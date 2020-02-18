John Wall Street
Top Stories
Early Entrants
Sports Business

Sustained Betting Interest an “Encouraging Sign” for the XFL

JohnWallStreet

Sports betting action (think: spread, ML and O/U) increased in volume - albeit modestly - from Week 1 to Week 2 of the XFL season. PointsBet Trader Andrew Mannino called the sustained betting interest “an encouraging sign [for the upstart football league's future].” The company's Director of Communications Patrick Eichner explained that "[sports betting] equates to interest and eyeballs. It may not be the original metric for viewership, but it's a good indicator." For what it's worth, "the action was good Week 1 of the AAF and then fell through the floor each [subsequent] week.” The Alliance of American Football folded after eight games. 

Howie Long-Short: From a sports betting perspective, the XFL’s second weekend got off to a hot start. PointsBet told JohnWallStreet that there was a “+ 20% increase in turnover from Saturday of Week 1 to Saturday of Week 2.” While the presence of the hometown Guardians on the February 15th slate gave the NJ-based operator a boost (remember, the team played on Sunday in Week 1), one off-shore sportsbook reported that it too saw an uptick in wagers placed last Saturday (+9%). Interest cooled on Sunday (understandable with the NBA ASG and Daytona 500 scheduled), but PointsBet still reported overall growth on the league's second weekend. Mannino indicated that from a volume standpoint the XFL's weekly four-game slate stacks up comparably to a highly anticipated UFC card.

The majority of the action PointsBet has taken thus far on the league has come from a betting public “that’s just having fun watching games on television.” Mannino believes that the same unknowns deterring sharps from betting on XFL games (think: the players, coaches, schemes and rules) are responsible for sparking an “uptick in in-play betting” amongst recreational gamblers (i.e. NFL games see a greater percentage of wagers placed pre-game). “Fans identify the one entity on the field that they know (think: Cardale Jones) and take a shot [on a bet] or they decide once the game gets going [and they see how it's being played] that there's an opportunity to interject themselves [into the action]. It’s a reflection of where culture is now. Fans want to bet on the game [they’re watching].” Of course, it’s the "quality of the on-field product" and the "overall promotion of the league" that has fans tuning in. The XFL’s decision to embrace sports betting (think: displaying odds on screen and permitting talk of wagering during the game broadcast) has also likely helped to drive in-game bettors.

With so many unknowns, PointsBet acknowledges that both market movement and action taken have been helpful benchmarks in the XFL linemaking process. Their strategy has worked, thus far. The book has come away with “slight victories” in each of the first two weeks. The Defenders 27-0 shutout win over the Guardians helped to ensure PointsBet came out on top in Week 2. As expected, there was heavy action on the local team (listed as a 7-point underdog after winning 23-3 in Week 1).

Fan Marino: Despite week over week declines in D.C. (-12.5%) and Houston (-4%) and the league's smallest crowd turnout to date in Los Angeles (14,979 fans), net attendance rose +9.5% (to 76,285 fans) during the XFL’s second weekend. The Seattle Dragons’ home opener drew more than 29,000 off-setting more intimate crowds elsewhere. 

While the national television ratings will be announced later today, it has been reported that Week 2 viewership was strong in the local markets. In St. Louis, the BattleHawks drew a number (6.0 rating) nearly 2x that of the defending Stanley Cup Champion Blues (3.1 rating) on Sunday evening (both were on cable). And in Seattle, the Dragons pulled a 7.6 rating (+18.8% over Week 1) despite nearly 60K prospective eyeballs being in attendance at Centurylink Field.

Editor Note: Please note that joining our community (below) will entitle you to receive our free daily email newsletter.

Join the Community on John Wall Street
Enter your email address and press the Join Now button to sign up for updates from John Wall Street
Comments

Sports Business

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Data Driving ‘Next-Gen NASCAR’ (the strategy, not the car)

With “[NASCAR and ISC's databases] having merged into a singular source” NASCAR is able to mine deep insights and convert those findings into actionable strategies to “smartly engage [each individual] fan."

JohnWallStreet

by

Damifino

MLB’s Expanded Postseason Plan Likely To Increase Fan Interest, Grow Attendance and League Revenues

There has been some vocal pushback from players, but with an expanded postseason “very likely to result in increased fan interest, more people coming to games and more revenue to be shared with the players” it feels as if change is inevitable.

JohnWallStreet

Rays New Broadcast Deal Leaves Marlins Without Any Leverage in Rights Negotiations

The Marlins lack a viable alternative to the RSN. The only other regional sports network within the state is Fox Sports Sun (another Sinclair owned property) and no one pretends to believe a Marlins-centric television channel would be viable in today’s cable environment.

JohnWallStreet

Media Consolidation Sparks Action Sports Roll-Up

The Raine Group VP Scott Lexton explained that “it’s becoming harder and harder for smaller properties to survive. Scaled, combined properties and genre winners are the ones thriving.”

JohnWallStreet

XFL Attendance Strong Out of the Gate

The ‘get-in’ price to attend the D.C. Defenders inaugural contest reached $130 on the secondary market, sales of Houston Roughnecks tickets were so strong that the club decided to open up two additional sections in the second deck of TDECU Stadium to accommodate walkups and both New York and Dallas reported official attendance figures north of 17,000.

JohnWallStreet

ESPN Subs Declining at Fastest Rate in History, But Company Remains ‘Well Positioned’

“[Pro sports] leagues still need to make distribution decisions that ensure their sport remains culturally relevant” and despite the steadily declining audience numbers, linear television will continue to offer rights holders the greatest reach “for the foreseeable future.”

JohnWallStreet

Lack of Bulls in Sports Digital Media Landscape Enabling Minute Media to Collect Assets at a Discount

The fandom-focused sports & lifestyle publisher is the 3rd digital sports asset acquired by the venture backed media and technology focused holding company within the last 15 months (see: The Big Lead, The Players’ Tribune).

JohnWallStreet

Despite Overwhelming Evidence that Mobile Sports Betting is the Future, States Continue to Pass Legislation Without Option

Surprisingly, at least to those who are aware that +/- 80% of all sports betting takes place on mobile devices, only +/- 50% of those states will offer online or mobile wagering.

JohnWallStreet

Barstool’s $450 Million Valuation Considered “A Bargain”

Gaming industry consultant Sara Slane suggested that even with a $450 million valuation, PENN is “getting a good deal. If you think about how much money DraftKings and FanDuel spent to build their brands and compare that [number] to what PENN just bought [the price is] a bargain.”

JohnWallStreet

WWE Dumps Co-Presidents, Share Price Tanks

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) unexpectedly announced that co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios would be leaving the company and vacating their seats on the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. The unexpected corporate shakeup sent WWE shares tumbling -21.5% on Friday, to their lowest point since May 2018.

JohnWallStreet