in 2019.

@Bill_Shea19 – The long-time Crains Detroit Business scribe now pens sports business content for The Athletic. Shea still resides in the Motor City, so much of his work remains focused on stories originating from that market.

@bobpockrass - The former ESPN writer joined FOX Sports as its NASCAR insider in 2019. No one covers the sport on or off-the-track more thoroughly than Pockrass does.

@breakground - Former SBJ facilities reporter Don Muret now covers the news concerning those same stadiums and arenas for OakViewGroup/VenuesNow.

@brettsmiley - Sports Handle’s Editor-in-Chief. His outlet provides opinion, analysis and news on the industry and culture of sports wagering.

@byBerkowitz - Sports projects reporter Steve Berkowitz covers the business of big-time college athletics for USA Today.

@capjack2000 - Professional gambler Jack Andrews provides an opinionated look at the ever-evolving U.S. sports betting landscape.

@ConvergenceTR - Former NFL, NHL and AOL exec Tom Richardson uses his account to opine on all things digital media and marketing related. Co-host of the Columbia University Sports Management podcast.

@corryjoel - The former sports agent now serves as an NFL contracts and salary cap expert for CBS Sports

@croninbenjamin - European Editor for SportBusiness Professional. Cronin tends to focus on media rights and sponsorship deals abroad.

@crupicrupicrupi - Anthony Crupi covers the latest on sports broadcast/cable/streaming, sponsorships, endorsements, gambling and tech for Ad Age.

@DarrenHeitner - A South Florida based sports lawyer with an expertise in contracts, I.P. and trademarks. The former Forbes contributor is also the EIC of the Sports Agent Blog.

@darrenrovell – The former ESPN sports business reporter turned Action Network stuntman tweets about everything from gambling odds to ticket prices and sneaker releases. With 2.1 million followers he has the largest audience of anyone on the list.

@davemeltzerWON - Long-time pro wrestling insider. His Wrestling Observer Newsletter is an industry staple. He also covers mixed martial arts for MMAFighting.com.

@DavidCushnan - Head of Content for LEADERS in Sport. Covers the business side of sports across Europe.

@DrPatSportsBiz - Patrick Rishe runs the well-respected sports business program at Washington University-Saint Louis. Can be found writing op-ed articles for Forbes’ SportsMoney. Maintains an expertise in sports-related economic impact studies.

@DustinGouker - Head of Content for Legal Sports Report. LSR is JWS’ go-to for sports betting (and online casino) news and analysis.

@D1ticker - Their daily email newsletter covering the business of college athletics is read by more than 95% of D1 athletic directors.

@el_belson - Ken Belson writes about the business of the NFL for the New York Times. His beat includes coverage of stadiums, medical issues and lawsuits.

@EricFisherSBG – The former SBJ scribe now leads SportBusiness’ U.S. editorial operation. The business of MLB remains his strength.

@ericjackson - President of EMJ Capital, a Toronto based investment firm focused on TMT. Formerly an activist investor in both Yahoo! and Viacom.

@EricRaskin - Managing editor for US Bets and the co-host of Showtime’s Boxing podcast. Twitter feed is a healthy mix of sports betting and boxing commentary.

@EvanDrellich - The former MLB Network correspondent now works as a reporter and analyst for The Athletic. Covers the business of baseball and the New York sports media scene.

@fieldofschemes - Neil deMause’s blog covers sports stadium and arena news. Neil is not a fan of spending public money on privately owned venues.

@fightoracle - Operates in the shadows, but this outspoken fight sports (boxing, MMA & pro wrestling) insider has a strong understanding of the business.

@FormulaMoney - Christian Sylt maintains a critical eye on the business of Formula One.

@frntofficesport – The handle associated with Adam White’s daily newsletter. Focus is on sports marketing, sponsorship and the fan experience.

@gamblinglamb - Alun Bowden is senior consultant for Eilers & Krejcek Gaming. Based in the U.K. where sports betting has long been legal, he brings a different perspective to gaming industry news.

@JabariJYoung - The former San Antonio Spurs beat writer is now breaking news and landing high-profile interviews as CNBC’s national sports business reporter.

@JamesEmmett – Editor-at-Large for LEADERS in Sport. His weekly newsletter is a combination of original thoughts and aggregated content. U.K. based, so there’s a European slant in terms of the stories covered.

@JayKapoorNYC – VC investor at LaunchCapital. Writes about tech, media, SaaS and Investing.

@jbooton – Jen Booton is a Senior Writer for SportTechie. Writes about technologies disrupting the sports ecosystem.

@joefav - Joe Favorito is the Kevin Bacon of sports media/sports business - he’s connected to everyone. Publishes a widely distributed marketing and PR newsletter. Co-host of the weekly Columbia University Sports Management podcast.

@joe_sheehan - This Sports Illustrated and Baseball America contributor provides an opinionated look at baseball on and off-the-field. Publisher of The Joe Sheehan Baseball Newsletter.

@JonSolomonAspen - The former CBS college football reporter is now in charge of editorial for the sports & society program at The Aspen Institute.

@_JaySharman – CEO of TeamWorks Media. Considered a thought leader on purpose marketing and emotional storytelling. Has been called the most well-connected sports business professional in Chicago.

@KaplanSportsBiz - Dan Kaplan, formerly of SBJ, now writes for The Athletic. Does his best work on the business of the NFL.

@kbadenhausen – Kurt Badenhausen is a Senior Editor at Forbes focused on the business of sports. He has a niche tracking what athletes earn in salaries and endorsements.

@kenshropshire - Formerly the Director of the Wharton Sports Business Initiative, Shropshire has since launched the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University. Respected across the industry as a thought leader with an expertise on the role sports play in society.

@kevinmdraper - A sports business reporter for the New York Times covering the leagues, federations, owners, unions, stadiums and media companies behind the games.

@khadeeja_safdar - U.S. retail industry reporter for the Wall Street Journal. Nike and Under Armour both fall within her coverage universe.

@LemireJoe - The SportTechie senior writer chronicles how data points and technology are replacing traditional evaluation methodologies in modern sports.

