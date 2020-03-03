John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Between 10 Million and 20 Million Fans Ripped Off Wilder-Fury II, Piracy Symptom of Larger Problem

JohnWallStreet

Extraordinarily high theft” of the heavyweight title rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on February 22nd resulted in a depressed PPV sales total (estimated to be between 800,000 and 850,000 buys). VFT Solutions’ Wayne Lonstein (a source who admittedly would benefit from talk of rampant piracy) said that his company tracked between ten million and twenty million “live views of the fight on major social media platforms” and another ten million views in the immediate aftermath of Fury's victory. While piracy is certainly problematic for broadcasters, promoters and fighters alike, Eleven Sports’ Chief Strategy Officer Frank Golding explained that illegal streaming is actually symptomatic of a larger issue; “the service being offered does not represent the value sought by the consumer. Solve that problem and the symptom goes away."

Howie Long-Short: Golding insists that "on balance, people want to pay for products and services they perceive to hold great value.” He cited iTunes' success in converting Napster (and other MP3 program) users into customers as a prime example of how adding value to a product or service (think: provided a catalog system, protected listeners against viruses) can change consumer behavior. It reasons to believe that if ESPN and FOX Sports gave fight fans more for their money, more fans would have bought the PPV. If Lonstein's numbers are accurate, there were "at least ten million - possibly as many as twenty million - additional fans willing to pay something. Imagine if [ESPN & FOX Sports] got just $2 from every streamer, that would be an extra $20 million to $40 million in revenue" (or +/- 2/3 of the total number generated in PPV buys).

The current sports PPV landscape is “not too dissimilar” from the computer software business of the late 90s, when people were pirating programs and the black market was supposedly costing the industry millions - if not billions - of dollars. But Golding says there is a flaw in that logic. "The majority of those who pirated the stream - like those who bought bootleg software - were unwilling to pay full price." 

With so much money at stake, it’s fair to wonder why rights holders aren’t taking a more defensive stance against those who are stealing their content. The digital sports media executive says it’s simply a matter of optics (i.e. suing fans would not be good for business) and doing so would more than likely just result in the “Streisand effect” taking place.

With preventative measures limited in their efficacy (though the technology continues to improve), broadcasters need to either develop new products that encourage the legal consumption of content (keep reading) or have the stomach to use the high-quality programming as a loss-leader until consolidation within the space begins. The NYT, which began to aggressively paywall content in the early 2010s causing traffic and ad revenues to decline, has since found prosperity in digital subscriptions as other newspaper businesses have died out.

Maintaining a dynamic pricing system would have helped ESPN and FOX Sports to combat the piracy that occurred. It's likely that many of the people who illegally streamed the fight watched with subpar video quality. If the level of production provided on a $79.99 PPV is not necessary for all viewers, why not provide those individuals a more basic offering and attempt to monetize them at a lower price point. Similarly, there is likely a portion of the audience that would be willing to pay a few extra dollars for a broadcast with some additional features (think: chat room, advanced stats, alternative audio options). Offering access to the fight at a steep discount after round 6 or a single round (perhaps the 12th) for a few bucks are other ways rights holders could potentially convert some of those streaming illegally into paying customers.

Giving viewers a couple of free rounds for might be another solution worth exploring (yes, I'm well aware that a fight could end early and that it would be a risky endeavor). It’s simply a matter of tapping into the human psyche. “Once a consumer buys in a little, it becomes a lot easier to convince them to buy into something big.”

If a broadcaster isn’t going to get a fan to buy the PPV, targeting those watching illegally and offering them high-quality highlights packages - at no cost - makes sense. Rights holders could "throw pre-roll ads on the clips and capture some additional revenue."

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily sports business email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Temporary Extension, Public Negotiations Indicate "Deal to Be Had" Between YouTube TV and Sinclair for RSN Carriage

YouTube TV announced on Friday that “Google agreed to a temporary extension with Sinclair Broadcast Group” that will protect subscribers from the immediate loss of twenty-one FOX Sports branded regional sports networks (+ YES Network) as the two companies continue to work on a longer-term carriage deal.

JohnWallStreet

If Passed, Proposed Legislation Would Push Florida's Pro Sports Teams Towards Exit Door

If the bill is passed, any improvements that might be needed to bring venues up to current standards would become the team's problem. One could certainly make the argument that relocation to a market willing to build a new venue with public money would be preferable to investing in an old building that the team doesn’t own.

JohnWallStreet

Revenue Growth Critical to Improving MLS’ On-Field Product

LAFC owner Larry Berg suggested that MLS has “the demographics in [its] favor, both in terms of youth and diversity, to surpass MLB and the NHL in popularity within the next dace, but has acknowledged that “whether MLS can be a top-three [U.S. sports] league will really come down at the end of the day to money, [teams’] ability to compete for players.”

JohnWallStreet

by

JohnWallStreet

Warning: Over-Regulation Will Push Sports Bettors To The Black Market

Regulations designed to stop problem gambling - and operators’ desire to ensure profitability - have increased the friction associated with laying money down on games. As a result, more U.K. bettors are taking their action ‘off-screen’. Of course, that result runs counter to “the primary goal in any regulated gambling market [which] is channelization.”

JohnWallStreet

Despite Troubles in China, In-Season Tournament, Short Video Clips Could Keep NBA Revenues Climbing

The league’s desire to cash in early on $24 billion in rights deals (from a percentage standpoint) means the it doesn’t benefit from the “significant gradual year over year increases” that the NFL and MLB enjoy. As a result, the NBA needs to grow other revenue streams to keep the salary cap rising.

JohnWallStreet

Radio Remains the “Dominant Audio Platform” Making A’s Decision to Forego Local Flagship Puzzling

The A’s chose not to renew the rev-share based deal it had with KTRB (the station wanted to have the team back). Instead, the club will make game broadcasts available via the audio streaming service TuneIn.

JohnWallStreet

'Unprecedented' Co-Promotion Should Enable Wilder-Fury 2 To Hit One Million PPV Buys Benchmark

“[The two companies] have worked seamlessly together [in their attempt] to create the biggest fight possible. The FOX crew produced [10 hours of original programming including] a four-part series entitled ‘Inside Wilder-Fury 2’. ESPN produced an E60 and several other originals around the fight. [ESPN] had Wilder at the Fiesta Bowl. [FOX] had Fury at the Super Bowl. [And together, the networks] have worked to reach [the mainstream] sports fan since early January - creating a ton of momentum in the process.”

JohnWallStreet

PGL Looks 'Intriguing' for Top Players, Perhaps Less So For Golf's Existing Media and Sponsorship Partners

If the PGL's events were additive to the top players’ current workloads, “sponsors and broadcasters” would overwhelmingly support the plan, but if a player has to leave the PGA Tour to participate it’s hard to see how “the needle movers” playing fewer events benefits those currently funding the sport.

JohnWallStreet

Robust Fantasy Database, March Madness Rights Make CBS Sports the Right Sports Betting Media Partner for William Hill

William Hill has been looking to grow their brand in the U.S. for some time, so aligning with CBS Sports - whose digital channels draw over 80 million unique visitors/mo.- seemingly meets that objective. CBS also controls valuable live rights (see: March Madness, NFL) and “exposure and integration on a broadcast channel - or channels in the case of March Madness - that everyone is consuming is highly appealing.”

JohnWallStreet

Sustained Betting Interest an “Encouraging Sign” for the XFL

PointsBet told JohnWallStreet that there was a “+ 20% increase in turnover from Saturday of Week 1 to Saturday of Week 2.” From a volume standpoint the four-game weekly XFL slate stacks up comparably to a highly anticipated UFC card.

JohnWallStreet