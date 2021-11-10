Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Neil Leifer's Fine Art NFT 'Decades: The Sixties' Collection Went Live Tuesday

Author:

Neil Leifer, one of the most iconic Sports Illustrated photographers in the publication's history, is releasing his work as an NFT collection through Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX).

Leifer began working as a teenager, and his career took off in 1958, when he photographed Colts running back Alan Ameche scoring the game-winning touchdown in that year's NFL Championship, known as "The Greatest Game Ever Played."

From there, his photographs were used on over 170 Sports Illustrated covers. On Tuesday, WAX launched the first Leifer collection, "Decades: The Sixties (Part 1)," with 1,248 packs retailing at $99.99.

“When I started my career in the 1950s, I could have never imagined that one day my photos would end up digitized as NFTs,” Leifer said in a WAX release. “It is an honor to have this opportunity to share my art in a new way.”

SI Recommends

During his career, Leifer photographed 15 Olympic Games, 13 Super Bowls, four World Cups and earned particular notoriety for his shots of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. He was behind the camera for the iconic photo of Ali posing over Sonny Liston after defeating him in their famous 1964 fight.  In 2014, he became the first photographer inaugurated into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

He has also photographed non-sporting events including royal weddings and presidential inaugurations.

Editor's Note: SI's parent company, Authentic Brands Group, owns and manages the rights to the entire Neil Leifer photography collection.

YOU MAY LIKE

1965-muhammad-ali-sonny-liston.jpg
Media

Neil Leifer's Fine Art NFT "Decades" Collection Went Live Tuesday

The iconic SI photographer now has an NFT collection.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver against the Milwaukee Bucks at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Issues In Phoenix & Portland, Plus Teams In Panic Mode

NFL Midterms: A Remembrance of Preseason Predictions | The MMQB

mark-hamill
NFL

Mark Hamill Unhappy With Rodgers Wearing 'Star Wars' Hoodie

Luke Skywalker, himself, has entered the chat.

WR10
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide Receivers

A plus matchup vs. the Jaguars should have Michael Pittman Jr. locked into your starting lineup.

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) lifts the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

SI's MMQB Staff Makes Super Bowl Team, Score Predictions

One team is getting more love than the rest.

Former USMNT center back Matt Besler
Soccer

Former USMNT Defender Besler Retires

Matt Besler is stepping away after 13 seasons in MLS and 47 caps with the national team, including a role on the 2014 World Cup team.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe
Soccer

Howe Will 'Make No Promises' on Saving Newcastle From Relegation

Eddie Howe inherits a Newcastle team that is winless in its first 11 matches of the Premier League season.

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Report: Free Agent Beckham Jr. 'Honing In' On Three Teams

The wide receiver reportedly has his eyes on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints.