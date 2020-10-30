How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football at Auburn

The series history between LSU and Auburn is well documented as one that almost always comes down to the last few minutes. Two years ago, it was Cole Tracy’s last second field goal. Last year, an Auburn touchdown with 54 seconds left pushed the LSU lead to just three, making for a heart-stopping onside kick recovered by the purple and gold to end the game.





In 2020, the matchup figures to be more of the same and with freshman TJ Finley earning his first start on the road, LSU coach Ed Orgeron says the offense could add a few “new wrinkles” the team didn’t use in Finley’s first start.

“We can do more things with the offense now that we've seen his poise," Orgeron said Wednesday. "Now Steve [Ensminger] knows he can take it to another step and I think you'll see a couple of different wrinkles that we didn't want to put in the first game."

On defense, LSU started to find some answers but Orgeron said continuing to fine tune the mental errors will be a major key this weekend. Facing a running quarterback in Bo Nix and a true freshman in Tank Bigsby who’s coming off a career performance that earned him SEC Freshman of the Week, limiting the explosive plays will be a tell tale sign of how far this defense has come.

“There were less mental errors, not to say we didn’t have any,” Orgeron said. “I thought we played the run better, we’re sacking the quarterback, we’re +6 in the turnover ratio and all of that stuff is a product of an attacking defense. We just have to put away the mental errors and get guys in the right place.”

Here’s how you can watch/listen to Saturday afternoon’s matchup:

TV: CBS (2:30 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (-3)