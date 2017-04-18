Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Wei-Yin Chen is throwing a no-hitter vs. the Seattle Mariners through seven innings at Safeco Field on Tuesday night.

Chen entered Tuesday night's game with a 4.20 ERA and a 1–0 record on the season. He went 5–5 last season in 22 starts for the Marlins.

Chen has one walk and one strikeout through six innings.

The last Marlins pitcher to throw a no-hitter is Henderson Álvarez against the Detroit Tigers on September 29, 2013.