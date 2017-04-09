MLB

9. Texas Rangers (2–4, plus-0)

In 2015, Neftali Feliz started the season as the Rangers closer, lost his job to Shawn Tolleson in May, and Texas went on to win the AL West. In 2016, Tolleson started the season as the Rangers closer, lost his job to Sam Dyson in May, and Texas went on to win the AL West.

Manager Jeff Banister said he’s not ready to remove Dyson from the closer's role despite two apocalyptically bad outings to start the season in which he allowed eight runs while getting only three outs against the Indians. But the larger point is this: The Rangers do such a good job of finding and developing talent, with a manager completely unafraid to tweak roles as needed, that it’s hard to imagine Texas slipping if Matt Bush or someone else takes over for the sinkerball-happy Dyson. This is perennially one of the deepest teams in baseball, and thus also one of the best. No number of (admittedly solid) memes is going to change that.

