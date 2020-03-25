John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Postponement of Tokyo Olympics Expected to Take Financial Toll on Sponsors, Advertisers, Broadcasters and Organizers

JohnWallStreet

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Tuesday morning that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has agreed to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games until the Summer of 2021. The decision became inevitable once Team Canada declared Sunday evening that its athletes would not be participating if the Summer Olympics were held as scheduled; Australia’s national Olympic committee and the U.S.O.C. had also urged the IOC to delay the international sporting competition. While postponing the world’s largest sporting event in the interest of public health was the right call, sponsors, advertisers, broadcasters and organizers alike are all expected to feel the financial repercussions of the unanticipated disruption.

Howie Long-Short: Olympic sponsors and advertisers will try and reallocate as much of the $1.2 billion dollars they've earmarked for marketing this year, to next. In a perfect world, the deals would simply roll over and most 'lost costs' would be avoided, but with the economy headed towards a global recession it's not hard to imagine corporate partners bailing before next summer.

If there’s an upside for Olympic corporate partners it’s that delaying the Games should give the economy a chance to bounce back. “No one knows what [the economic picture] will look like going forward, but the hope is that it will be healthier next summer than it is right now.” If that’s the case, former U.S.O.C. chairman Harvey Schiller says “this summer's postponement could end up being a saving grace [for sponsors and advertisers seeking a return on their Olympic spend].” For reference purposes, Morgan Stanley is expecting the GDP to decline -30% in Q2. It's not the right time for most companies to be out hawking products.

Moving the Games to ’21 will force broadcasters worldwide to bump existing commitments from their calendars (which may result in some net losses), but it’s the struggling global economy that poses a greater threat to Olympic media partners. Former CBS president Neal Pilson explained “if advertisers don’t have the cash available [in ’21] to pay the rates they were committed to paying in 2020, [broadcasters will be hurt].” Of course, should that happen rights holders (which are responsible for 3/4 of all IOC revenue) would almost certainly look to the International Olympic Committee to adjust their agreements accordingly. If there is an upside for NBC and the other networks carrying the Games around the world (think: Eurosport in Europe) in the postponement, it’s that with the Olympics slated to take place in ’21 they’ll have another year to promote the event.

Expect the organizers of Tokyo 2020 to also look to bump some hard costs into 2021 (think: stadium rentals etc). Their success in doing so will determine how large the losses associated with the postponement end up being. The country is said to have invested $12 billion into the Games to date.

It’s too early to tell if there will be a net loss on ticket sales, but organizers should certainly find themselves in a better financial position next summer than they would have if the IOC opted to hold the Games in 2020 in empty stadiums (which would have ensured all ticketing revenue was lost).

It should be noted that the IOC intends on maintaining the name Tokyo 2020 - despite the Games taking place in 2021; as Bloomberg’s Eben Novy-Williams pointed out, doing so will “allow the dozens of companies that pay billions to associate themselves with the games to keep their logos, packaging, media assets and products the same heading into next year.” It also prevents organizers from having to take a complete loss on the products they’ve manufactured to date.

One would assume that many/all of those affected by the rescheduling of the Games are insured against force majeure (Schiller noted that NBC was covered in ’80 when the U.S. decided to boycott the Soviet Olympics), but Pilson says collecting in full on those policies could be an uphill battle. “The networks and the IOC are likely insured against lost costs [and can reasonably expect to collect on them], but it’s much more difficult - and expensive - to insure against lost profits.” Even if they have protection against a pandemic, proving the full amount lost will be a challenge with the Games taking place at a later date.

Among the groups that likely won’t be pleased the Tokyo Games are moving to next summer are organizers of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Schiller reminds “[the Chinese] are going to want to start marketing and licensing [products at least a year out from the Opening Ceremonies], but [with the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July ’21] retailers will be forced to decide between buying from Japan or China.” 

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily sports business email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Cost of Attendance' Expected to Decline Post COVID-19

Chris Hartweg (publisher, Team Marketing Report) said the conversations he’s had with executives across various leagues indicate that teams “will be aggressive with [pricing] to make it compelling for people to come back to the stadium or arena.” They may have no choice.

JohnWallStreet

Quantifying Tom Brady's Impact on the Bucs' Business

Grossman’s $10 million estimate would certainly seem to be conservative. It’s feasible that the Bucs could generate an additional $10 million in ticket sales alone.

JohnWallStreet

Why the NFLPA Voted to Approve the New CBA

Former NFLPA president Eric Winston said he “thought about what the world could look like [a year from now]” and wasn’t convinced the union would be in a better position to negotiate with ownership than they were this time around.

JohnWallStreet

Coronavirus Wiping Out Value Across Gaming Sector

Since January 30th (date WHO first declared a public health emergency), publicly traded casino and gaming stocks - save one - are down between 22% (Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.) and 88% (Eldorado Resorts). For comparison purposes, the S&P is down +/- 26% over that same time period.

JohnWallStreet

Party Atmosphere Drives $18 Million Pro Darts Tour

The average fan at the World Series of Darts consumes 10.2 pints of beer/night. For perspective, that’s a higher rate of consumption on per/person basis than reported at the Munich Beer Festival.

JohnWallStreet

Extended Layoff Could Force Some MiLB Clubs To Fold

“MiLB teams are small businesses. They’re not particularly well capitalized and they don’t generate a ton of revenue. If this [pandemic] lasts 6 months and the season is wiped out, all bets are off [on how many clubs would potentially have to fold].”

JohnWallStreet

Financially Feasible For Schools to Grant ‘Eligibility Relief’ to Athletes Impacted by COVID-19...But Should They?

One group of five A.D. told JohnWallStreet that his/her “back of the napkin math” indicated that the financial exposure schools would face from temporarily extending student-athlete eligibility should be “bearable over a short period of time.”

JohnWallStreet

XFL Needs Ratings To Stabilize in ’21 or League's Future Could Be In Doubt

From an investment perspective it’s important that the games not draw less than 750K on broadcast television or 500K on cable. “With the inventory they have right now and ratings below that level, it would be difficult to land a sizable broadcast deal.”

JohnWallStreet

Ackerman Leads Big East Back From Ruins To Reclaim Position as Top Hoops Conference

Strong additions in Creighton, Butler and Xavier and a pair of men’s basketball national championship teams have aided the conference’s resurgence on the floor (Seton Hall’s return to prominence has also been a boon), but it was the hiring of founding WNBA President Val Ackerman - along with some fortuitous timing - that has the league back on the right path financially.

JohnWallStreet

Player Testing Positive For COVID-19 Could Result in Abbreviated Season For Pro Sports League

The infected player - along with anyone else he’s come into contact with (see: teammates, opponents) - would be facing mandatory two-week quarantines. The prospect of several teams having to take an unplanned hiatus “would bring about competitive balance issues and ultimately force the league to shut down for some time.”

JohnWallStreet