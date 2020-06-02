John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Shift in Secondary Market Policy Has Ticket Brokers On Ropes

JohnWallStreet

Ticket brokerage is a portfolio play, so with the NBA, NHL and MLB all intent on finishing their current seasons without fans in attendance and the NFL expected to be in ‘reduced fan scenario’ this fall, the business is facing a tumultuous time. But the lack of games and ticketing inventory is only the second strongest headwind brokers are facing. A shift in secondary marketplace policy - that now has the likes of StubHub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek all paying out sellers after the event - has spawn serious liquidity problems for a significant portion of the brokerage industry. Remember, while the NBA, NHL and MLB have no intention of playing in front of fans again this season, they’ve yet to formally cancel games - which would trigger a credit (not a help for liquidity purposes) or refunds - either.

Our Take: Historically speaking, the secondary ticketing marketplaces have paid out sellers “on sale” (i.e. once the payment was processed) oron confirmation” (i.e. when the tickets were delivered) and brokers would then reinvest those funds into more inventory. While the change is in the industry’s best interests (the prospect of having to claw back funds in the event of a cancelation is problematic for the entirety of the supply chain), as one C-level ticketing executive explained “[the delay in payment] means that brokers have no capital to invest and thus no revenue coming in.”

With no capital to invest and ticket inventory at a minimum - regardless of how many fans are ultimately permitted to attend NFL games - “a number of brokerage businesses are bound to close up shop.” The marketplace executive we spoke to said he believes the 10-20 companies that sell “hundreds of millions of dollars worth of tickets each year” should be able to weather the storm (they have the powder on their balance sheets to cover short-term losses) and the “really small guys without any fixed costs can likely remain opportunistic, but the brokerages in the middle of the road - those with a decent amount of overhead (think: a team of salaried employees) - are bound to have liquidity issues.”

Consolidation in the number of sellers on the secondary market does not necessarily mean that the amount of tickets sold through the broker community will decline (assuming capacity crowds aren't a thing of the past). Our source suggested there would be “brokers there to fill the void”, good news for marketplace businesses that rely on their supply. While it’s unclear how just many brokers have folded up shop since the sports hiatus began, the secondary marketplaces have yet to miss a beat. In fact, ticket sales in the wake of the NFL’s schedule release (a date akin to Black Friday within the industry) “were very brisk; comparable to last year. Down just single digits.”

The NFL has taken the position that it will be business as usual come September 10th, but it’s plausible - if not likely - that fan capacity will be limited in many markets. While the prospective loss of ticketing inventory would certainly hurt ticket brokerage businesses (as mentioned, having funds tied up in credit towards the ’21 season isn't going to be of much help in the short-term), the social distancing guidelines expected to be in effect have the potential to be equally troublesome. The ticketing executive explained “typically if a broker lists four tickets on a marketplace they can be sold together, in pairs and theoretically as four singles”, but if seating capacity is limited and “the broker is forced to sell the four-pack to one buyer” (because separate parties must be 6 feet from each other), it will limit the pool of prospective customers and depress ROI on the sale.

It’s logical to assume if seating capacity is limited seats will be in greater demand (thus driving up prices and providing brokers with a potentially lucrative opportunity). Our source wasn’t so sure. Doubts remain that fans will return to sporting events before a vaccine is found. A recent Kraft Analytics Group study indicated that it’s either “too early to tell” if fans would come back post-lockdown or believed that fans would be “slow to return” in 13 of the 23 NFL markets included within their study.

Fans avoiding the ballpark in droves until a vaccine is found remains the single greatest threat to the brokerage business. That’s because if teams come out of the sports hiatus “in need even further help selling tickets”, they could theoretically lean on Ticketmaster (the primary ticketing partner for most) to dump their exclusive business model and allow/enable available seats to appear across various secondary marketplaces (yes, the financials would have to be addressed). While it’s purely speculation at this point, if that were to occur ticket brokers - whose value is currently very much tied to the distribution of tickets -“either become pricing and technology partners at much lower margins, continue on with significantly less inventory or simply exists as risk mitigators.”

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily sports business email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jets, Others Concerned About Defaulting on PSLs Agreements in a ‘Reduced Fan’ Scenario

While on the surface the prospect of a limited gate would seem preferable to playing games in empty stadiums and no gameday revenue, one high-level team executive tells JohnWallStreet by Sportico that government restrictions on crowd size - a near certainty in markets across the league this fall - is “a significant concern” for several clubs including the New York Jets.

JohnWallStreet

No Fans, No Problem - WWE On Pace To Post Record Profits in 2020

Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston says as long as the company manages to retain its television fees (and there's no reason to believe they won't) it will post a record $280 million in operating income in 2020 (the previous record was $116.5 million in 2019).

JohnWallStreet

Limited Fans, No Fans Will Create a “Bad Financial Situation” For NFL Teams

With liquidity "tougher to come by then one would think", one club President tells JohnWallStreet by Sportico “any scenario that includes no fans or limited fans will create a bad financial situation [for NFL teams].”

JohnWallStreet

Sports Television Advertising Business Expected To Be “Very Healthy”, “Active” in H2 ’20

The pent up demand for live sports, combined with the opportunity for well-capitalized businesses to grow market share (along with the postponement of the Olympics and the lack of entertainment programming currently in production), has led industry insiders to conclude that sports broadcasters will find a strong advertising environment in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

JohnWallStreet

Sports Bettors Turn To Retail Investing During Sports Hiatus

"The rush of retail investors into U.S. equities is at least partly a function of a world with no casinos, no sports betting to speak of (horses and ping pong aside)."

JohnWallStreet

Economic Fallout From COVID-19 Could Threaten International Relocation, Expansion

“The Canadian dollar has dropped from $.75 to $.71 over the past two months.” Needless to say, that's problematic for businesses expected to pay out their employees in American dollars.

JohnWallStreet

The Athletic Raising Capital at a $500 Million Valuation, But Questions About the Company Remain

The company has the revenues, but the challenge will be to convince investors that it should be valued like a subscription-based technology business and not the aggregate of newspaper writers that it is.

JohnWallStreet

by

712004

Proposed Revenue Split Threatens MLB Season

The owners maintain that playing a truncated season - without fans in attendance - would cost them more than $3 billion in revenue and result in financial losses of +/- $100 million/team. The billionaire collective would like the players to accept a pay cut and share in their struggles.

JohnWallStreet

Nebraska Athletics Funding Academic Scholarships for Non-Athletes

JohnWallStreet

Casino Consolidation Continues, Penn National Gaming and Boyd Gaming Scale Up

JohnWallStreet

by

Artursam