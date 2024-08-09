Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Gunnar Henderson Hits Tonight, Ketel Marte or Josh Bell Go Yard)
We have been running hot with our Walk off Wagers and player props this week, so let’s head into the weekend with a bang!
Today, I am suggesting a couple of big swings. Let’s see if they can pay off.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Friday, August 9th
Gunnar Henderson 3+ bases (+180)
Gunnar Henderson is slashing .500/.545/.1200 in 12 career at-bats vs. Zack Littell with three extra-base hits (two home runs).
At Tropicana Field this year, he is hitting .389 with three singles, two doubles, and two home runs. Henderson has slowed down a little since the All-Star Break, but he is in a good spot tonight vs. Littell, whose 1.34 home runs allowed per nine innings is the thirteenth-highest in the league.
Henderson’s over 1.5 total bases prop pays -110, but let’s take a big swing and grab the alternate payout for Henderson to tally 3+ bases tonight. Henderson’s xBA, xSLG, and average exit velocity are all in the top seven percent of the league.
Josh Bell or Ketel Marte to hit a home run (+295)
Even vs. Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler, it’s hard not to take this payout for either player to go yard tonight.
Bell is hitting .300 with nine home runs since the All-Star Break. That’s tied for the second-most in MLB with Vlad Guerrero, Jr. In 32 career at-bats vs. Wheeler, Bell is hitting .314 with four round-trippers.
Marte has had a league-leading ten home runs since the break, hitting .310 in that period.
Even if Wheeler has a strong start tonight, the Phillies bullpen has struggled since the All-Star Break, allowing 11 home runs (5th most in MLB).
