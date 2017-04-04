Watch: Wladimir Balentien throws punch during Japanese benches-clearing brawl

Yakult Swallows outfielder Wladimir Balentien, one of the stars of this year's World Baseball Classic, was involved in a benches clearing-brawl in a game between Yakult and Hanshin in Japan.

In the fifth inning, a batter was drilled by a pitch in the helmet and players come out from both benches. It appears that Balentien hit Hanshin Tigers coach Akihiro Yano and needed to be retrained. Both were ejected from the game.

Watch the brawl below:

Balentien last played in the majors in 2009 but received attention when he provided one of the best bat flips of the WBC.