Implementation of New Tech Could Help Pro Sports Teams Diversify Revenue Streams, Create Incremental Value

Pro sports is a live events business, but the industry has been dark since the NBA suspended games on March 11th. As a result, domestic sports leagues have suffered sizable unexpected losses. The Sports Innovation Lab (SIL) suggests that North American teams will lose out on +/- $4 billion in live events before the end of Q2 '20 and that doesn’t even include the revenue lost on the NCAA tournament or NFL draft (on a global basis the number is likely north of $10 billion). Josh Walker doesn’t pretend to believe sports teams are going to be able to recover all of that lost income, but the SIL co-founder insists that the implementation of new technologies across sports organizations can help to diversify revenue streams (reducing an over-reliance on broadcast and ticketing revenues) and create some incremental value.

Howie Long-Short: COVID-19 has shown "just how vulnerable pro teams are", but Walker says that “even before the outbreak [the SIL] maintained the business model behind them needed to evolve.” That’s because the market intelligence firm believes capturing the ‘fluid-fan’ - not the hardcore fan - is the key to long-term growth. “The fluid fan is open to change, believes in the power to choose (think: customization) and is actively using advanced technologies (think: video chat, voice activation) in their non-sports lives. Those individuals expect to have access to the same features when watching live sports and that’s currently not the case.” The fact that ‘fluid fans’ remain unable to view a game in a social setting and are still forced to use a second screen to access sought after information (think: advanced statistics) - when the technology to integrate both into digital broadcasts exists - reflects just how far behind the curve pro sports teams sit.

It’s fair to wonder why pro sports teams aren’t leading the way in terms to technological innovation and implementation. Walker believes that it’s a combination of two factors. “Pro sports has changed dramatically over the last decade or two. The teams have transformed into billion dollar multi-media companies, but many owners continue to operate like it's a small family-owned business.” Hiring from outside the industry would help solve that part of the equation.

The other hurdle pro sports teams face when looking to adopt nascent technologies is the lack of ROI. “Historically speaking, the question from team owners has always been where is the return and with so much money being made from broadcast, there simply hasn't been an urgency to invest in digital. But the idea is those two things aren’t dissimilar - they should be integrated.” It's likely going to take a change in mindset for pro sports to undergo a digital revolution.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that if the games are to return this summer, they’ll need to take place without live spectators. While that’s not great news for a sport like MLB that relies heavily on ticketing revenue, playing behind closed doors should provide an opportunity for product innovation and the development of new media experiences. It’s certainly not realistic to believe that all of the lost revenue can be recouped, but Walker believes “new OTT subscriptions streams” - which will offer fans a more social experience (think: watch party) - and integrated commerce technology is how much of the newfound revenue will be realized.

The pandemic has also forced teams to think about how technology will make attendance safer once fans are permitted to return to the stadium. Access controls at building entry points (think: thermal cameras), AI that can assist with crowd flow and touch-less concession technologies are among the solutions likely to be implemented. Walker said, “there’s also been a lot of talk about mobile technologies that can do contact tracing and help fans determine if they’ve been near someone who has been infected with the Coronavirus [so they can avoid the stadium and eliminate the risk of spreading it further].”

Cord Cutting Serves As Catalyst To End 6+ Year Stalemate Over Dodgers RSN

There’s likely been some write-downs on the channel side that would allow Spectrum to lower their asking price - at least initially (TWC was looking for $4.90/sub, which would have made the channel amongst the most expensive on pay television), but Crakes said it’s the changing media landscape over the last half decade (see: cord cutting) that led to the two sides finally coming together.

Reliance on Media Revenues Behind McMahon’s Decision to Shutter XFL, Run Live WWE Programming During Pandemic

Both decisions are driven by McMahon's concerns that media rights budgets have been - or will be - slashed.

LaMelo Should Think Twice About Buying Australian Pro Basketball Team

As Burton explained “asset appreciation [for basketball teams] in Australia is a lot harder to realize [than it is within the U.S.] and in the short-term there are still costs to cover. Buying an NBL team is much more like buying a boat than an NBA franchise. Team owners pay a certain amount for the rights to operate, but then they have to start paying players, coaches, trainers and rent - and their only real source of revenue is sponsorships.”

UFC 249 Postponed; ESPN Contract, Debt Obligations Explain Why UFC Pushed To Make Event Happen

Disney has guaranteed the UFC +/- $750 million for the exclusive broadcast rights to 42 events (including PPVs) in 2020. With that contract representing upwards of 75% of the promotion’s annual revenue and the UFC having held just seven events to date this year, one could understand why Dana White has been insistent that the show must go on.

Sports Shutdown To Cost Upstart MMA Promotion More Than $500K

At +/-$200K/show and LXF anticipating that the next 3 events will be cancelled, the upstart MMA promotion is likely to experience between $500K and $600K in losses.

fuboTV's Merger with FaceBank about Fulfilling Capital Needs, Diversifying Revenue Streams

FaceBank isn’t a household name, but was able to offer Gandler’s company the financing needed to press forward and as the CEO reminds “everything in this world is ultimately driven by finances.”

WWE Transitioning Back into Pure-Play B2B Business?

The company would eliminate much of the volatility in earnings and could generate much more revenue by returning to a wholesale model.

Penske Media Corporation Introduces New Sports Business Platform

Glover said that the company's long-term goal is to become “the most trusted, reliable, source for breaking news, data insights, valuations, statistical analysis and thought leadership; the Switzerland of sports business information.”

FC Barcelona Players To Forego 70% of Salaries During Hiatus, ERTE Leaves Them Little Choice

As the players negotiated with club hierarchy, the Barca board of directors announced that it would be invoking Spanish labor legislation that grants businesses the right to unilaterally reduce pay on and/or suspend employment contracts during a crisis. In other words, the decision to forego 70% of salaries appears to be a far less noble endeavor when one considers they were legally entitled to $0.

DAZN in Trouble? OTT Provider Tells League Partners It’s Not Paying Rights Fees During Hiatus

While each is preparing for the possibility of a new normal, they’re doing it in tandem with their league partners to ensure all parties makes it through this situation.” DAZN’s decision to go another route indicates the privately held company may be having leverage and liquidity issues.

