Coalition Seeking $8.5 Billion to Ensure Youth Sports Infrastructure Survives COVID-Related Cancellations

More than 1,500 local and national sports organizations and organizers have come together to advocate for the youth sports industry. Back on April 20th, the collective (known as the PLAY Sports Coalition) - which has the support of the bipartisan co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Youth Sports - formally asked congressional leaders within both the House and Senate to expand CARES Act relief programs for the small businesses and nonprofits that make up the youth sports ecosystem (on Tuesday 5/5 they began the push for signatures). Coronavirus has been a forced pause for everything and everyone in the sector (think: leagues, events, clinics, tournaments) and it’s feared that without immediate action (the PLAY Sports Coalition is seeking an $8.5 billion economic stabilization fund to offset the losses incurred and the formation of a task force to assist with ensuring a safe return to play) many youth organizations will be driven into bankruptcy and/or forced to close permanently. In fact, a recent survey of more than 300 youth sports leading organizations by LeagueApps (a technology company serving the sector) found that 89% of leaders believe their programs will be severely disrupted or require significant changes because of the pandemic. The group hopes to ensure that young people - particularly those in underprivileged areas - will continue to have opportunities to participate in organized sports initiatives once the pandemic subsides.

Howie Long-Short: The youth sports industry is estimated to be worth north of $15 billion annually, but with nearly all of that revenue originating from registration fees (which LeagueApps suggests may be down by as much as 90% with no games) and corporate donations/fundraising efforts (which have dried up with businesses like local restaurants simply fighting for survival) organizations nationwide are struggling to cover operational costs (think: training, programmatic planning, member support services). Remember, there are no broadcast, sponsorship or merchandising revenues associated with youth sports (so there’s literally no money coming in the door) and operators are typically small businesses or nonprofits without “rainy day funds.” Unfortunately, due to the unique way in which the fragmented youth sports landscape operates (think: run by volunteers, not employees), nearly all are currently ineligible for the protections offered under the CARES Act (hence the need for the Member Sign-On Letter’).

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee recently released a series of guidelines meant to facilitate a safe ‘return to play’. While designed for elite athletes, Jon Solomon (editorial director, Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program) says the ‘phased return model’ they’re promoting “makes it clear that it’s going to take a while for youth sports to come back." In other words, there is no quick fix to the cash-flow problem on the near-horizon. Immediate governmental assistance is necessary if the existing youth sports infrastructure is going to survive.

The good news is once people feel it’s safe to resume group activities the demand for youth sports leagues should still be there. Solomon said the belief is that "kids who have been cooped up for months are going to be itching to play on organized teams again.” The question is will the average family be able to afford the costly fees associated with participation in the midst of an economic recession - particularly those with children playing travel sports. We saw during the last recession that the rising cost of youth sports (average family spending +/- $2,300/year) hurt the less fortunate. In 2008, roughly 45% of kids aged 6-12 were participating in organized sports. By 2014, that figure dropped to just 38% (it has since leveled off). It’s reasonable to assume participation rates will once again decline - at least initially - when play resumes.

One facet of youth sports that could experience growth in COVID’s wake are the less competitive leagues. “Parents aren’t going to have as much discretionary income to spend and they may not want to travel for a period of time" (for fear of picking up the virus). Solomon believes if “parks and recreation departments can step up and provide more quality programming and coaching", that the local leagues you and I grew up playing in may be able to "fill some of the gaps” - while at the same time giving more kids a chance to participate. Of course, that won’t be easy to pull off as parks departments nationwide are likely to see their budgets slashed with tax revenues down.

Virtual training is another sector of the youth sports ecosystem that has benefited from the outbreak and should continue to thrive in a post-COVID world. “Apps like HomeCourt, TechniCoach and TopYa soccer have exploded in popularity [with kids stuck at home].” Solomon said that while he doesn’t expect off-line training to replace in-person participation, he does see youth sports organizations continuing to offer sports-tech “as a value-add to their members and as a solution in the event their leagues need to take another hiatus because of a virus outbreak.” Famer (think: Peloton for Youth sports) CEO Rich Abend said his business "was growing at a steady rate as remote learning progressed, but this period has accelerated adoption and engagement." Industry insiders say there are now more than 200,000 kids using cloud based remote instruction and that number is growing +15% per month.

