MLB

Wei-Yin Chen throwing no-hitter vs. Mariners through seven innings

0:58 | MLB
MLB preview: Tom Verducci's sleeper team is...
SI Wire
27 minutes ago

Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Wei-Yin Chen is throwing a no-hitter vs. the Seattle Mariners through seven innings at Safeco Field on Tuesday night.

Chen entered Tuesday night's game with a 4.20 ERA and a 1–0 record on the season. He went 5–5 last season in 22 starts for the Marlins.

Chen has one walk and one strikeout through six innings.

The last Marlins pitcher to throw a no-hitter is Henderson Álvarez against the Detroit Tigers on September 29, 2013.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters