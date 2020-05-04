John Wall Street
Run on Withdrawals, Account Closures the Biggest Threat to Sports Betting Businesses

The cancellation of March Madness along with indefinite suspensions of the NBA, NHL and MLB seasons has cost sportsbooks nationwide between $350 million and $400 million of profits to date. That figure could rise to more than $500 million if the pro sports leagues fail to resume play before July 1st. While the global sports hiatus will eventually end, SportsHandle.com reports that “a litany of major sportsbooks have experienced elevated player account withdrawals” over the last seven weeks. As a result, concerns exist about whether or not the sports bettor will return when the games do. One high-level industry insider told the sports betting news outlet that the “run on withdrawals, in combination with account closures” is currently the single biggest threat facing the industry.

Howie Long-Short: The “large scale account redemptions” that took place in the wake of Black Thursday (see: Rhode Island reported a +19.7% spike over their weekly average for the week ending March 14) have sparked comparisons to the Icelandic bank run of 2008 (think: account holders were so uncertain about the solvability of the nation’s financial institutions, that British depositors withdrew $272 million from the country’s second largest bank over a single weekend causing severe liquidity problems). While there are similarities in the rush to withdraw funds, it's important to note that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has yet to receive a single complaint from a bettor unable to pull their money out of their sports betting account since play was halted.

Despite the potential loss of more than a half-billion dollars in profits and a run on withdrawals that could potentially hamstring revenues moving forward, U.S. sports betting businesses appear as if they're going to be able to avoid the “doomsday scenario” that Iceland experienced. SportsHandle.com reported that one ‘top’ Las Vegas book was currently processing withdrawals at just a “slightly higher level” than they were pre-COVID, while net deposits at a second book (at a company that operates outside of Nevada) were “healthy” and trending in a “positive direction.” Of course, the cancellation of the NFL or college football season would almost certainly reverse that trend and could spark the nightmare outcome. For those unfamiliar with the Icelandic financial crisis, the country's three largest privately-held commercial banking institutions defaulted after they were unable to refinance short-term debt and were besieged by bank panic.

One might assume the need for short-term liquidity (see: 30 million unemployment claims over the last 6 weeks) is behind the elevated withdrawal levels, but a surge in activity prior to the recent NFL draft would indicate otherwise. With sportsbooks claiming that bettors returned in droves for the annual player selection meeting - the first major sporting event since March 12th - it seems as if the uncertainty surrounding the pro sports calendar (combined with the ease in which money can now be deposited/withdrawn via mobile betting applications in many states) has been the catalyst for many who have pulled money out of accounts. Matt Rybaltowski (sports betting reporter, SportsHandle.com) says that is good news for an industry “concerned about the percentage of bettors that will return once the global sports freeze ends.”

It remains unclear if it's the recreational gambler or the professional bettor withdrawing funds (most books simply don't track withdrawal patterns with that kind of granularity), but Rybaltowski believes “sportsbooks should be able to bring back high net worth individuals with minimal effort [once play resume]” - particularly in states where mobile sports betting is legal (think: no need to challenge social distancing best practices). It’s less clear if 'Joe bettor' is going to have the discretionary income to wager when sports return, but historically speaking punters gamble “at normal levels despite reductions in discretionary spending” (see: NV's handle remained flat - between $2.5 billion $2.9 billion - from 2007-2011).

While no sports betting operators have gone belly up thus far as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, significant burn rates (see: Las Vegas casinos are burning up to $14.4 million/day) combined with the lost revenue could ultimately present problems for smaller operators in states that require companies to keep cash on reserve. While the minimum requirements are typically low enough (see: Nevada - $25,000) that the Caesar’s and MGM’s of the world likely won't experience any liquidity issues, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some less established players swallowed up over the next several months as the industry works its way back to the pre-COVID normal. 

