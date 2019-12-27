Top 100 Sports Business Twitter Follows for 2020 (Part Two)

Editor Note: For the second year in row (see: 2019 edition), JohnWallStreet has compiled a list of 100 Twitter handles - in alphabetical order - that should be followed if you’re interested in the business and/or finance side of sports. We published the first 50 names yesterday. Below is the second set + @HowieLong-Short (the handle associated with JWS’s free daily newsletter). Congratulations to the 2x nominees (in BOLD).

@epjackson - Eric Jackson covers sports business in the ATL for the Atlanta Business Chronicle. (Editor Note II: Yes, we know that Eric belonged in the first set of names released. Apologies for the confusion).

@lempika7 - Lindsay Sarah Krasnoff’s expertise is in sports diplomacy, but you’ll also find her on the ground covering the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

@Lilliannn - Lillian Rizzo is the Wall Street Journal’s cable media reporter. Her universe includes both operators (think: Comcast, Charter and Altice) and station owners (think: Sinclair, Nexstar and Liberty Media).

@loudibella - The former HBO executive turned boxing promoter serves up a refreshingly honest - and unfiltered - take on the sport.

@louiseradnofsky - This Wall Street Journal sports reporter has a particular interest in gymnastics and figure skating, but has written about everything from the NHL’s demography problem to the prospect of opioid testing in baseball. Her feed is full of smart reads.

@LVSportsBiz - Former Las Vegas Review-Journal business writer Alan Snell now reports on sports, business, stadiums and politics in Sin City for his own outlet LVSportsBiz.com.

@mattglen - Matthew Glendinning is the editor of SportBusiness Sponsorship. Tends to share news and perspective on international sports marketing and sponsorship initiatives.

@MattRybaltowski – You’ll find Rybaltowski’s byline in several publications. He writes about sports betting for Sports Handle and US Bets and pens stories on gambling, stadium financing and sports tech for Forbes SportsMoney.

@MikeCoppinger - The ‘Woj’ or ‘Schefter’ of boxing. Regularly breaking news for The Athletic. Co-host of The Pug and Copp Boxing Show (podcast).

@MikeOzanian - Managing editor and co-host of Forbes SportsMoney on YES Network. Ozanian’s team valuations are used as a benchmark across the industry.

@MikeSilvermanBB - Sports business with a Boston slant. Silverman, a long-time RedSox beat writer for the Boston Herald now writes for the Boston Globe.

@mulvihill79 - FOX Sports EVP, head of strategy and analytics Michael Mulvihill helps to place television ratings and viewership numbers into perspective.

@NLLcommish - Two time MLS executive of the year Nick Sakiewicz now leads the longest running and fastest growing pro lacrosse league.

@novy_williams - Bloomberg News’ Eben Novy-Williams regularly breaks sports business news. When he’s not writing, he’s co-hosting the outlet’s daily “Business of Sports” podcast.

@NPDMattPowell - NDP Group senior industry advisor Matt Powell is an authority on retail and consumer trends across the apparel, footwear, and equipment categories.

@Ourand_SBJ - John Orand is Sports Business Journal’s media reporter. His weekly newsletter, which regularly breaks news, is a must-read.

@PaulRabil - The Premier League Lacrosse co-founder (and player) provides a behind-the-scenes look at his personal journey as he works to grow the sport.

@paulsen_smw - Paulsen (apparently that’s a pseudonym, not a last name) is the founder of the ‘Sports Media Watch’ blog. His outlet serves to contextualize sports television ratings and media news.

@PMTsportsbiz - Jake Marsh is the ‘official sports business reporter’ of the Pardon My Take podcast. Marsh has developed a following nearly 100K strong covering the business of Darren Rovell and by spoofing Big Cat’s arch-rival.

@PRyanTexas - Patrick Ryan is the co-founder of the ticket sales strategy company Eventellect. One NBA team president referred to him as the “smartest guy” in the ticketing business.

@raypaulick - Publisher of the Paulick Report. Shines a light on the sport and business of thoroughbred horse racing and breeding.

@readDanwrite - Yahoo! Finance’s senior writer and on-air host (YFi AM) Daniel Roberts covers stories across the sports business, tech and media landscapes.

@RichLightShed - Media futurist and TMT analyst Rich Greenfield left BTIG to help start LightShed in 2019.

@RodneyFort - Fort is a sports economist and a professor of sport management at the University of Michigan. His feed is a strong mix of aggregation and insights.

@sarafischer - This Axios media reporter publishes a weekly ‘trends’ newsletter that is a must-read.

@Sara_Slane – The former American Gaming Association executive started Slane Advisory in 2019. The well-respected gaming industry advisor/strategist uses her Twitter account to contextualize sports betting news.

@SBJLizMullen - Writes about the representation of professional athletes by agents (including player signings) and unions, sports labor and horse racing for Sports Business Journal.

@SimonOgus - By day, Ogus works to develop sports partnerships for the cyber protection firm Acronis. By night, he’s writing about sports technology for Forbes and co-hosting the ‘FutrSprt’ podcast with Bram Weinstein.

@SmittySBJ - Michael Smith is the man behind Sports Business Journal’s college newsletter. Provides comprehensive coverage of the business of college sports.

@soshnick - Scott Soshnick spearheads Bloomberg News’ sports business coverage. He’s also the creator of the ‘Business of Sports’ podcast.

@sportsradiopd - Jason Barrett is the president of Barrett Sports Media. He’s an authority on the sports radio business.

@sportsrapport - Ryan Glasspiegel regularly breaks sports media news for The Big Lead. His ‘Glass Half Full’ podcast has landed everyone from Dan Patrick to Dan Le Batard as guests.

@SportsTaxMan - Robert Raiola is the Director of Sports & Entertainment at PKF O'Connor Davies. He uses his feed to aggregate sports money stories and to educate his followers on the tax implications athletes face.

@SportsTVRatings - Robert Seidman puts the television ratings for last night’s game in perspective.

@spotrac - Michael Ginnitti is the co-founder of Spotrac. His company is the foremost authority on player contracts, salaries and salary cap management.

@StephenEspinoza - Espinoza is the outspoken president of Showtime Sports. He’s a fun follow as the boxing enthusiast is always willing to battle it out with a Twitter troll.

@SteveRuddock - Ruddock is an analyst and the content director for Betting USA and the EIC for the Gaming Law Review. He’s a good source for those looking to stay up-to-date on sports betting legislation.

@SwanniOnTV - Phillip Swann is the TV Answer Man. His blog provides daily news, analysis, and how-to features on everything from Smart TVs to streaming to 4K TV. Not exclusive to sports, but provides plenty of value for those in the industry.

@TBarrabi - Tom Barrabi works as a reporter for the Fox Business Network. You’ll find him covering sports business stories across each of the big four sports and big-time college athletics.

@tdnewcomb - Tim Newcomb writes on a potpourri of topics including stadiums, sneakers, gear and infrastructure for multiple outlets (including Forbes, Complex and Baseball America).

@TedLeonsis - CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. You’ll find the Wizards/Capitals/Mystics owner shares his thoughts on everything from basketball and hockey to esports and startups.

@Terrylyons - The former NBA executive is now covering sports business and sports technology for the Digital Sports Desk. Lyons is also actively involved in the Boston start-up scene as a co-founder in Boston Venture Community Sports.

@thekendallbaker – Baker is the voice of Axios Sports. The daily newsletter is akin to SportsCenter in written form.

@TheWillHobson - Hobson is a national reporter for the Washington Post with a focus on accountability and investigations in sports.

@tonyknopp - Knopp has his finger on the pulse of the sports ticketing industry. The CEO of TicketManager also regularly shares his thoughts on saas, technology and live events.

@TKGore - The former Comcast, NBC Sports and AOL executive now heads up business development for @Comscore. Provides insight and analysis on digital media news and trends.

@WallachLegal - Daniel Wallach’s expertise is in gaming law. In addition to managing his legal practice (Wallach Legal) and the Sports Wagering & Integrity Program at UNH Law, Wallach serves as a legal analyst for The Athletic’s sports business vertical.

@wilnerhotline - The Mercury News’ Jon Wilner is the single best reporter on the Pac-12 beat. He covers the business of the conference in addition to the games. Follow to protect yourself from developing an East Coast bias.

@yannickramcke - Flies under the radar because he’s based in Germany, but his knowledge of the OTT business is vast and his ability to put media-centric news into perspective is valuable.

@ZacharyLeonsis - The VP of strategic initiatives for Monumental Sports & Entertainment recently started publishing insightful written content on media and sports business.

