John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

WWE Dumps Co-Presidents, Share Price Tanks

JohnWallStreet

On Thursday Jan. 30th, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) unexpectedly announced that co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios would be leaving the company and vacating their seats on the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Frank Riddick III (another long-time board member) has been tabbed interim chief financial officer and will oversee the business' operations until the company finds a new CFO and CRO. The unexpected corporate shakeup sent WWE shares tumbling -21.5% on Friday (1.31), to their lowest point ($48.88) since May 2018.

Howie Long-Short: It’s remains unclear what triggered Vince McMahon to part ways with two of the company’s most senior executives, but respected wrestling industry insider David Meltzer (publisher/editor Wrestling Observer Newsletter) says that it was a spur of the moment decision. “I never heard anything negative about those two or the jobs that they were doing. It’s not like [momentum to replace them] was building internally.” 

Barrios and Wilson held c-level titles at the company for nearly a decade before being named co-presidents in 2018 - the highest earning year in WWE history - and the duo was influential in helping negotiate a pair of new TV deals worth more than $2 billion (despite the promotion’s declining ratings), so news of their departures certainly surprised industry observers. In hindsight, perhaps it shouldn’t have. Both executives cashed in a large percentage of their stock options (see: Wilson sold +/- 80% of the shares she held for +/- $11 million last August) over the last year. Meltzer asked “if the [pair thought that] the company was going to continue to grow and grow, why [would they] cash out now?”

The high-profile departures come less than one week (February 6) before WWE is scheduled to hold their Q4 2019 and FY19 earnings call, one not expected to be particularly upbeat; the company recently downgraded its 2019 adjusted OIBDA estimate from $190 million to $180 million. WWE will post disappointing results despite the Q419 ledger including “a [lucrative] Saudi payoff and money from the NXT television deal that wasn’t accounted for in the earlier projections” (because there was no NXT broadcast deal in place at the time). Meltzer attributes the underperformance to several key performance indicators trending downward (think: live event ticket sales, merchandise sales, PPV sales and network subscriptions) and the rising cost of talent. He explained “the [value of] the new talent contracts signed over the last year are way up, in every case, because there is a fear that people [will leave to go] to AEW.”

While there are certainly some red flags within the business, Meltzer says that at less than $50 WWE is “way undervalued” (remember: the stock price cleared $100 last April). “If [we were discussing] the old days [of the 1970s and 1980s] and the company had to rely on selling tickets to customers and selling PPVs, it would be in trouble, but those revenue streams are a minor percentage [of the business' income today] relative to the television money [coming in]. The U.S. broadcast deals now drive the whole company and that’s not changing - those deals are signed for the next five years.” It’s conceivable that investors have longer-term concerns (i.e. declining popularity + cord cutting = smaller TV contracts in the next round of negotiations), but Meltzer doesn't see it that way. WWE still has the ability to draw a consistently large audience (at least on a relative scale) multiple times/week and my gut tells me there will be more suitors for the product in five years - between streaming services and television - then there are now.”

If there is reason to be concerned about WWE’s long-term future it’s because they have an aging audience and a viable competitor - for the first time in a long time - that is resonating with younger viewers. Meltzer explained that “in 2000, the average age of [the WWE] television audience was 23 years old; today it’s 50 years old for Raw and SmackDown and 55 year old for NXT.” The fact that the demographic skews upwards for NXT (their developmental brand) would seemingly indicate the WWE is losing younger viewers to its upstart competitor, AEW, on Wednesday nights. AEW's early success has led to an extension of their broadcast deal with Warner Media, one that will include a second night of programming each week The pact increases the amount of available wrestling programming on television (in a space already seemingly oversaturated) and the pressure on WWE to improve their product.

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On Location Experiences, Airbnb Impacting Super Bowl Ticketing & Hotel Businesses

OLE controls +/- 10,000 Super Bowl tickets and with so much inventory, the company holds pricing power over the secondary market. The omnipresent nature of Airbnb in South Florida has decimated a market once controlled by a limited number of hoteliers and ultimately the league itself.

JohnWallStreet

Barstool Sports Selling Stake to Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming is believed to be taking a 36% stake in the controversial sports blog at a valuation "close" to $500 million.

JohnWallStreet

Long-Term Labor Peace Critical First Step in WNBA’s Growth Plan

With a new CBA in place, WNBA leadership can now turn its focus to “resizing arenas, bringing in additional sponsorship partners and [finding] new ways to get on trend with media distribution, gambling and esports.”

JohnWallStreet

NASCAR, Chip Ganassi Racing Duped In Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme, Affiliation Unlikely to Leave Stain on Sport

When the the criminal fraud scheme - the largest in the history of California’s Eastern District - went bust in December 2018, it forced Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) to shutter its Xfinity series team for the ’19 season.

JohnWallStreet

by

nascarpainter

Lack of Rebrand Indication that Diamond Sports’ RSNs are in Trouble?

Industry observer Ben Miller reasoned, “if Diamond Sports was still going through the carriage disputes, but had rebranded the properties and was expanding their content offerings one would assume the company had a plan and was going to weather the storm. It begs to wonder why Sinclair has been so reluctant to spend the money to go through this rebrand?”

JohnWallStreet

Large/Stable Audience, Low Production Costs and Back Catalog of Shows Have Spotify Interested in The Ringer

NYPR CMO Lisa Baird wasn't surprised that Spotify is eyeing The Ringer. “The Bill Simmons podcast is consistently rated among Apple’s most popular sports podcasts, [Simmons] has a large and stable audience, talk shows are cheap to produce [relative to true-crime or investigative reporting] and the company has a back catalog of shows [that can be monetized].”

JohnWallStreet

Mass Layoffs at StubHub

Stubhub has notified at least 100 employees that they are being let go.

JohnWallStreet

Performance Racing Series Serves as Testing Incubator and Traveling Auto Show For Manufacturers

The belief is that difficult race conditions create an environment that enables more testing to be done in a twenty-four hour period than R&D engineers could accomplish in “hundreds of thousands of miles of highway road testing.”

JohnWallStreet

Sky Not Falling on Diamond Sports’ RSN Business

The content on the cable sports networks continues to drive consumption levels that exceed everything else on television (with the exception of the NFL, which lacks the tonnage the RSNs have), so the channels still hold “incredible currency” for programmers with distributors.

JohnWallStreet

BIG3 Rebrands Game to Eliminate Confusion with 3x3 'Olympic Style' Basketball

The league believes promoting the differentiation is critical to its long-term success. “There’s a reason FIBA style 3x3 hasn’t become a sport in 70 years - it’s boring.”

JohnWallStreet