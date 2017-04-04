St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty left Tuesday night's 2–1 loss to the Chicago Cubs after getting drilled by throws in the worst trip around the base paths.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta hit Piscotty in the right elbow to take first base. He advanced to second on a wild pitch. Piscotty was then was drilled in the elbow on a throw from catcher Willson Contreras. Cubs second baseman Javier Baez bobbled a grounder and Piscotty headed toward home plate. Baez threw to Contreras but hit Piscotty in the ear flap.

Watch the series of hits below:

Unbelievable. Stephen Piscotty gets hit 3 times from his at bat to scoring at home. Each elbow and his head. Looks okay. pic.twitter.com/uVRYbfomq4 — Belly Up Betting (@BellyUpBetting) April 5, 2017

Piscotty stayed at the plate after the throw before being tended to by a trainer. He was diagnosed with a contusion and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.