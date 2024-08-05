Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Monday, August 5
The Philadelphia Phillies snapped their losing streak on Sunday and will look to turn that into some kind of momentum after going 2-8 in their last 10 games.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are also in a bit of a slump, going 4-6 in their last 10 games, but will enter their series against the Phillies on a two-game win streak.
The two teams will open up their series on Monday night. Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on tonight's opener.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and total
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-192)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Phillies +114
- Dodgers -135
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.43 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.50 ERA)
Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 5
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, MLBN, NBCSP
- Phillies record: 66-45
- Dodgers record: 65-47
Phillies vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Phillies
Alec Bohm: To get the Phillies offense going again after a slow few weeks, they need Alec Bohm to keep playing well. He leads the team in both batting average (.295) and RBIs (77) this season. He also has a WAR of +3.4, the second-highest in the lineup behind only Bryce Harper (+3.6).
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: Whenever the Dodgers play, Shohei Ohtani is the key player to watch. He leads the team in batting average (.306), home runs (33), RBIs (79), and hits (131) while also rocking a +5.9 WAR. The difference he makes cannot be understated.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Everyone has been talking about how the Phillies have been stumbling lately, but the Dodgers have quietly not had their best stuff either. Dating back to July 22, the Dodgers are just 22nd in the Majors in OPS at .686. That's only slightly better than the Phillies who are 24th in that same time frame.
Now, with Aaron Nola on the mound and after a bounceback performance against the Mariners on Sunday, the Phillies may be poised to turn things around. Nola had a start against the Dodgers back on July 11 and he gave up only one earned run across 6.0 innings which resulted in a 5-1 win for the Phillies.
I expect a similar performance today and I'm going to take a shot on the Phillies as betting underdogs.
Pick: Phillies +114
