MLB

Watch: Kentucky turns crazy 7-2-6 triple play vs Louisville

MLB
Dexter Fowler: What I learned after backlash from travel ban comments
SI Wire
Wednesday April 19th, 2017

Kentucky and Louisville have provided us with many memories on the hardwood but one of the best ones of late is this triple play on Tuesday evening.

In the top of the second inning, Louisville tried to cut down on Kentucky's 5–0 lead with runners in scoring position. It didn't go well.

For those of you keeping track at home, score that 7–2–6.

