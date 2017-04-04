MLB

Watch: Wladimir Balentien throws punch during Japanese benches-clearing brawl

0:58 | MLB
MLB preview: Tom Verducci's sleeper team is...
SI Wire
an hour ago

Yakult Swallows outfielder Wladimir Balentien, one of the stars of this year's World Baseball Classic, was involved in a benches clearing-brawl in a game between Yakult and Hanshin in Japan.

In the fifth inning, a batter was drilled by a pitch in the helmet and players come out from both benches. It appears that Balentien hit Hanshin Tigers coach Akihiro Yano and needed to be retrained. Both were ejected from the game.

Watch the brawl below:

 Balentien last played in the majors in 2009 but received attention when he provided one of the best bat flips of the WBC.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters