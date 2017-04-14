MLB

There were so many amazing subplots in this Daniel Murphy walk-off double

Kenny Ducey
40 minutes ago

The Nationals beat the Phillies in spectacular fashion on Friday evening, on a Daniel Murphy walk-off double down the line in the 10th which scored Bryce Harper from first base. There were so many captivating things which came out of the 27-second highlight, it’s hard to know where to start. I suppose the video would help, though. Let’s watch that first:

Allow me to explain all of the incredible things about this video:

It was Daniel Murphy Bobblehead Day

The tweet which included the video kind of gave this away, but yes! The team gave away little figurines of Murph before the game. This was destined to be a Murph game.

The pitch was very hard to hit

Murphy’s double came on a sinker down and away, which he masterfully shot down the rightfield line to win the ballgame. Last year, he only hit two pitches that far off the plate for extra bases according to Statcast.

Bryce Harper hustled so hard that he kicked his helmet off

Harper absolutely booked it around the bases, and was moving so fast that his helmet fell off and hit the back of his heel. Naturally, Bryce wouldn’t be slowed by a piece of plastic, kicking it right into the air to keep chugging.

Jayson Werth hugged Bryce Harper

If you didn’t catch it at the very end of the play, Werth dove right into the dirt to hug his bearded brother. So much grit.

So, there you go. Four small storylines inside a 27-second video. You’re better off having watched it.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters